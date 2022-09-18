Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Related
nippertown.com
Capital Region Wind Ensemble to Launch 2022-23 Season with Gilded Age Concert, Talk
SCHENECTADY – On Sunday, October 2, the Capital Region Wind Ensemble will present 1896 – A Gilded Age Concert, the first CRWE concert of the season. It will take place at 3 pm in the Carl B. Taylor Auditorium on the campus of SUNY Schenectady. The concert features Brett Wery, Music Director, and Mark Evans, Piano. It will feature works by Richard Strauss, Joseph Peckham, Clara Wieck Schumann, Scott Joplin, Edward MacDowell, and Howard Hanson.
nippertown.com
Caffe Lena and SPAC to Collaborate on Music Festival, October 1st to October 2nd
SARATOGA SPRINGS – On October 1st and October 2nd, two well-known venues in Saratoga Springs, Caffe Lena and Saratoga Performing Arts Center, will be collaborating on a music festival. Named Caffe Lena at SPAC, the two-day, free admission festival will be held at the Charles R. Wood Gazebo at SPAC. This event is rain or shine.
nippertown.com
LIVE: “Jazz at the Lake” (Day Two) @ Shepard Park, 09/17/2022
LAKE GEORGE – Saturday is traditionally a full day of performances at the Lake George “Jazz at the Lake” Festival with music starting at 1:00 and the last performance at 7:00. This year’s festival was no different. Starting off the festivities was Gilad Hekselman and his...
nippertown.com
Today’s Top Tips for Live Music (September 22, 2022)
“We Remember: Songs of Survivors” @ Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs. (7:00) “Benefit for People’s Pantry” @ Egremont Barn, South Egremont. (7:00) “The Songs of Harry Nilsson” @ The Colony, Woodstock. (8:00) Alex Torres and His Latin Orchestra @ Rivers Casino, Schenectady. (8:00) For additional listings, see...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumlocalnews.com
Black Dimensions in Art recreates history from Harlem to Albany
Black Dimensions in Art organized and gathered creatives of the African diaspora to recreate the iconic 1958 photo "A Great Day in Harlem." The group has been celebrating and supporting black artists for nearly 50 years and organized the recreated photo at the Stephen and Harriet Myers residence in Arbor Hill.
WNYT
Woman finds big success with Troy empanada business
TROY – Lidia Zanbrana-Madera says it wasn’t uncommon in her family to have empanadas on the breakfast table. They always had to be made a certain way – stuffed with lots of flavor. She never planned on starting a business making them, even though entrepreneurship ran in...
nippertown.com
In Session: Headless Relatives
ALBANY – Seth Biskind, who goes by the professional moniker of Headless Relatives, has been involved in a litany of projects as of late. The alternative neo-folk singer, whose career in music spans ten years now, shows no signs of slowing down. Forming a band, Biskind will be taking Headless Relatives out on the local circuit, with shows to promote the release of his upcoming record, Nightmare Realm, due out on November 4th. On top of that, the artist has also successfully curated a collaborative album of local artists covering local artists, titled Reproduce This!. The funds from that release will be going to aid organizations dedicated to the protection of reproductive rights.
Restored building creates necessary apartments
A foreclosed building was acquired by Albany Clinton Redevelopment from Albany County Land Bank. In March 2021, work began on restoring the building starting the $1.2 million project.
RELATED PEOPLE
Former Albany Star Helps St. Lucie Mets Win Championship
It's not easy to play college baseball in the northeast. The season officially starts in mid-February. Your home field is usually buried by six inches of icy snow. If you are lucky enough to practice outdoors, every batted ball comes with a nice sting, as the wind brings your eyes to tears. Fun stuff. That's why after tearing up America East pitching in 2022, a former University at Albany baseball star got signed by the New York Mets in July. This week he helped the single-A St. Lucie Mets win a championship.
wamc.org
Albany City Auditor raises profile with overseas trip
In Netherlands, Dorcey Applyrs laying a wreath for fallen soldiers on behalf of the City of Albany during the annual City of Nijmegen ceremony at the Waal Crossing monument. Chief City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs has been spreading "Albany goodwill" around the world. Since being appointed by Democratic Mayor Kathy Sheehan...
Colonie Police look to name alleged TD Bank robber
A surveillance photo from the TD Bank on Central Avenue in Colonie was released by police Wednesday night, in hopes that someone might recognize the man who is accused of robbing the financial institution last week.
Albany police locate missing 11-year-old
The Albany Police Department has located an 11-year-old boy, who was reporting missing Tuesday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNYT
Jury seated in case of Schenectady County man accused of killing foster son
The trial of Dequan Greene began Wednesday in Schenectady County. He previously pled not guilty to murdering his foster child in December 2020. NewsChannel 13 was told Wednesday that the jury had been seated, and opening statements were expected later in the day. Greene is accused of brutally beating the...
WNYT
Rotterdam man faces up to life in prison for marijuana trafficking
A Rotterdam man is facing up to life in prison for allegedly teaming up with a marijuana-trafficking organization that funneled drugs into the Capital Region from California. The U.S. Attorney’s office says 43-year-old Tyquan Armstrong of Rotterdam pled guilty Tuesday to conspiring to distribute and sell marijuana – nearly 20 packages of it between July 2021 and this past June.
Felon sentenced for possessing gun in Schenectady
A North Carolina felon was sentenced today to 52 months in prison for illegally possessing a loaded pistol as a felon. Duquan McLeod, 32, of Rockingham, North Carolina, was arrested by Schenectady police in March and pled guilty to multiple criminal possession of a weapon charges.
WRGB
Rotterdam man pleads guilty to role in nationwide drug trafficking ring
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A Rotterdam man faced a federal judge, pleading guilty to drug trafficking charges. 43-year-old Tyquan Armstrong, also known as "Moose", pled guilty to conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute marijuana, as well as possessing a firearm. Armstrong admitted to being involved in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man charged in Schenectady homicide case
A man has been charged in connection with a shooting death in Schenectady. The Schenectady Police Department said Markeith Buchanan was arraigned on September 20.
Police: Cohoes man arrested, found with stolen gun
A Cohoes man has been arrested after allegedly being found with two guns, one of which was stolen. The Cohoes Police Department said Nhuygel Dingee, 34, was arrested on September 18.
Comments / 0