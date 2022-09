Emmitsburg, Md. (September 20th, 2022) – Ben Smith put together yet another outstanding performance as he finishes the day shooting 5 under with a score of 66. Smith shot very well all tournament as he finished tied for fourth place with a final score of 208 (-8). The Mountaineers fought hard and well; finishing tied for seventh place to Sacred Heart with a total team score of 868 (+4) through three rounds.

