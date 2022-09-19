Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Palatka man arrested in Orange Park after attempting to flee from law enforcementZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Florida's Oldest Continuous Bar Once Entertained the Carnegies and the Rockefellers, and You Can Visit TodayL. CaneFlorida State
Attorney General Moody: Charge drug dealers with murder if someone dies of overdoseZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park town council adopts final budget, millage rateJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Orange Park man faces child abuse charge after arrest in Collier CountyZoey FieldsCollier County, FL
Related
NFL power rankings Week 3: Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars jump
We've almost completed two full weeks of the 2022 NFL schedule and some teams bounced back in a big way in Week 2 of the season, earning them big jumps in our NFL power rankings before Week 3. Among the big risers? The Arizona Cardinals, who rallied for an overtime win over the...
CBS Sports
Bills' Matt Milano: Won't return Monday
Milano (stinger) was ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Titans. Milano appears to have sustained a stinger injury at some point Monday night, though the exact nature and severity of this injury are unclear. However, with Buffalo up big late in the fourth quarter, it's possible that the linebacker's absence could be more of a precautionary move heading into the team's next game against the Dolphins on Sunday.
Why it’s time for the Washington Commanders to cut ties with Jack Del Rio
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera stuck by defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio after a disastrous 2021 season. He also
CBS Sports
Packers' Randall Cobb: Comes down with illness
Cobb didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness. It's unclear if Cobb's absence is related to COVID-19, but if so he'd be in danger of sitting out a key Week 3 road matchup with the Buccaneers. Meanwhile, all of Allen Lazard (ankle), Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and Christian Watson (hamstring) were limited Wednesday, so the Packers' receiving corps is in danger of being compromised this weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Paces team in yardage Monday
Goedert brought in five of six targets for 82 yards in the Eagles' 24-7 win over the Vikings on Monday night. Goedert paced the Eagles in receiving yardage and shared runner-up status in catches during what was a second straight impressive effort to open the season. The athletic tight end now has eight receptions for 142 yards over the Eagles' first pair of contests, with the 17.8 yards per catch particularly standing out and perhaps a sign of a bigger downfield role this season. Goedert will look to continue stretching the field in a Week 3 road divisional matchup against the Commanders on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Texans' Justin Britt: Moves to reserve list
The Texans placed Britt (personal) on their reserve/non-football illness list Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Britt is scheduled to be away from the team indefinitely for personal reasons after he also missed Sunday's contest against the Broncos. The 31-year-old center's placement on the Texans' reserve/non-football illness list gives him time to work through his individual situation, per Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com. In the meantime, Scott Quessenberry, who started at center and played 100 percent of the team's snaps in Week 2, is expected to continue handling starting duties while Britt remains absent.
CBS Sports
Colts' Parris Campbell: Wastes expanded opportunity
Campbell did not record a reception on either of his targets in Sunday's 24-0 loss to the Jaguars. With Michael Pittman (hip) and Alec Pierce (concussion) sidelined, Campbell had an excellent opportunity to command additional targets among the Colts' pass catchers. In particular, the fact that Dezmon Patmon earned six targets was disheartening for Campbell's future prospects of production. Campbell now has only three only receptions on six targets for 37 yards through two games this season, and he appears to be in danger of losing out further on his role in the offense.
CBS Sports
Jets' Tyler Conklin: Six catches in Week 2 win
Conklin caught six of nine targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 31-30 win over the Browns. Conklin's usage early in his Jets tenure has been encouraging, as he's had 16 passes thrown his way through two games. He'll need to improve his ball security, as Conklin fumbled for the second consecutive game, though both of them were recovered by the Jets. If C.J. Uzomah (hamstring) returns in Week 3 against the Bengals, he could cut into Conklin's near-monopoly on pass-catching opportunities among New York's tight ends.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Patriots' Daniel Ekuale: Suspension lifted
Ekuale is available to play again after serving a two-game suspension to open the 2022 campaign, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. Ekuale has not counted against the Patriots' 53-man roster while serving a two-game suspension for an undisclosed violation, though this exemption will come to an end this coming Wednesday. As a result, New England will need to open up a roster spot in order to keep the 28-year-old on the team. Otherwise, the Patriots would likely pursue a practice squad contract with Ekuale, who recorded five tackles including two sacks while playing 96 defensive snaps over nine games last season.
CBS Sports
Giants' Leonard Williams: Deemed day-to-day
Williams is considered day-to-day after getting an MRI on his right knee Monday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Coach Brian Daboll said Williams' knee is "better than it could be" while adding that he hopes Williams is a fast healer. Williams will likely be listed on New York's injury report during the week, but he'll have an extra day to heal up before facing the Cowboys on MNF in Week 3.
CBS Sports
Rams' Troy Hill: May have significant injury
Hill (groin) is awaiting the results of an MRI test on what Rams coach Sean McVay called a "pretty good groin injury" Monday, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports. Hill had to exit during the first half of Sunday's 31-27 win over the Falcons after sustaining a groin injury, though the exact nature and severity of this injury appear to still be up in the air. McVay also added that he's unsure about the starting cornerback's availability heading into this coming Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Fellow cornerback Cobie Durant (hamstring) is also considered doubtful to play against Arizona, according to Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register, leaving Derion Kendrick and Robert Rochell as the Rams' next best options to slot in behind starters Jalen Ramsey and David Long.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Plays two offensive snaps
Hubbard failed to record a single carry in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Giants. Hubbard took over as the Panthers' primary kickoff returner in the contest with Andre Roberts (knee) on injured reserve. Though not involved in the offensive game plan, the 23-year-old totaled 75 yards on three kickoff returns. Barring an injury to Christian McCaffrey, it's likely Hubbard will struggle to see much of an opportunity in Carolina's backfield, especially since D'Onta Foreman has established himself as the team's No. 2 running back. The second-year back will likely to continue to focus on handling kickoff return duties for the foreseeable future.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Titans' Derrick Henry: Quiet night besides early TD
Henry rushed 13 times for 25 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 41-7 loss to the Bills. Henry rumbled in for a two-yard touchdown on fourth down to cap Tennessee's first drive but was bottled up for the rest of the night as the Titans were outplayed in every facet of the game. Through two games, Henry has averaged just 3.1 yards per carry, as opponents are stacking the box and Tennessee's passing game is failing to make them pay. Henry should find more running room in Week 3 against the Raiders, but the Titans' inability to replace A.J. Brown's production through the air has clearly bled into Henry's production on the ground.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Trevor Rogers: Ruled out for season
Rogers is dealing with a Grade 1 lat strain and will be shut down for the remainder of the season, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Rogers exited Saturday's start against the Nationals due to his lat issue and will be unavailable for the final few weeks of the regular season. However, his strain is considered relatively minor, so it seems likely that he'll be able to have a relatively normal offseason program. After posting a career-best 2.64 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 133 innings last season, the southpaw struggled to replicate his results in 2022, generating a 5.47 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 107 innings over 23 starts.
CBS Sports
Packers' Randall Cobb: Snap count cut in half
Cobb was targeted three times and caught three passes for 37 yards in Sunday's victory over the Bears. Cobb caught a couple short passes just like he did in the Packers' season-opening loss to the Vikings, but he also had a 20-yard reception late in the second quarter, which led to a touchdown that gave the Packers a three-score halftime lead. While Cobb's output increased slightly, his snap count percentage was cut in half, from 60.7 to 30.3 percent -- perhaps due to the big halftime lead and the lack of a need to air it out. Cobb will be out there in pivotal situations, but with Allen Lazard back, it looks like the workload could be shared behind top wideouts Lazard and Sammy Watkins.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Team-leading yardage total Monday
Thielen secured four of seven targets for 52 yards in the Vikings' 24-7 loss to the Eagles on Monday night. Thielen finished with a team-leading yardage total while checking in third in catches and targets, though most of it was in garbage time late in the fourth quarter. The veteran has put together a relatively modest start in head coach Kevin O'Connell's offense with a 7-89 line on 11 targets, leaving him in search of his first standout effort of the season in a Week 3 NFC North home clash versus the Lions on Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Greg Dortch: Tallies first career touchdown
Dortch reeled in all four of his targets for 55 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 29-23 overtime win in Las Vegas. Dortch has taken advantage of the Cardinals' depleted receiving corps to start the season, as all of DeAndre Hopkins (suspension), Rondale Moore (hamstring) and Antoine Wesley (hip, IR) have yet to be active through two games. During that span, Dortch ranks second among the team's wide receivers in offensive snaps (115) behind Marquise Brown (132) and ahead of A.J. Green (113) en route to a team-leading 11 catches for 118 yards (to go with Sunday's score). With Moore potentially out a few more weeks, Dortch can expect Kyler Murray to continue looking in his direction.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Four-star guard Taison Chatman to make college commitment live Tuesday on 247Sports
One of the top-rated uncommitted prospects in the 2023 recruiting class will make his long-awaited college commitment on Tuesday. Taison Chatman, a four-star guard prospect from Totino-Grace in Minneapolis, Minnesota, will make his choice live at 8 p.m. ET on the 247Sports YouTube channel. You can watch the commitment live in the player below.
CBS Sports
Colts' Alec Pierce: On track to practice
Pierce (concussion) is slated to practice Wednesday, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports. The same applies to Michael Pittman (quad), with Bowen noting that Reich "seems optimistic on both having a good chance" to play Sunday against the Chiefs. After being blanked by Jacksonville in Week 2, the Colts offense can use all the help it can get this weekend and Pierce's anticipated participation in practice Wednesday offers hope that he's progressing through the NFL's concussion protocol.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Marcus Peters: Not practicing Wednesday
Peters (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Peters was limited twice during practice last week but still made his season debut during Sunday's loss to the Dolphins. He played only 62 percent of the defensive snaps and may be in danger of missing another game after not practicing Wednesday.
Comments / 0