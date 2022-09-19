ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Photos from Dallas Cowboys’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals

By Amanda McCoy
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

Cooper Rush stepped in for injured quarterback Dak Prescott to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Cowboys kicker Brett Maher kicked a field goal in the final seconds of the fourth quarter to push the Cowboys to a win.

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Dollar outruns the Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell during the first quarter on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Madeleine Cook/mcook@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Durance Armstrong reaches towards Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow for the sack on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Amanda McCoy/amccoy@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown catches the ball for a touchdown as Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III watches on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Amanda McCoy/amccoy@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush passes the ball to running back Ezekiel Elliott during the first quarter on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Madeleine Cook/mcook@star-telegram.com
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws the ball during the second half of their game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Madeleine Cook/mcook@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys corner Tyler Biadasz, left, and defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna celebrate a field goal which gave them the win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Amanda McCoy/amccoy@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy talks to the referees during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Amanda McCoy/amccoy@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb reaches for a long pass while Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie defends on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Amanda McCoy/amccoy@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin avoid the defense during the second quarter of their game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Madeleine Cook/mcook@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Durance Armstrong (92) celebrates sacking Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Amanda McCoy/amccoy@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard runs the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Pollard got within inches of the end zone. Amanda McCoy/amccoy@star-telegram.com
A Bengals fan at the beginning of their game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Madeleine Cook/mcook@star-telegram.com
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow takes a moment between plays on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Amanda McCoy/amccoy@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys fans celebrate a touchdown by Noah Brown against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Amanda McCoy/amccoy@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys fans react after a field goal wins the game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Madeleine Cook/mcook@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys fans react to a win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Madeleine Cook/mcook@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys injured quarterback Dak Prescott watches from the sidelines on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Amanda McCoy/amccoy@star-telegram.com

Larry Brown Sports

Bengals coach had 1 complaint after loss to Cowboys

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had a complaint after his team’s 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Taylor was annoyed that the officials got a call wrong in the fourth quarter. Cowboys punter Bryan Anger delivered a 42-yard punt that put the Bengals at the 17 with just over 12:30 left in the game. The ball appeared to hit the huge videoboard that hovers over the field at AT&T Stadium, but the officials said it did not.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

3 Bengals players most responsible for Week 2 loss vs. Cowboys

It’s easy to go from the penthouse to the outhouse quickly in the NFL. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are learning this the hard way. The defending AFC champions finished the year strong last season but are now 0-2. That gives the Bengals’ hopes of even getting back to the playoffs — let alone back to a Super Bowl – a major hit. The Bengals Week 2 defeat by the Dallas Cowboys was a team effort in being disappointing. However, there were a few Bengals who stood out in all the wrong ways in the loss. Here are the three Bengals players most responsible for Week 2 loss vs. the Cowboys: Trey Hendrickson, Jonah Williams, and Joe Burrow.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
12K+
Followers
501
Post
3M+
Views
