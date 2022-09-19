ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

How to get to and from Broncos games this season

By Courtney Fromm
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uzqwN_0i0oVeIR00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Denver Broncos kicked off their first home game of the 2022 season on Sunday with thousands of fans flooding into Mile High to cheer on the orange and blue.

“I took an uber and I’m taking an uber back home,” Beau Webb, a Broncos fan, said.

Rideshares and RTD

Like many fans the FOX31 crew spoke with during the tailgate, Webb learned about the new rideshare pick-up spot available for fans.

“The atmosphere with the fans is my favorite. When the defense is up and everyone is standing up and cheering, that’s my favorite part,” Webb said.

Going to the game, people can be dropped off anywhere around Empower Field at Mile High. But when it comes to getting a ride home, people must talk the “Sports Walk” to Howard Place where RTD buses pick up right next to the light rail station.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19pl1C_0i0oVeIR00

RTD no longer has its Broncos Bus Ride services because of staffing shortages, but there is a bus stop and light rail drop within walking distance. RTD has all the maps and information here .

RTD said the east and west routes will drop you near the stadium.

Russell Wilson leads sloppy Broncos past Texans 16-9

Bustang

If you are traveling in from outside of Denver, the Bustang is a good option. Bustang to the Broncos, after providing service along the Front Range for five years, is implementing a pilot program this season for fans on the Interstate 70 west corridor.

West Line service will be available for the following games:

  • Sept. 25 – San Francisco 49ers
  • Nov. 20 – Las Vegas Raiders
  • Dec. 11 – Kansas City Chiefs
  • Jan. 8 – Los Angeles Chargers

“To meet the travel needs for the significant number of residents [Broncos fans] living in and near the mountain towns west of Denver, we are implementing a pilot program to gauge interest and provide service for those who would like to have an alternative way to travel to and from the stadium,” said Colorado Department of Transportation’s Division Director of Transit and Rail Amber Blake. “This service is convenient, helps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the high country and provides passengers with a designated driver.”

For the West Line pilot, roundtrip fares are $40 from Vail and $12 from Idaho Springs. A roundtrip fare from Fort Collins or Colorado Springs is $30 per person.

All coaches are climate controlled, equipped with Wi-Fi, a restroom, USB and power outlets, comfortable seats, and wheelchair access.  Passenger drop-off and pick-up are near the stadium, Lot A, and buses arrive approximately 90 minutes before kickoff allowing fans to enjoy pre-game activities.

Departure and arrival locations:

North Line departure and arrival locations:

  • Fort Collins Downtown Transit Center
  • Harmony Road Park & Ride
  • Loveland U.S. 34 Park & Ride
  • Empower Field at Mile High

South Line departure and arrival locations :

  • Tejon/Nevada Park & Ride
  • Downtown Colorado Springs Terminal
  • Woodmen Road Park & Ride
  • Monument Park & Ride
  • Empower Field at Mile High

West Line departure and arrival locations :

  • Vail Transportation Center
  • Idaho Springs (Bus Shelter – 13th and Idaho St.)
  • Empower Field at Mile High

Visit the Bustang website to purchase tickets and approximate departure and arrival times at each location.  In addition, Bustang departs the stadium 30 minutes following the conclusion of the game, or when all passengers are confirmed by headcount.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
City
Denver, CO
City
Fort Collins, CO
Local
Colorado Football
State
Colorado State
City
Idaho Springs, CO
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
City
Vail, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
Yardbarker

Are the Broncos in Trouble?

It’s no secret that the Denver Broncos are off to a less than stellar start to the season. Week 1 saw them lose a game that should have been easily winnable on paper. The offense hasn’t looked as promised, the coaching staff looks confused, and Justin Simmons is currently out for a projected four weeks. So, are the Broncos in trouble?
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
The Spun

Nathaniel Hackett Announces His Decision On Play-Calling

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has dealt with a lot of criticism through the first two weeks of the season. Although it's still early in the season, there have been some rumblings about whether or not Denver should have someone else calling the plays on offense. Following the Broncos'...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Downtown Denver#49ers#Chargers#American Football#Rtd#Texans
saturdaytradition.com

Colorado AD issues statement on coach Karl Dorrell following blowout loss to Minnesota

Colorado football has not looked good in 2022, and that is definitely putting things mildly. The Buffs were drilled by Minnesota with the final score sitting at 49-7. That loss dropped Colorado to 0-3 on the season with the other two losses coming to TCU and Air Force, all by large margins. The Week 3 loss to the Gophers was not the final straw for head coach Karl Dorrell, but it did land a statement from Colorado AD Rick George.
BOULDER, CO
Yardbarker

Geno Smith hilariously trademarks iconic line after slaying Russell Wilson, Broncos

Geno Smith saw a chance and jumped on it right away. We are not talking about the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job he won over Drew Lock, though. This is different. Remember when Geno Smith became an instant Monday Night Football legend after he led the Seahawks to a 17-16 win over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos back in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season and uttered “They wrote me off, I ain’t write back though” in the postgame interview? Well, you might have to pay royalties when using that in that line in the future.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
ClutchPoints

The latest eye-opening proof that shows Nathaniel Hackett is in over his head with Broncos

Nathaniel Hackett has not had a good start to his head coaching career. First came the loss against the Seattle Seahawks, which featured two fumbles at the goal-line and a loss against a mediocre team. Then came Week 2 against the Houston Texans, which the Broncos almost lost due to bad play calling and delay of game penalties. Nathaniel Hackett is in way over his head.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy