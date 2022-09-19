ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

Inmate Awaiting Transfer to State Psychiatric Hospital Dies in Santa Barbara County Jail

Earlier this month, a Santa Barbara County inmate with serious mental health challenges and awaiting transfer to a state psychiatric hospital for treatment died at Santa Barbara’s Northern Branch Jail. According to mental-health advocates, the woman was just one of dozens of mentally ill inmates left to languish in county jail while awaiting transfers and treatment.
santabarbaraca.gov

Christopher Hastert Named Airport Director

The City has named Christopher Hastert as Airport Director for the Santa Barbara Airport. Mr. Hastert comes to the Airport with more than 30 years of airport and airport management experience, including military aviation experience. He most recently held the role of General Manager for the Santa Maria Public Airport District.
Noozhawk

Chick-fil-A Tastes Success at Santa Barbara Architectural Board Meeting

Not long ago, Chick-fil-A was at the center of a community controversy. Its drive-thru restaurant at 3707 State St. in Santa Barbara was Ground Zero for critics of the store's traffic circulation and management. The popular restaurant was dangerous, they said, because cars queued up out onto State Street and blocked the sidewalk.
calcoastnews.com

Missing man found in Santa Barbara County

The missing elderly man who was last seen driving a recreational vehicle in Atascadero has been found in Santa Barbara County and reunited with his family. Michael Larson, 76, was reported missing at about noon on Saturday. His wife last saw Larson at the intersection of El Camino Real and Del Rio Road.
Santa Barbara Edhat

New Santa Barbara Police Chief Sworn In

Kelly Ann Gordon was officially sworn in today as the Chief of Police for the Santa Barbara Department. Gordon says she is not superstitious but when she pulled up toward the Police Station Monday morning she saw an "incredible rainbow," calling it a "very good sign." City Council Appoints New...
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara City Council votes to pursue State Street parklet fee structure

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The Santa Barbara City Council may not be able to please everyone, but it is trying, when it comes to closures along its historic State Street that began during the pandemic. On Tuesday, Santa Barbara City Council members voted unanimously to direct city staff to pursue a fee structure on the State The post Santa Barbara City Council votes to pursue State Street parklet fee structure appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kprl.com

Crash on Highway 154 – 09.21.2022

A man who caused a fatal crash on highway 154, is found guilty of second degree murder for the head on collision killed a Solvang woman and her two young children. 31-year-old John Dungan was sentenced to 45 years to life in prison. Investigators say Dungan intentionally caused the collision...
syvnews.com

John Dungan given three consecutive 15-year-to-life sentences for Hwy 154 deaths

A man convicted on three counts of second-degree murder was given three consecutive sentences of 15-years-to-life for the vehicular death of a woman and her two children. On Aug. 2, after a six-week trial, John Roderick Dungan, 30, of Santa Barbara, was found guilty of intentionally driving his car head-on into an oncoming vehicle on Highway 154 on Oct. 25, 2019.
