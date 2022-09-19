THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Sean McVay has seen plenty of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray over the previous three seasons. But Murray’s improbable escape act as part of the comeback win at Las Vegas, darting back and forth across the field for 20 seconds before scampering into the end zone, reminded the Los Angeles Rams coach just how special he can be. “This guy, the play is never over with this guy,” McVay said Wednesday. As the Rams (1-1) prepare for their NFC West opener at the Cardinals (1-1) on Sunday, they have a new option to try and wrangle Murray in inside linebacker Bobby Wagner, who has plenty of familiarity with Murray from his time in Seattle.

NFL ・ 33 MINUTES AGO