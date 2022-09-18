Read full article on original website
Related
LSU Reveille
LSU, former offensive line coach, punished by NCAA for recruiting violations
The NCAA punished LSU today for recruiting violations that took place during the 2020-21 offseason, which included providing the prospect with impermissible benefits during an informal recruiting trip, which resulted in one year of probation for the school among other punishments. According to the NCAA, a former assistant coach and...
LSU Reveille
LSU volleyball turns attention to SEC gauntlet as conference play looms
Before the season, the SEC’s head coaches projected the LSU volleyball team to be the eighth-best team in the conference of 13. Four weekends into the season, SEC play is looming, and it will put that ranking’s validity to the test. The Tigers were subject to a team...
LSU Reveille
Who's getting a Game Ball?: The top performers against Mississippi State
LSU beat Mississippi State 31-16 on Saturday night in what was a very important game for the Tigers. The Tigers had an impressive performance all across the field on both offense and defense. However, I’m giving away only three game balls. These performances are what led to LSU winning the game, whether it was on or off the field.
LSU Reveille
LSU women's tennis struggles in opening matches at Wahoowa Invitational
On Sept. 16-18 the LSU women’s tennis team competed at the three-day Wahoowa Invitational. The Wahoowa Invitational took place at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia. Over the three day tournament, the Tigers racked up seven wins. Five of the wins were in singles and two were doubles wins. This left LSU with a record of 7-26. This was LSU’s first competition with new Head Coach Taylor Fogleman and assistant coach Chris Simpson leading them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LSU Reveille
LSU football officially releases its 2023 schedule
LSU football officially released its schedule for the 2023 season today, along with the rest of the Southeastern Conference. The opponents were already set, but the dates for each game are now official for next season. The schedule includes eight conference game and four nonconference games, and seven home games compared to four away games and one neutral sight game against Florida State in Orlando, Florida.
LSU Reveille
Opinion: LSU should expand student section at football games
With the fifth largest stadium in college football, you might think any LSU student who wants a seat for a home game could get one. And with the 11th richest program, you might guess they could get one for cheap. But you’d be wrong on both counts. LSU keeps...
LSU Reveille
LSU Football: Previewing this weekend's matchup against New Mexico
LSU is coming off a huge win against Mississippi State, and the Tigers look to continue their momentum as they host New Mexico for their third straight home game. While the spread favors LSU by 30.5 points, nothing is guaranteed until the game is played. Here’s what to expect from LSU’s next opponent from the Mountain West Conference.
LSU Reveille
Report: LSU women's tennis player seen on video using a racial slur no longer part of team
An LSU women's tennis player who was seen on video using a racial slur is no longer part of the team, as first reported by The Advocate. Maddie Scharfenstein, a freshman walk-on from Slidell, was caught on video using the slur and laughing with other people. She is no longer listed on the LSU women's tennis roster.
RELATED PEOPLE
LSU Reveille
Opinion: Mold, icy offices, broken elevator: Conditions for psychology grad students show deeper issues
Walking down the halls of nearly any building in LSU’s Quad is tantamount to visiting a museum. Constructed in the 1920s and ‘30s, the buildings look and feel as if they are a part of a bygone era, a time in which necessities like elevators and air conditioning were viewed as luxuries.
LSU Reveille
LSU, SG to introduce reusable to-go box alternative in dining halls
Student Government is working with the university to introduce a reusable alternative to styrofoam to-go boxes in LSU’s dining halls. The containers, known as OZZI, are a more sustainable option that minimizes waste, said political science junior Gigi Powers, SG’s director of campus affairs and sustainability. According to...
LSU Reveille
Editorial Board: Sorry, President Tate. We work for the public, not for you
Note: President Tate formally apologized to The Reveille staff for his comments a day after this editorial was published. President Tate: 'You have my unwavering support to operate as an independent voice'. LSU President William Tate IV doesn’t seem to be a fan of our coverage. During a Board of...
LSU Reveille
Report: Baton Rouge police believe killing of LSU senior Allison Rice was likely a 'random act'
Baton Rouge Police told The Advocate that they believe 21-year-old LSU marketing senior Allison Rice’s killing was a “random act." Detectives have yet to identify a suspect. BRPD said there's currently no evidence to suggest that Rice was targeted, according to The Advocate. The shooting reportedly happened as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LSU Reveille
'You're not offering anything:' International students express concerns with Student Health Center insurance policies
Note: The Reveille is dedicating an investigative series to the operations of the Student Health Center. This is the second part of an ongoing series. When LSU international graduate student Soheil Kafili set up a meeting with Julie Hupperich, executive director of the Student Health Center, to discuss solutions for students who can’t afford medical services on campus, he said he didn’t get any answers.
LSU Reveille
President Tate: 'You have my unwavering support to operate as an independent voice'
Note: The following letter from LSU President William F. Tate IV is a formal apology to The Reveille for comments he made about student media. Please accept this letter as a formal apology for mentioning this paper during a recent budget hearing. I offer no excuse. It was unnecessary to mention this paper or your colleagues across Louisiana.
Comments / 0