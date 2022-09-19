Read full article on original website
Local fire resources in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo awarded grants for wildfire preparedness
Santa Margarita Fire Department and Direct Relief in Santa Barbara were among 66 local fire departments and resources awarded a portion of $730,000 in wildfire safety grants. The post Local fire resources in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo awarded grants for wildfire preparedness appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County adjusts ARPA allocations by $1.7M in even shift among projects
Some of the American Rescue Plan Act funds previously allocated to various projects in Santa Barbara County were shifted around Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors without having to dip into the general fund or reallocate additional ARPA money. Supervisors unanimously agreed to shift nearly $1.7 million in federal assistance...
Santa Barbara Independent
Inmate Awaiting Transfer to State Psychiatric Hospital Dies in Santa Barbara County Jail
Earlier this month, a Santa Barbara County inmate with serious mental health challenges and awaiting transfer to a state psychiatric hospital for treatment died at Santa Barbara’s Northern Branch Jail. According to mental-health advocates, the woman was just one of dozens of mentally ill inmates left to languish in county jail while awaiting transfers and treatment.
Santa Barbara Parades will remain off of State Street while promenade issues are worked out
Santa Barbara will not be having parades on State Street for the current period while issues over the promenade are worked out. There area safety and crowd control issues. The post Santa Barbara Parades will remain off of State Street while promenade issues are worked out appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc City Council votes against issuing a moratorium on cannabis businesses
The Lompoc City Council made a decision on calls to implement a temporary moratorium on new cannabis businesses.
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County’s redistricting commission recommends making changes
Santa Barbara County’s Citizens Independent Redistricting Commission has some recommendations for changing the process before it comes back around in 2030, some that will require voter approval, some that might have to go to voters and others that do not. The recommendations were included in a post-action report, which...
santabarbaraca.gov
Christopher Hastert Named Airport Director
The City has named Christopher Hastert as Airport Director for the Santa Barbara Airport. Mr. Hastert comes to the Airport with more than 30 years of airport and airport management experience, including military aviation experience. He most recently held the role of General Manager for the Santa Maria Public Airport District.
Noozhawk
Chick-fil-A Tastes Success at Santa Barbara Architectural Board Meeting
Not long ago, Chick-fil-A was at the center of a community controversy. Its drive-thru restaurant at 3707 State St. in Santa Barbara was Ground Zero for critics of the store's traffic circulation and management. The popular restaurant was dangerous, they said, because cars queued up out onto State Street and blocked the sidewalk.
Lompoc Unified asking for community input in superintendent search
Lompoc Unified School District is hosting an open forum Tuesday to ask the community for input in their superintendent search.
calcoastnews.com
Missing man found in Santa Barbara County
The missing elderly man who was last seen driving a recreational vehicle in Atascadero has been found in Santa Barbara County and reunited with his family. Michael Larson, 76, was reported missing at about noon on Saturday. His wife last saw Larson at the intersection of El Camino Real and Del Rio Road.
Santa Maria begins road construction project to improve dozens of streets
The City of Santa Maria began a road construction project Wednesday morning that will improve the surfaces on dozens of streets. The post Santa Maria begins road construction project to improve dozens of streets appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Rain for Tri-Counties? Lots in some spots, and nothing in others
The first winter storm of the season has arrived in the Tri-Counties, but rainfall totals varied widely, ranging from around three inches to nothing throughout the region. The Central Coast has seen the heaviest rainfall. San Luis Obispo recorded about an inch of rain, and Santa Maria 1.2 inches. Parts...
Isla Vista swells by thousands with 2022 school year population arriving
The Isla Vista population will increase by thousands this week with the arrival of UCSB students. This will be a boost for businesses and challenging for those looking for housing. The post Isla Vista swells by thousands with 2022 school year population arriving appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
One dog died in residential fire in Ventura Monday evening
One dog suffered in a residential fire that broke out in the kitchen of a Ventura home on Monday evening. The post One dog died in residential fire in Ventura Monday evening appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
New Santa Barbara Police Chief Sworn In
Kelly Ann Gordon was officially sworn in today as the Chief of Police for the Santa Barbara Department. Gordon says she is not superstitious but when she pulled up toward the Police Station Monday morning she saw an "incredible rainbow," calling it a "very good sign." City Council Appoints New...
Noozhawk
Storm System Douses Northern Santa Barbara County While Leaving Other Areas Mostly Dry
A storm system moving through the region on Monday dropped heavy rain across Northern Santa Barbara County while leaving other areas mostly dry. A Flood Advisory was issued by the National Weather Service shortly after noon for areas including Lompoc, Point Conception, Gaviota, and Buellton. The advisory, in effect until...
Santa Barbara City Council votes to pursue State Street parklet fee structure
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The Santa Barbara City Council may not be able to please everyone, but it is trying, when it comes to closures along its historic State Street that began during the pandemic. On Tuesday, Santa Barbara City Council members voted unanimously to direct city staff to pursue a fee structure on the State The post Santa Barbara City Council votes to pursue State Street parklet fee structure appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kprl.com
Crash on Highway 154 – 09.21.2022
A man who caused a fatal crash on highway 154, is found guilty of second degree murder for the head on collision killed a Solvang woman and her two young children. 31-year-old John Dungan was sentenced to 45 years to life in prison. Investigators say Dungan intentionally caused the collision...
Despite impressive rainfall, local lakes to receive little to no increase in water levels
Despite significant rainfall in some Central Coast locations, local reservoirs will experience very little, if any positive impact to currently extremely low water levels. The post Despite impressive rainfall, local lakes to receive little to no increase in water levels appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
John Dungan given three consecutive 15-year-to-life sentences for Hwy 154 deaths
A man convicted on three counts of second-degree murder was given three consecutive sentences of 15-years-to-life for the vehicular death of a woman and her two children. On Aug. 2, after a six-week trial, John Roderick Dungan, 30, of Santa Barbara, was found guilty of intentionally driving his car head-on into an oncoming vehicle on Highway 154 on Oct. 25, 2019.
