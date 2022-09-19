Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel linked with quick return to management at Bayern Munich as pressure builds on Nagelsmann
THOMAS TUCHEL has been linked with a quick return to management to replace Bayern Munich's Julien Nagelsmann. The German champions have suffered a bizarre run of form that sees them go into the international break fifth in the Bundesliga table, five points off the top. A wobble has descended into...
PSG star Sergio Ramos is 'extremely disappointed' to miss out on Spain's Nations League squad against Switzerland and Portugal... but the centre-back hopes to reclaim Luis Enrique's favour before the World Cup
PSG defender Sergio Ramos is reportedly 'extremely disappointed' to have missed out on Luis Enrique's Nations League squad, as Spain prepare to take on Switzerland and Portugal during the international break. The Spanish boss left out the likes of Liverpool playmaker Thiago Alcantara and Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati in favour...
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo wants to continue international career, eyes Euro 2024: 'The road is not over yet'
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has said he will not retire from international duty after the World Cup and wants to compete at Euro 2024. The Manchester United forward said the "road is not over yet" for him when speaking at a gala hosted by the Portuguese Football Federation on Tuesday after becoming the highest men's international goal scorer in September with 109 goals.
MLS・
Watch touching moment Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo hugs young fan and signs his shirt after brazen lad dodges security
CRISTIANO RONALDO hugged a young fan and signed his shirt after he managed to dodge security to approach the Manchester United star. The supporter escaped the clutches of security guards and hugged Ronaldo, who was making his way onto the team bus in Moldova from the hotel ahead of the Europa League game with Sheriff last Thursday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Report: Jude Bellingham Price Revealed For Interested Clubs Including Liverpool, Real Madrid And Manchester United
A price has been revealed for Jude Bellingham, as Liverpool are amongst the biggest clubs in Europe looking to sign the England youngster.
Ten Hag warned Man Utd new boys Malacia and Antony to go easy on each other after their fierce battles in Holland
MANCHESTER UNITED boss Erik ten Hag told new boys Tyrell Malacia and Antony to "take it easy" on each other after their previous battles in Holland. Malacia joined United from Feyenoord early in the summer window - before Ten Hag reunited with Antony on deadline day. The pair played out...
Yardbarker
'I Think I'll Be Happier In England Than Turin' - Denis Zakaria On His Chelsea Loan
Chelsea managed to secure the Swiss international in the last hours of the summer window, agreeing to a year loan deal with the Italian club. However, since joining the club, Zakaria has not been able to break into Chelsea's first 11 but has seen an international call-up to the Switzerland national team.
Yardbarker
Atletico Madrid showing an interest in Manchester United forward
Atletico Madrid are showing an interest in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. Rashford has seen a resurgence in form under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, regularly starting as the main striker ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo. Most recently, Rashford scored twice in a win against Arsenal, showcasing his deadly ability...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Barcelona plot sensational transfer for Marco Asensio with Real Madrid star having one year left on Bernabeu contract
BARCELONA are reportedly hoping to snatch Marco Asensio from bitter rivals Real Madrid with the Spain star's contract expiring next summer. The Catalan giants are looking to continue their rebuild under manager Xavi following a summer spending spree. Barca snapped up the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, Raphinha and...
BBC
Transfer news: United keen on Portugal striker Ramos
Manchester United have contacted the representatives of Benfica's 21-year-old Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos - the Newcastle United and Bayern Munich target is valued at £25m but reportedly has a £100m release clause. (Sun), external. France defender Benjamin Pavard considered leaving Bayern Munich this summer, with Manchester United, Chelsea,...
Yardbarker
Juventus looking to maintain new signing on permanent basis
Following the club’s disgraceful results, Juve’s managerial staff as well as the players have come under heavy scrutiny. But while many of the new signings are either struggling to adapt or suffering from physical issues, Arkadiusz Milik has been one of the bright spots of an otherwise bleak start of the season.
Yardbarker
Del Piero and Barzagli to start UEFA Pro coaching courses
Since hanging his boots, Alessandro Del Piero has kept himself busy. The Juventus icon is currently based in Los Angeles and runs a football academy for young children. He also owns a restaurant and makes appearances as a TV pundit. But as it’s often the case, the temptation of returning...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Race for the Champions League: Atalanta could replace Juventus in the top four
Juventus is struggling this season, and it could lead to disastrous consequences at the end of the campaign. The Bianconeri have been in poor form for much of the term, and it could even get worse if they don’t return to winning ways soon. These are early days in...
Yardbarker
Liverpool Squad Confirmed For Legends Of The North Clash With Manchester United
Sir Kenny Dalglish will take charge of the LFC legends and will be assisted by former strike partner Ian Rush with another former striker, John Aldridge as a coach. Details of the confirmed Liverpool squad have now been released on Liverpoolfc.com so fans can see which of their heroes they will get to see once again in a Reds shirt.
ESPN
World Cup stock watch: Ronaldo, Mane fall; Pepi and Toney rise ahead of Qatar 2022
The days are counting down to the start of the World Cup in Qatar, with the host nation kicking it all off on Nov. 20, when they take on Ecuador. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) All 32 finalists are making their closing plans for the tournament,...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Dundee Utd, Hibs, Aberdeen, Postecoglou, Abada, Porteous, Robinson, Leicester, Doig, Gloukh
Former Wales midfielder Carl Robinson, most recently manager of Western Sydney Wanderers, has been interviewed for the Dundee United head coach job along with former Kelty Hearts boss Kevin Thomson and current caretaker Liam Fox. (Football Scotland) Ange Postecoglou has told Fox News that he is "living the dream" in...
Report: Stamford Bridge To Miss Out on UEFA Euro 2028 Spot
Chelsea are set to join big venues such as Liverpool's Anfield on the omitted list.
'Come to Udinese!': Italian club send a cheeky invitation to Cristiano Ronaldo to join the Serie A side after their flying start to the season... as they jokingly offer the Man United star a way out of Old Trafford on social media
Udinese have cheekily asked Cristiano Ronaldo if he would like to join the club in a post on social media. The Friulian side currently sit third in the Serie A table after picking up 16 points in their opening seven games thanks to five wins a draw - and were hoping to capitalise on their strong start to the campaign by jokingly asking the United star to sign for them.
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo score incredible rabona volley in Man Utd warm-up.. and it’s not the first time he’s done it
CRISTIANO RONALDO showed he hasn’t lost his magic touch by scoring an incredible rabona volley. But it’s not the first time the Manchester United star has done it. Ronaldo, 37, was handed a rare start by Erik ten Hag as the Red Devils beat Sheriff 2-0 last week.
Comments / 0