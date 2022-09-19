Read full article on original website
Rudy Fernandez Left The NBA In 2012 And Became One Of The Most Successful Players In European History By Winning His 4th Gold Medal At EuroBasket: “I Can’t Describe How I Feel. This Was So Special.”
Rudy Fernandez may have failed to make his mark in the NBA but that didn't stop him from having an incredible amount of success on the basketball court. A rising star for Joventut in Spain, Fernandez came over to the NBA in 2008 after being selected with the 24th pick of the 2007 NBA Draft.
Boston Celtics Reportedly Told Robert Williams III That Playing Through Injury Won't Make His Knee Worse, Now He Will Miss 4-6 Weeks Because Of The Knee Surgery
The 2021-22 NBA season was full of ups and downs for the Boston Celtics. They didn't have the best of starts to the season, but as the season progressed, they quickly got back on their feet. Towards the last stretch of the season, the Celtics really shifted into a higher...
