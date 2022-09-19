Read full article on original website
cyclonefanatic.com
WATCH: Baylor head coach Dave Aranda previews Iowa State
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda previews Iowa State and gives updates on his roster ahead of Saturday’s match-up in Ames in the video below. Jared a native of Clarinda, Iowa, started as the Cyclone Fanatic intern in August 2013, primarily working as a videographer until starting on the women’s basketball beat prior to the 2014-15 season. Upon earning his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Iowa State in May 2016, Jared was hired as the site’s full-time staff writer, taking over as the primary day-to-day reporter on football and men’s basketball. He was elevated to the position of managing editor in January 2020. He is a regular contributor on 1460 KXNO in Des Moines and makes regular guest appearances on radio stations across the Midwest. Jared resides in Ankeny with his four-year-old puggle, Lolo.
cyclonefanatic.com
Iowa State vying for first perfect September mark in Campbell era
When Iowa State takes the field at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday to face No. 17 Baylor, it will be trying to achieve something that hasn’t been done in Ames since 2000. The Cyclones are vying for a 4-0 start to the season and a perfect September mark. It...
cyclonefanatic.com
STANZ: Iowa State vs. Baylor, Campbell vs. Aranda and the budding rivalry between two similar programs
Sep 17, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda talks to his players during a timeout against the Texas State Bobcats during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports. Saturday’s match-up between Iowa State and No. 17 Baylor at Jack Trice Stadium...
cyclonefanatic.com
Omaha Biliew invited to USA Basketball mini-camp
Omaha Biliew has been selected as one of 62 players from around the country that have been invited to participate in a USA Basketball mini-camp. The camp, made for evaluation purposes, brings the top young prospects into Colorado Springs as part of its Junior National team development. The invitees include...
cyclonefanatic.com
Monday Musings: Final Ohio thoughts, special teams and Kansas football
Iowa State running back Deon Silas (22) attempts to break through the line during the game at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The Cyclones defeated the Bobcats, 43-10. © Margaret Kispert/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK. We’ve made it to Big 12 play,...
KCCI.com
'It's getting very chippy': IHSAA investigates aggressive encounters during high school football game
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Tensions apparently ran high during the Friday Night Football game between Dowling Catholic and City High School — a game Dowling won 34-0. Two particular incidents stuck out, and KCCI has video of both incidents that happened in the third quarter. In the...
cyclonefanatic.com
RECRUITING: J.J. Kohl highlights week 4 high school football tracker
We’re nearly halfway through the high school football regular season and we saw a few standout performances as players get into the swing of things. Below is every Iowa State commit for the 2023 recruiting class and how things panned out for them on Friday night:. Cyclone commit performance...
cyclonefanatic.com
Iowa State and Kansas to kickoff week 5 matchup at 2:30
Iowa State (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) will travel to Lawrence for a conference game against an improved Kansas (3-0, 1-0) team, which is now set to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will be televised by either ESPN2 or ESPNU, which will be determined either Saturday night or Sunday morning preceding the game.
weareiowa.com
Iowa State announces $200M 'CYTown' plans | Here's what is included
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State announced plans Monday for a $200 million retail, office and entertainment development called “CYTown” between Jack Trice Stadium and Hilton Coliseum. The development will sit on a three-acre site north of the stadium and occupy a pregame party area now known as...
The Best Hidden Gem in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
Whether you're a native Iowan, a transplant, or even someone passing through to see family, or on business... well, welcome! And, I have a place you HAVE to check out. There's a chance you haven't even heard of this Iowa hidden gem. This unique Iowa treasure is located in Gladbrook...
26-Year-Old Critically Injured After 100 MPH Chase on Iowa Hwy 20
A little over a month ago, we wrote about a 20-year-old -- Chloe Snider of Springville, Iowa -- who took Linn County Police on a 100 mph chase. Though the chase lasted 30 minutes and covered more than 20 miles, no one was hurt. Unfortunately the same cannot be said...
Iowa Woman Encounters Growling Bobcat On Bike Trail [WATCH]
Most bobcats in the state of Iowa might be considered secretive, but an Iowa woman got a big surprise Sunday while walking her dog on a bike trail. A bobcat came out of the tall grass next to her and walked right up onto the trail. She grabbed her dog and began to back away. After taking a few steps back, she shot a video. She was still close enough to the bobcat that you can hear its growl.
Swatting Incident at Iowa High School Puts Community on Edge
It's been a long, hard summer for residents of Uvalde, Texas where last May a school shooting killed 2 adults and 19 children. As that community continues to mourn those lost and search for answers, others are looking for ways to shore up their school security protocols so this doesn't happen to them. The last thing anyone needs is a prank-active shooting call, let alone a real one.
Iowa man fined for harassing TV weatherman over climate change
An Iowa man has been fined $150 for sending a string of harassing emails to a television meteorologist concerning climate change. Police and court records indicate that on June 21, Danny H. Hancock, 63, of Lenox, began sending emails to Chris Gloninger, the chief meteorologist for KCCI, Channel 8 News, in Des Moines. At 5:35 […] The post Iowa man fined for harassing TV weatherman over climate change appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Des Moines restaurant welcomes new team member Rosie the robot
DES MOINES, Iowa — A restaurant in the East Village has expanded their team with a new worker – Rosie the robot. Barrel House opened their Court Ave. location in August and about two weeks ago they welcomed Rosie to their team. Sydney, a server at Barrel House, said Rosie has been a helpful new […]
Tornadoes Possible In Iowa Sunday Afternoon
There is an Enhanced Risk for severe weather today over much of Southeast Iowa. The level 3 of 5 risk threshold is for large to very large, destructive hail and the possibility of strong tornadoes with long-lived supercell thunderstorms, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Storms will likely form this afternoon near Des Moines, with […]
Corydon Times-Republican
Nine Iowa Walgreens pharmacies, including one in Waterloo, hit with fines, licensing sanctions
State licensing officials have sanctioned pharmacies in nine of Iowa’s Walgreens stores for a variety of alleged violations, including missing narcotics, a lack of qualified personnel and issues that caused some Iowans to lose access to their medications. Seven of the stores that the Iowa Board of Pharmacy imposed...
2 critically injured in crash after chase of 100 mph on Iowa highway
Two people were life-flighted to Des Moines hospitals Monday night after a chase topping more than 100 miles per hour ended in a crash in Hamilton County.
KCCI.com
Iowa Republicans call on Franken to release accuser from non-disclosure agreement
DES MOINES, Iowa — As Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Mike Franken deniesallegations that he assaulted a former campaign staffer, Iowa Republicans are calling for the alleged victim to be able to share her story. Former Franken campaign staffer Kimberley Strope-Boggus filed a police report in April detailing allegations...
kniakrls.com
2022 Homecoming King and Queen Crowned at Pella High School
Royalty has been crowned to kick off homecoming festivities at Pella High School. Jasmine Namminga and Kenson Fuller of the Class of 2023 will serve as homecoming queen and king through this Friday’s football game vs. Newton and dance scheduled that same evening. The rest of the court includes:
