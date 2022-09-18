ALBANY – Seth Biskind, who goes by the professional moniker of Headless Relatives, has been involved in a litany of projects as of late. The alternative neo-folk singer, whose career in music spans ten years now, shows no signs of slowing down. Forming a band, Biskind will be taking Headless Relatives out on the local circuit, with shows to promote the release of his upcoming record, Nightmare Realm, due out on November 4th. On top of that, the artist has also successfully curated a collaborative album of local artists covering local artists, titled Reproduce This!. The funds from that release will be going to aid organizations dedicated to the protection of reproductive rights.

ALBANY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO