UEFA

Daily Mail

PSG star Sergio Ramos is 'extremely disappointed' to miss out on Spain's Nations League squad against Switzerland and Portugal... but the centre-back hopes to reclaim Luis Enrique's favour before the World Cup

PSG defender Sergio Ramos is reportedly 'extremely disappointed' to have missed out on Luis Enrique's Nations League squad, as Spain prepare to take on Switzerland and Portugal during the international break. The Spanish boss left out the likes of Liverpool playmaker Thiago Alcantara and Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati in favour...
SOCCER
ESPN

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to continue international career, eyes Euro 2024: 'The road is not over yet'

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has said he will not retire from international duty after the World Cup and wants to compete at Euro 2024. The Manchester United forward said the "road is not over yet" for him when speaking at a gala hosted by the Portuguese Football Federation on Tuesday after becoming the highest men's international goal scorer in September with 109 goals.
MLS
The US Sun

Watch touching moment Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo hugs young fan and signs his shirt after brazen lad dodges security

CRISTIANO RONALDO hugged a young fan and signed his shirt after he managed to dodge security to approach the Manchester United star. The supporter escaped the clutches of security guards and hugged Ronaldo, who was making his way onto the team bus in Moldova from the hotel ahead of the Europa League game with Sheriff last Thursday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Atletico Madrid showing an interest in Manchester United forward

Atletico Madrid are showing an interest in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. Rashford has seen a resurgence in form under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, regularly starting as the main striker ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo. Most recently, Rashford scored twice in a win against Arsenal, showcasing his deadly ability...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: United keen on Portugal striker Ramos

Manchester United have contacted the representatives of Benfica's 21-year-old Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos - the Newcastle United and Bayern Munich target is valued at £25m but reportedly has a £100m release clause. (Sun), external. France defender Benjamin Pavard considered leaving Bayern Munich this summer, with Manchester United, Chelsea,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Juventus looking to maintain new signing on permanent basis

Following the club’s disgraceful results, Juve’s managerial staff as well as the players have come under heavy scrutiny. But while many of the new signings are either struggling to adapt or suffering from physical issues, Arkadiusz Milik has been one of the bright spots of an otherwise bleak start of the season.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Del Piero and Barzagli to start UEFA Pro coaching courses

Since hanging his boots, Alessandro Del Piero has kept himself busy. The Juventus icon is currently based in Los Angeles and runs a football academy for young children. He also owns a restaurant and makes appearances as a TV pundit. But as it’s often the case, the temptation of returning...
UEFA
Sports
Yardbarker

Liverpool Squad Confirmed For Legends Of The North Clash With Manchester United

Sir Kenny Dalglish will take charge of the LFC legends and will be assisted by former strike partner Ian Rush with another former striker, John Aldridge as a coach. Details of the confirmed Liverpool squad have now been released on Liverpoolfc.com so fans can see which of their heroes they will get to see once again in a Reds shirt.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Come to Udinese!': Italian club send a cheeky invitation to Cristiano Ronaldo to join the Serie A side after their flying start to the season... as they jokingly offer the Man United star a way out of Old Trafford on social media

Udinese have cheekily asked Cristiano Ronaldo if he would like to join the club in a post on social media. The Friulian side currently sit third in the Serie A table after picking up 16 points in their opening seven games thanks to five wins a draw - and were hoping to capitalise on their strong start to the campaign by jokingly asking the United star to sign for them.
PREMIER LEAGUE

