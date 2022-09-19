Read full article on original website
amherstindy.org
Council Votes To Forge Ahead With Library Project Despite Escalating Costs
Report On The Meeting Of The Amherst Town Council, September 19, 2022, Part 1. This meeting was held in a hybrid format and was recorded. The recording can be viewed here. In the Town Room At Town Hall: President Lynn Griesemer (District 2), Andy Steinberg and Mandi Jo Hanneke (at large)
thereminder.com
Holyoke Planning Board opens hearing for Dunkin and Delaney’s Market proposal
HOLYOKE – During their Sept. 13 meeting the Planning Board met with representatives of an applicant for a potential Dunkin Donuts and Delaney’s Market at 500 Easthampton Rd. for a site plan review of the proposed project. Quickly the conversations became limited as Planning Board members felt they...
Southwick sees state dialogue on North Pond ‘headed in the right direction’
SOUTHWICK — Town officials and representatives from the Massachusetts Department of Fish and Game met at the North Pond Conservation Area earlier this month and Conservation Commission members say the town is in good standing with the state after the area had been plagued by litter and erosion. Conservation...
East Longmeadow residents in uproar over proposed warehouse project at abandoned packing plant
EAST LONGMEADOW - Few things galvanize well-off suburbanites as swiftly as a prospective warehouse project by out-of-state developers. After a Conservation Commission meeting last week when townsfolk learned details of the proposed 562,860 square-foot project at the long-abandoned Package Machinery site at 330 Chestnut St., a movement erupted. This small town has joined a nationwide neighborhood-based resistance to growing numbers of warehouses to support e-commerce.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno seeks ways to curb panhandling downtown
SPRINGFIELD - Mayor Domenic Sarno said he is directing the Law Department to review what the city may legally to do curb panhandling on city streets and at major intersections in response to an increase in complaints from the public. Specifically, Sarno is asking the Law Department to determine whether...
Rare, Historic Treasure Hits Springfield Housing Market
It's been called the Loomis House and the Wesson House, now 220 Maple Street in Springfield could become your house. The nearly 150-year-old home has had more restorations than renovations and is a historic home owner's dream come true. This surviving home from 1874 is part of the Ames/Crescent Hill...
Hey Pittsfield & Dalton, Want To Get Rid Of The Crap Around Your House? Heres How
It's that time of year to get rid of all that unwanted stuff that has piled up around your house. A household hazardous waste collection, organized by the city of Pittsfield along with the town of Dalton, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15. In A press release from the...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: impact of Massachusetts police reform bill
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is digging deeper into a police reform bill that passed in the Bay State in 2020. The trickle-down effects of this new law are now being seen in local police departments, especially small, rural ones. Kevin Hennessey is the chief of the Russell-Montgomery...
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Live in a Tent?
During my time in radio in the southern Berkshires, I've had many guests on the air that have discussed the housing issue that we're facing throughout Berkshire County. All too often whether it's speaking with the folks from Construct Inc. or other local Berkshire County organizations, I'll hear about people that cannot afford to live here. In addition, the wait list for affordable housing is very long and sometimes unrealistic. In the meantime, some folks are finding ways to keep their heads above water by staying in some sort of shelter.
cohaitungchi.com
Massachusetts’ best hikes: These trails are among the best for a daytime adventure this summer
While many Massachusetts residents and visitors head for the beach this summer, many others may prefer to take in the fresh air from the shady forests and lofty summits traversed by the state’s beloved hiking trails. You are reading: Places to hike in massachusetts | Massachusetts’ best hikes: These...
iheart.com
Where Exactly Does 'Western Massachusetts' Begin?
BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - Where exactly does 'Western Massachusetts' begin?. The age old question has ironically much of the state divided. While some would say it's pretty clear-cut with Worcester being the dividing line, while others argue the boundaries start beyond that, say Springfield. Then there are those who feel the western part of the state is merely a state of mind. You're in western Mass. when you feel you're in western Mass.
Puerto Ricans face issues renewing driver’s licenses due to 2010 birth certificate law: ‘It’s extremely frustrating’
Massachusetts residents who were born in Puerto Rico are calling attempts to renew their licenses or identification in the Bay State a “catch-22.”. That is how Springfield resident Luis Perez described the process, and it has to do with issues Puerto Ricans are facing with getting their birth certificates from the U.S. territory, a document used to prove for U.S. citizenship when renewing a license or ID.
Westminster woman, former Stow town treasurer, charged with embezzling public funds
STOW — A Westminster woman has been charged with embezzling taxpayer dollars for personal expenses while serving as Stow treasurer. Pamela Landry, 57, was arraigned in Concord District Court Friday on larceny and embezzlement charges. According to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, a routine audit of the town’s books...
Prison officer on disability allegedly collected benefits while working as realtor, police officer in Mass.
A Massachusetts man is accused of illegally collecting more than $80,000 in workers’ compensation while being employed as a correctional officer in Connecticut. Matthew Hubbard, age 54, of Agawam was arrested Tuesday on a warrant. He faces charges of larceny in the first degree by defrauding a public community, fraudulent claim or receipt of benefits and perjury, according to the Connecticut Divison of Criminal Justice.
spectrumnews1.com
Family Health Center of Worcester to close branches in Southbridge and Webster
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Family Health Center of Worcester is closing its branches in Southbridge and Webster to take a pause to regroup and rebuild. CEO Lou Brady said they serve about 2,000 patients at the Southbridge Medical Site, the Southbridge Dental and Webster Dental locations. He said they'll work with those patients to make sure they still receive the care they need when the offices close in the coming months.
Calls for Greenfield police chief’s removal grow ahead of meeting, citing ‘misconduct,’ discrimination finding
A Greenfield city councilor says the public has lost faith in the city’s police chief after a Hampshire Superior Court jury found him guilty of discrimination, and residents are expected to call for his firing or resignation at this week’s city council meeting. City councilors are anticipating a...
amherstindy.org
COVID-19 Weekly Update For The Week Of September 21, 2022.
As Of Monday, May 24, 2021 The Indy’s COVID-19 Daily Update became the COVID-19 Weekly Update. As of Wednesday July 14 ,2021 the Weekly Update moved to Wednesdays. Each Wednesday we will post the latest confirmed case counts for Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Massachusetts, for the nation and for the globe.
Knox building in Springfield to be redeveloped into apartments
City officials toured the Mason Square building where Knox Automobiles was built more than 100-years-ago, which will become a new apartment complex.
wamc.org
Investigation into past student-teacher relationship leads to resignation of Lenox middle-high school principal
IBerkshires.com reporter Stephen Dravis says that the story that led to Salvatore Frieri’s abrupt resignation Tuesday begins at Berkshire Arts and Technology Charter School in Adams back in 2008. “There was an incident on December afternoon in 2008 where the school had had an early dismissal because of an...
Some Westfield residents to be without water for scheduled water main repairs
Residents on Russell Road and Lloyds Hill Road in Westfield will be without water Wednesday for scheduled water main repairs.
