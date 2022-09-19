ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

nbcboston.com

Protesters Confronted By Counter-Protesters Outside Boston Children's Hospital

A handful of protesters showed up outside Boston Children's Hospital on Sunday as the hospital continues to be targeted by far-right activists over its treatment of transgender youth. Carrying signs that said "children cannot consent to puberty blockers" and "children are never born in the wrong body," the anti-trans protesters...
BOSTON, MA
Boston, MA
Society
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
whdh.com

Leader of local neo-Nazi group appears in court for charges related to July Jamaica Plain rally

BOSTON (WHDH) - The leader of a local neo-Nazi group was back in court to face charges related to a protest during an LGBTQ event in Jamaica Plain. Christopher Hood of Pepperell was originally arrested in July, after his group, NSC 131, took part in a rally outside the Loring Greenough House, shouting chants and carrying signs during what was supposed to be a drag queen story time event for local kids and families.
PEPPERELL, MA
Fox News

Boston suburb high school bans ‘political’ items, including BLM, pride flags

School officials at a Boston suburb public high school informed faculty that political items such as Black Lives Matter and gay pride flags are banned from classrooms. "We need to avoid placing items in the classroom that can cause disruption or distraction," Stoughton High Principal Julliette Miller wrote in an email to staff last week, according to The Boston Globe. "We are an inclusive environment and want to maintain that inclusivity."
BOSTON, MA
manchesterinklink.com

The NH surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation

MANCHESTER, NH – A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
MANCHESTER, NH
nbcboston.com

Winthrop Woman Arrested After Alleged Racist Incident

A woman in Winthrop, Massachusetts, is facing civil rights and malicious destruction of property charges after an alleged incident involving vandalism and racist slurs. Angela Foley, 53, was arrested Saturday and is accused of vandalizing her neighbor's vehicle, smashing a neighbor's window and shouting racist slurs, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.
WINTHROP, MA
CBS Boston

Trial date set for retired trooper and wife after Dedham grad party drowning

BOSTON – A trial date has been set for retired Massachusetts State Police trooper James Coughlin and his wife Leslie, almost two years after Alonzo Polk drowned in the pool of their Dedham home during a graduation party.On Wednesday, a Dedham District Court judge set an April 3 trial date for the case.A jury will likely be tasked with deciding if the couple is guilty of reckless endangerment and serving alcohol to minors during the party in 2021. "At this point my clients want to get it resolved. It's a terrible tragedy. They're anxious to get this resolved because frankly...
DEDHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Mother, daughter arrested at South Boston school

BOSTON – A woman and her daughter were arrested Friday after police said they assaulted officers at Excel High School in South Boston after attempting to confront another student.Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the 31-year-old woman tried pushing her way into the school to confront a student who she believed had spit on her daughter. Hayden said school officials and police asked the woman to stop, but she refused and was arrested.The woman's daughter allegedly punched a responding officer. The mother is accused of kicking an officer while being placed in a police cruiser. The school was put on...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

N.H. State Police seek public’s help finding missing vulnerable adult

BOW, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire State Police is seeking the public’s help to find a missing 24-year-old man who’s considered to be vulnerable. Kyle Frisbie is described by police as 5 feet 10 inches and 185 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was reported missing from his Bow, New Hampshire home at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after leaving home about three hours earlier.
BOW, NH
whdh.com

Michelle Wu marched in 2019 with climate group that stopped traffic

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu tweeted in 2019 when she was a city council member that she marched with Extinction Rebellion Boston, the group that stopped traffic on the morning commute Wednesday to protest climate change. When asked about their most recent protest, Wu wouldn’t say whether she...
BOSTON, MA

