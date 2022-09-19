Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This 17th century home is the only surviving building that is linked to the Salem Witch trialsAnita DurairajSalem, MA
Check Out These Popular Spots to Eat in Salem, MAGirl Eats WestchesterSalem, MA
Students, community members protest CIA recruiting event outside Cohen AuditoriumThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Woman loses respect for husband because he treats her too well, does too many choresMary DuncanBoston, MA
You're Invited! Hanover Fire Department Announces Return of Family-Friendly Fire Safety EventDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Related
nbcboston.com
Protesters Confronted By Counter-Protesters Outside Boston Children's Hospital
A handful of protesters showed up outside Boston Children's Hospital on Sunday as the hospital continues to be targeted by far-right activists over its treatment of transgender youth. Carrying signs that said "children cannot consent to puberty blockers" and "children are never born in the wrong body," the anti-trans protesters...
whdh.com
Mother and daughter arrested after trying to enter Boston school, prompting lockdown
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston mother and daughter were arrested Friday after allegedly assaulting police while trying to enter a Boston high school, prompting a lockdown, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden. The mother, 31, and daughter, 14, tried to enter Excel High School in South Boston, claiming...
State police ID protestors facing charges in connection with effort to disrupt traffic in Boston
BOSTON — Commuters in and around Boston were told to pack a little extra patience Wednesday morning due to a planned climate protest on city streets that caused traffic delays and led to criminal charges against at least a handful of people. Extinction Rebellion Boston members on Tuesday announced...
newbedfordguide.com
61-year old Boston man, career criminal, sentenced for kidnapping of Wendy’s employee
“A 61-year-old Boston man with a lengthy record of convictions who kidnapped and robbed a Seekonk Wendy’s employee was sentenced to lie in prison today after being convicted following a week-long trial in Fall River Superior Court. Todd Johnson was convicted by a jury of his pers of armed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man accused of exposing himself to children at park in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man was arrested after police say he exposed himself to children at a park in New Hampshire on Monday. Jason Keno, 38, of Manchester, is facing charges including indecent exposure, possession of a controlled drug, falsifying evidence, and resisting arrest, according to the Manchester Police Department.
whdh.com
Leader of local neo-Nazi group appears in court for charges related to July Jamaica Plain rally
BOSTON (WHDH) - The leader of a local neo-Nazi group was back in court to face charges related to a protest during an LGBTQ event in Jamaica Plain. Christopher Hood of Pepperell was originally arrested in July, after his group, NSC 131, took part in a rally outside the Loring Greenough House, shouting chants and carrying signs during what was supposed to be a drag queen story time event for local kids and families.
NECN
Woman, Daughter Trying to Get Into Boston School Assaulted Officers, DA Says
A mother and daughter trying to get into a Boston school to confront a student last week were arrested on assault charges, officials said Monday. The incident prompted a lockdown at the school. The pair, 31 and 14 years old, assaulted police officers when they tried to get into South...
Mother and daughter arrested after allegedly assaulting police officer at South Boston high school
A mother and daughter were arrested on Friday after allegedly assaulting a police officer while trying to enter a South Boston high school, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office. According to the DA’s office, the 31-year-old mother and 14-year-old daughter were trying to confront a student at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boston suburb high school bans ‘political’ items, including BLM, pride flags
School officials at a Boston suburb public high school informed faculty that political items such as Black Lives Matter and gay pride flags are banned from classrooms. "We need to avoid placing items in the classroom that can cause disruption or distraction," Stoughton High Principal Julliette Miller wrote in an email to staff last week, according to The Boston Globe. "We are an inclusive environment and want to maintain that inclusivity."
Boston climate protesters in custody after attempt to block I-93, police say
With advocates for action on climate change taking steps to block traffic during Boston’s Wednesday morning commute, police said they took protesters into custody across the city, including a small group attempting to walk onto Interstate-93 just after daybreak. Five protesters were detained on the ramp from Leverett Circle,...
Boston man arrested in Weymouth, charged with violent road rage stabbing in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — A twenty-year-old Hyde Park man is behind bars, charged with a violent road rage incident in Quincy last week. Zakar Bell-Warren is facing a charge of assault with intent to murder for allegedly repeatedly stabbing a man during a road rage incident that went on for two and a half miles on September 15th.
whdh.com
Police seek public’s help in IDing suspect connected to alleged Mission Hill assault & battery
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police have issued a Community Alert as detectives work to identify a suspect connected to an assault in Mission Hill. The department shared several photos of a person wanted in connection with the incident Wednesday, which happened around Huntington Avenue and Calumet Street. It was earlier...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman accused of yelling slurs, smashing neighbor’s windows is latest in string of hate-based crimes near Boston, DA says
A Winthrop woman is set to be arraigned Monday on charges in relation with a weekend incident in which she’s accused of destroying her neighbor’s property — smashing their windows — and yelling racist slurs. Angela Foley, 53, of Winthrop, is charged with violating a person’s...
manchesterinklink.com
The NH surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation
MANCHESTER, NH – A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
Brockton police officer fatally shoots puppy in the head, claiming self-defense
The Brockton Police Department has launched an investigation into an officer-involved shooting last week in which an officer fatally shot a 1-year-old puppy in the head in what the department claims was an act of self-defense. The Brockton Police Department said the officer, who was not identified, was responding to...
nbcboston.com
Winthrop Woman Arrested After Alleged Racist Incident
A woman in Winthrop, Massachusetts, is facing civil rights and malicious destruction of property charges after an alleged incident involving vandalism and racist slurs. Angela Foley, 53, was arrested Saturday and is accused of vandalizing her neighbor's vehicle, smashing a neighbor's window and shouting racist slurs, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.
Trial date set for retired trooper and wife after Dedham grad party drowning
BOSTON – A trial date has been set for retired Massachusetts State Police trooper James Coughlin and his wife Leslie, almost two years after Alonzo Polk drowned in the pool of their Dedham home during a graduation party.On Wednesday, a Dedham District Court judge set an April 3 trial date for the case.A jury will likely be tasked with deciding if the couple is guilty of reckless endangerment and serving alcohol to minors during the party in 2021. "At this point my clients want to get it resolved. It's a terrible tragedy. They're anxious to get this resolved because frankly...
Mother, daughter arrested at South Boston school
BOSTON – A woman and her daughter were arrested Friday after police said they assaulted officers at Excel High School in South Boston after attempting to confront another student.Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the 31-year-old woman tried pushing her way into the school to confront a student who she believed had spit on her daughter. Hayden said school officials and police asked the woman to stop, but she refused and was arrested.The woman's daughter allegedly punched a responding officer. The mother is accused of kicking an officer while being placed in a police cruiser. The school was put on...
whdh.com
N.H. State Police seek public’s help finding missing vulnerable adult
BOW, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire State Police is seeking the public’s help to find a missing 24-year-old man who’s considered to be vulnerable. Kyle Frisbie is described by police as 5 feet 10 inches and 185 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was reported missing from his Bow, New Hampshire home at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after leaving home about three hours earlier.
whdh.com
Michelle Wu marched in 2019 with climate group that stopped traffic
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu tweeted in 2019 when she was a city council member that she marched with Extinction Rebellion Boston, the group that stopped traffic on the morning commute Wednesday to protest climate change. When asked about their most recent protest, Wu wouldn’t say whether she...
Comments / 1