Troy, NY

nippertown.com

Capital Region Wind Ensemble to Launch 2022-23 Season with Gilded Age Concert, Talk

SCHENECTADY – On Sunday, October 2, the Capital Region Wind Ensemble will present 1896 – A Gilded Age Concert, the first CRWE concert of the season. It will take place at 3 pm in the Carl B. Taylor Auditorium on the campus of SUNY Schenectady. The concert features Brett Wery, Music Director, and Mark Evans, Piano. It will feature works by Richard Strauss, Joseph Peckham, Clara Wieck Schumann, Scott Joplin, Edward MacDowell, and Howard Hanson.
SCHENECTADY, NY
nippertown.com

LIVE: “Jazz at the Lake” (Day Two) @ Shepard Park, 09/17/2022

LAKE GEORGE – Saturday is traditionally a full day of performances at the Lake George “Jazz at the Lake” Festival with music starting at 1:00 and the last performance at 7:00. This year’s festival was no different. Starting off the festivities was Gilad Hekselman and his...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
nippertown.com

Today’s Top Tips for Live Music (September 22, 2022)

“We Remember: Songs of Survivors” @ Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs. (7:00) “Benefit for People’s Pantry” @ Egremont Barn, South Egremont. (7:00) “The Songs of Harry Nilsson” @ The Colony, Woodstock. (8:00) Alex Torres and His Latin Orchestra @ Rivers Casino, Schenectady. (8:00) For additional listings, see...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Troy, NY
Cleveland, NY
Troy, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Black Dimensions in Art recreates history from Harlem to Albany

Black Dimensions in Art organized and gathered creatives of the African diaspora to recreate the iconic 1958 photo "A Great Day in Harlem." The group has been celebrating and supporting black artists for nearly 50 years and organized the recreated photo at the Stephen and Harriet Myers residence in Arbor Hill.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Woman finds big success with Troy empanada business

TROY – Lidia Zanbrana-Madera says it wasn’t uncommon in her family to have empanadas on the breakfast table. They always had to be made a certain way – stuffed with lots of flavor. She never planned on starting a business making them, even though entrepreneurship ran in...
TROY, NY
nippertown.com

In Session: Headless Relatives

ALBANY – Seth Biskind, who goes by the professional moniker of Headless Relatives, has been involved in a litany of projects as of late. The alternative neo-folk singer, whose career in music spans ten years now, shows no signs of slowing down. Forming a band, Biskind will be taking Headless Relatives out on the local circuit, with shows to promote the release of his upcoming record, Nightmare Realm, due out on November 4th. On top of that, the artist has also successfully curated a collaborative album of local artists covering local artists, titled Reproduce This!. The funds from that release will be going to aid organizations dedicated to the protection of reproductive rights.
ALBANY, NY
Marian Anderson
Hot 99.1

Former Albany Star Helps St. Lucie Mets Win Championship

It's not easy to play college baseball in the northeast. The season officially starts in mid-February. Your home field is usually buried by six inches of icy snow. If you are lucky enough to practice outdoors, every batted ball comes with a nice sting, as the wind brings your eyes to tears. Fun stuff. That's why after tearing up America East pitching in 2022, a former University at Albany baseball star got signed by the New York Mets in July. This week he helped the single-A St. Lucie Mets win a championship.
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

Albany City Auditor raises profile with overseas trip

In Netherlands, Dorcey Applyrs laying a wreath for fallen soldiers on behalf of the City of Albany during the annual City of Nijmegen ceremony at the Waal Crossing monument. Chief City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs has been spreading "Albany goodwill" around the world. Since being appointed by Democratic Mayor Kathy Sheehan...
ALBANY, NY
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Orchestra Music#Contemporary Music#Classical Music#The Cleveland Orchestra
WNYT

Rotterdam man faces up to life in prison for marijuana trafficking

A Rotterdam man is facing up to life in prison for allegedly teaming up with a marijuana-trafficking organization that funneled drugs into the Capital Region from California. The U.S. Attorney’s office says 43-year-old Tyquan Armstrong of Rotterdam pled guilty Tuesday to conspiring to distribute and sell marijuana – nearly 20 packages of it between July 2021 and this past June.
ROTTERDAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Felon sentenced for possessing gun in Schenectady

A North Carolina felon was sentenced today to 52 months in prison for illegally possessing a loaded pistol as a felon. Duquan McLeod, 32, of Rockingham, North Carolina, was arrested by Schenectady police in March and pled guilty to multiple criminal possession of a weapon charges.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Rotterdam man pleads guilty to role in nationwide drug trafficking ring

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A Rotterdam man faced a federal judge, pleading guilty to drug trafficking charges. 43-year-old Tyquan Armstrong, also known as "Moose", pled guilty to conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute marijuana, as well as possessing a firearm. Armstrong admitted to being involved in...
ROTTERDAM, NY
NewsBreak
