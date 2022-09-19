Read full article on original website
Shaun Aguano takes the reins of Arizona State football, for now
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new, perhaps temporary, era of Sun Devil football began on Monday. Following Sunday’s news that Herm Edwards was out as Arizona State’s head coach, the program announced that running backs coach Shaun Aguano would assume the head role on an interim basis.
Investigations complete for alleged assault and racism at Gilbert High School
Senior Deion Smith claims he was racially targeted and assaulted after a practice. But the district and Gilbert Police have announced no charges have been filed. Despite being disappointed in the investigation’s findings, Smith plans to continue his fight to raise awareness about what he says is a larger issue at Gilbert High School. “I’ve got to stand on something,” he said. “Rather than stand on nothing.”
Woman alleges verbal, physical abuse by former DPS director Frank Milstead
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A former director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety has been served an Order of Protection over allegations of abuse from a woman he was in a relationship with. The woman made the claims against Frank Milstead in a petition filed in Maricopa County...
New technology helps Arizona cows stay healthy, track exercise and eating patterns
GILA BEND, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A dairy farm doesn’t look like a Planet Fitness health club, but that doesn’t mean cows don’t care about their well-being. Exercise and eating right play critical roles in keeping the farm animals healthy and producing good quality milk. That’s where some unique necklaces come in. These necklaces are health monitoring devices that cows wear to track how many steps they take and how well they eat, sleep and breathe. Arizona Dairy Company owner Denton Ross said it’s a “Fit Bit” for cows. “A lot of us wear watches that tell us how many steps we have taken,” said Ross. “They track our calories, what we are eating. This is basically what we are doing with cows. It’s just a better way to manage cows.”
Domestic violence experts say cases in Phoenix remain high
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Domestic violence shelters are at full capacity, and organization leaders say they have been for a long time. On Monday, an officer-involved shooting in Mesa started with a domestic violence call. About a week ago, a woman was murdered inside her salon in Avondale by her husband and co-owner of the salon, Jose Jesus Rodriguez. “It breaks our heart every single time because we are responders and are trying to get to people before it turns into a lethal situation,” said Myriah Mhoon, CEO of New Life Center.
Family identified after being killed in fiery big-rig crash near Sedona
SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified the family of four that were the victims of a deadly car crash involving a semi-truck along a Sedona-area highway over the weekend. On Tuesday, troopers identified them as driver Athish Nagarajan, 24, of Tempe, and three...
Sisters indicted after deputies find 850,000 fentanyl pills in car headed to Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two sisters have been indicted after more than 850,000 fentanyl-laced pills were reportedly found in their car during a traffic stop in August. According to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and Alexa Torres-Marin, 19, were pulled over on Aug. 24 while they were headed toward Phoenix. In the car, Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies said they found more than 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl in duffle bags.
Suspect in custody after shooting leaves child injured in Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect is in custody after a shooting left a child hurt in Phoenix on Monday afternoon. Officers arrived at 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street around 2:30 p.m. and found a child that had been shot. The child was then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It’s unknown how old the child is.
Woman shoots man who tried to break into northwest Phoenix home, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after he tried to break into a northwest Phoenix home and was shot by the homeowner. According to police, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. near 23rd Avenue and Bell Road. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as 42-year-old David Brecker, with a gunshot wound. Police say the unidentified woman who owns the house told officers that she shot the man in self-defense.
Firefighters rescue 2 cats from burning home in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two cats have been reunited with their owner after being rescued from a house fire in south Phoenix Tuesday morning. The fire broke out shortly after 10 a.m. at a home near 16th Street and Broadway. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the backyard. The back of the home was on fire.
NWS asking for feedback from Apache Junction residents hit by flash flooding
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- After an active monsoon season, the National Weather Service is asking East Valley residents to give feedback after experiencing extreme weather this year. The NWS plans to look into how they can protect people from severe weather like flash flooding. The NWS has put...
16-year-old boy dead, girl hospitalized after UTV rollover crash in Surprise
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters say a teen boy is dead and a teen girl is in the hospital after a utility vehicle rollover crash in Surprise on Monday afternoon. The crash happened in a desert area near 178th Avenue and Deer Valley Road just before 3 p.m. Firefighters...
Woman arrested after hitting 9-year-old daughter at a Litchfield Park restaurant, police say
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman has been arrested after hitting her 9-year-old daughter repeatedly while under the influence at a Litchfield Park restaurant on Sunday. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a call reporting that a woman had physically assaulted a child at Tailgaters Bar and...
