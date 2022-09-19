Read full article on original website
Luis Suarez to leave Nacional after just a few months ahead of the World Cup as the club chief reveals the deal to bring the Uruguayan home in the summer was structured short-term
Luis Suarez is to once again become a free agent just months after leaving Atletico Madrid as it was announced he would be leaving boyhood Nacional for a second time in his career. The Uruguayan, 35, left Atletico Madrid during the summer and while it was reported his preference was...
Manchester United are 'preparing a £25m bid for Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos' as Erik ten Hag looks for a new forward... and the club have 'already made contact with the Portugal U21 international's representatives'
Manchester United are reportedly preparing a bid for Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos. The 21-year-old has scored eight goals in 12 games for the Portuguese side so far this season, alerting United officials who are hunting for a forward. According to The Sun, United will not pay more than the £25million...
PSG star Sergio Ramos is 'extremely disappointed' to miss out on Spain's Nations League squad against Switzerland and Portugal... but the centre-back hopes to reclaim Luis Enrique's favour before the World Cup
PSG defender Sergio Ramos is reportedly 'extremely disappointed' to have missed out on Luis Enrique's Nations League squad, as Spain prepare to take on Switzerland and Portugal during the international break. The Spanish boss left out the likes of Liverpool playmaker Thiago Alcantara and Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati in favour...
Former Barcelona defender Rafael Marquez tips former Liverpool striker Fernando Torres for a managerial career... as he claims Spain's World Cup winning star 'has great abilities' after impressing him on a coaching course
Former Barcelona defender Rafael Marquez has tipped Fernando Torres to have a career in management. The former Liverpool and Chelsea striker is currently in charge of Atletico Madrid's U19 team. Marquez - who manages Barcelona Athletic, the Catalan giant's 'B' team - said that Torres along with another former Liverpool...
Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil condemns 'unacceptable' racist chants aimed at Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr during LaLiga clash and insists the 'minority' of fans who directed abuse do not reflect 'the image of the club'
Atletico Madrid CEO Manuel Angel Gil has condemned the racist abuse shown towards Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr on Sunday night. Gil claims that the chants came from a 'minority' who 'embarrass' the club and that it's an unfair reflection on 'the behaviour and sentiment of the vast majority'. The home...
Manchester United 'have made their move for Monaco defender Vanderson with the £52m-rated Brazilian set to leave the French side'... but Barcelona 'are also keen on the right-back and have already had an approach rejected'
Manchester United will rival Barcelona for the signing of Monaco defender Vanderson, according to reports in Spain. The Brazilian right back has impressed at Stade Louis II since joining the French side on New Year's Day from Gremio for around £9.5million. And Sport claim that despite United and Barca's...
Fans hail 'unstoppable' Lionel Messi after his masterclass against Lyon as PSG star is lauded for 'being dominant in every aspect' during 1-0 win... and shows he is finally finding his feet in Ligue 1
Fans have taken to social media to heap praise on Lionel Messi following his dazzling display against Lyon on Sunday. The Argentinian star continued his superb start to the season as he scored the only goal of the game to maintain Paris Saint-Germain's unbeaten start to the season. After a...
ESPN
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio refuses to rule out Barcelona transfer
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio turned down the chance to categorically rule out a move to Barcelona after being linked with a sensational move across the Clasico divide. Asensio, 26, is out of contract with Madrid at the end of the season. While he has not ruled out extending his eight-year stay at the club, there are no renewal talks.
MLS・
France’s incredible XI of international break withdrawals could win the World Cup – with Benzema, Lloris and Kante out
AN INJURY crisis has hit the French squad - leaving the country without several key stars. Unfortunately for all the nations looking to prise the World Cup from their grip, France has incredible strength in depth. Their squad is so rich in talent it could be argued that the players...
'I still feel motivated... my path in the national team is not over': Cristiano Ronaldo confirms ambition to play for Portugal at Euro 2024 - when he will be 39 years old!
Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed his desire to continue playing international football beyond this year's World Cup and hopes to feature at Euro 2024. The 37-year-old will captain Portugal in Qatar this winter, which will be his 10th major international tournament. He has earned 189 senior caps and netted 117 goals...
Yardbarker
Giorgi Mamardashvili signs Valencia extension with €100m release clause
Valencia have agreed a contract extension with goal keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili until 2027. Los Che have been working on a new deal for the Georgian international since the start of August following a spike in transfer interest. Mamardashvili completed a permanent move to the Estadio Mestalla in January 2021, after...
Yardbarker
Atletico Madrid announce action against racism suffered by Vinicius Junior
Atletico Madrid have finally addressed the racism suffered by Vinicius Junior at the Civitas Metropolitano on Sunday night. The Brazilian star was subjected to songs outside the stadium before the match stating ‘Vinicius is a monkey’, which was carried on by some in the stadium during Real Madrid’s 2-1 victory over Los Rojiblancos on Sunday.
BBC
Transfer news: United keen on Portugal striker Ramos
Manchester United have contacted the representatives of Benfica's 21-year-old Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos - the Newcastle United and Bayern Munich target is valued at £25m but reportedly has a £100m release clause. (Sun), external. France defender Benjamin Pavard considered leaving Bayern Munich this summer, with Manchester United, Chelsea,...
Yardbarker
Lewandowski reveals his advice to Milik about Juventus
Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has revealed what he told Arkadiusz Milik about Juventus. Milik moved to Juve on loan from Olympique Marseille in the last transfer window, and he has become a key member of the Bianconeri squad so far. The striker has been scoring important goals for the club...
Yardbarker
Race for the Champions League: Atalanta could replace Juventus in the top four
Juventus is struggling this season, and it could lead to disastrous consequences at the end of the campaign. The Bianconeri have been in poor form for much of the term, and it could even get worse if they don’t return to winning ways soon. These are early days in...
UEFA・
Robert Lewandowski Thinks Barcelona Move Enhanced His Chances Of Ballon d'Or Glory
Lewandowski believes that he is much more likely to win the Ballon d'Or as a Barcelona player than he was while at Bayern Munich.
ESPN
World Cup stock watch: Ronaldo, Mane fall; Pepi and Toney rise ahead of Qatar 2022
The days are counting down to the start of the World Cup in Qatar, with the host nation kicking it all off on Nov. 20, when they take on Ecuador. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) All 32 finalists are making their closing plans for the tournament,...
Yardbarker
“Leap in quality” – De Ligt aims new dig at Juventus
Although Bayern lost their last Bundesliga fixture prior to the international break, Matthijs de Ligt will hardly regret his transfer to Munich. That’s because the Dutchman has managed to escape a team in shambles as evidenced by Juve’s results at the beginning of the current campaign. For his...
Yardbarker
Pedri ready to make up for lost time on Spain duty
Barcelona superstar Pedri is hoping to solidify his place in the Spain squad in the coming days. The 19-year-old has struggled with injuries in the last 12 months, with just two La Roja appearances since Euro 2020, as he looked to return to full fitness. Pedri remains essential for La...
