‘Cuse Shutout Colgate On The Road
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Syracuse men’s soccer extended its win streak to five with a hard-fought 2-0 win over in-state foe Colgate. The five-match win streak is the longest since 2016, and the 7-0-1 start is the best since 2016 as well. After a tense beginning portion of the...
Two Syracuse men’s soccer players earn ACC Weekly Honors
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse men’s soccer swept the Atlantic Coast Conference Players of the Week honors. The conference announced senior forward Levonte Johnson as the ACC Offensive Player of the Week and redshirt-senior goalkeeper Russell Shealy as the ACC Defensive Player of the Week. This marks the first time Syracuse men’s soccer student-athletes earned both ACC Players of the Week awards.
Wagner game scheduled for 5 PM kick on ACCNX
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse’s matchup against Wagner on Saturday, October 1 is scheduled for a 5 p.m. kickoff. The game will be televised on ACC Network Extra. Before the Orange take on Wagner, ‘Cuse has a primetime nationally televised ACC contest on Friday night vs. Virginia....
Student-Athlete of the Week: F-M’s Kaylene Noble
FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Kaylene Noble tried almost every sport growing up but nothing clicked as much as volleyball. “It’s just really fun and it’s a sport I really like to do,” says Kaylene Noble. Being tall gave her a big advantage. In middle school, she...
Three earn ACC Player of the Week honors
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) -Three Syracuse players have been honored by the ACC for their performances in the 32-29 win against Purdue. Junior Garrett Shrader is the league’s Quarterback of the Week after throwing a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes, while redshirt junior Caleb Okechukwu is the Defensive Lineman of the Week after returning an interception for a touchdown. In addition, junior Mikel Jones, who led the team in tackles against the Boilermakers, is the Linebacker of the Week.
ACC Announces Week 3 Football Honorees
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their standout performances in last weekend’s games. The selections are determined by a vote of a select media panel. The following are this week’s honorees:. QUARTERBACK – Garrett Shrader, Syracuse,...
Shrader named Manning Award Star of the Week
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Quarterback Garrett Shrader can add another national award to his growing list, earning a Manning Award Star of the Week honor. The ‘Cuse signal caller threw for three scores, including a 25-yard dime to Oronde Gadsden II with seven-seconds left, in Syracuse’s thrilling 32-29 victory over Purdue to move the squad to 3-0 on the season.
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
(STACKER)- Brunch—the portmanteau is combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
Construction on Syracuse’s Southside currently underway
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has announced a road construction project that began Wednesday morning, September 21 and will continue until the road is finished. Crews are repaving Cannon Street from West Colvin Street to West Ostrander Avenue. Construction begins at 7 a.m. and will last until 5...
CNY Roof Cleaners/ XM Light Installations
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The first leaves are just starting to fall, and many Central New Yorkers are in a race against time… trying to get their holiday lighting displays in place before the snow flies. Jeremy Bogan of CNY Roof Cleaners is ready to help save you...
WSYR NewsChannel 9
Syracuse Common Councilor accused of choking ex-girlfriend
(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers is accused by his 28-year-old ex-girlfriend of being physically violent, according to Syracuse Police. Gethers was arrested on Wednesday, September 21, and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment, according to Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick. Gethers was then released on his own recognizance and […]
Syracuse University needs kids to take part in study
(WSYR-TV) — Most of us don’t think too much about how we talk. We just do it. However, fluent speech isn’t always easy for everyone. Researchers at Syracuse University are working to find answers as to why some children develop fluent speech while others stutter. Central New...
Winston Gaskin Community Walk set for this Saturday
(WSYR-TV) — Winston Gaskin was Syracuse’s first black pharmacist, and his mission to protect the community lives on in the work of many of the people he touched. The group 100 Black Men of Syracuse will remember the pioneer with the annual Winston Gaskin Community Walk this Saturday.
Showers/storms tonight then cooler
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) –Warm for the last full day of summer but what is the latest on the storm threat? Details below. As a cold front approaches late in the afternoon, we are at risk for some showers and storms. Initially, showers and storms are scattered but as the cold front approaches us later in the evening our storm chances increase.
City of Syracuse to repair Grant Boulevard and Butternut Street
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The City of Syracuse will be closing Grant Boulevard from Cleveland Avenue to Craig Street beginning on Wednesday, September 21, to make repairs to Butternut Street. Crews plan on closing a portion of Grant Boulevard to replace sewer and water mains. The road will remain closed while...
Francis House to host “There’s No Place Like Home”
(WSYR-TV) — It’s no doubt one of Central New York’s favorite fundraisers, it’s the Francis House’s “There’s No Place Like Home” event. In fact, it’s attended by more than 2,000 people annually. Francis House provides a home and an extended family...
