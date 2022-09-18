A Rock Family Band Connecting Music Lovers with Scintillating Blends – Essential Machine Drop EP ‘Exponential Crisis’

Read full article on original website
A Newly-Released Documentary about the Tragic Death and Haunting Old and New Music of George Michael
[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to BMSN.com, RDaily Star, and Wikipedia.com]. His best-known pop-musical hit, "Careless Whisper," was written by and recorded with him and his singing mate, Andrew Ridgeley, when they performed as their duo named Wham!
NME
Taylor Swift confirms that Jack Antonoff worked on new album ‘Midnights’
Taylor Swift has confirmed that Jack Antonoff worked on her upcoming new album, ‘Midnights’. The singer’s 10th studio album is set to land on October 21, and was announced during a surprise appearance from the singer at the MTV VMAs last month. Thus far, no collaborators or...
Guitar World Magazine
Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies aged 47
Andersson's bandmates in Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, and his label, Nuclear Blast, have all shared tributes. David Andersson, guitarist of Swedish metal outfit Soilwork, has died aged 47, his bandmates have confirmed. While a specific cause of death has not been revealed, the band touch briefly on the...
Stereogum
A Composer Breaks Down The Music Theory Behind Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul”
Beyoncé’s hypnotic new single, “Break My Soul,” has topped the Billboard Hot 100, and if pandemic restrictions continue relaxing, you’ll soon experience this ebullient ’90s-inspired house jam on a dance floor near you. It’s is a four-on-the-floor, fastball-down-the-middle club track, threaded with raucous New Orleans bounce chants (courtesy of a Big Freedia sample), and replete with archetypical house production characteristics. Because expertly crafted public relations accompanies everything Beyoncé does, it can be tempting to reflexively dismiss her music as mere ear candy—i.e., alluring sonic confections that lack nutritional value but attain cultural buoyancy due to strategic marketing. However, if you scratch the surface of a song like “Break My Soul,” you may notice some deceptively sophisticated composition techniques. Indeed, this new Beyoncé single might initially sound like it uses only standard house music tropes, but there’s actually some skillful innovation going on. So let’s check it out.
NME
Warner to reissue classic albums by Choirboys, Frente!, Regurgitator and more on vinyl for Aus Music Month
Warner Music Australia has announced it will be reissuing classic albums by the likes of Choirboys, Goanna, Regurgitator, Frente! and more in celebration of this year’s Aus Music Month in November. Albums included will be reissued both on vinyl and as deluxe digital editions. They include Choirboys’ ‘Run to...
Cate Le Bon Shares Video for New Song “Typical Love”: Watch
Cate Le Bon has shared the music video for her new single “Typical Love,” her first new music since releasing her latest LP Pompeii in February. Co-directed by Stefan Ramírez Pérez and longtime Le Bon collaborator Phil Collins in Cologne, Germany, the visual was shot on 16mm film and pays homage to Henri-Georges Clouzot’s unfinished 1964 film Inferno. Check it out below.
Ka Releases New Albums Languish Arts and Woeful Studies
With little warning, Brownsville rapper Ka has released his new albums Languish Arts and Woeful Studies. They’re available to purchase on his website. Ka has also released the music video for the Languish Arts song “Ascension.” Watch it below; scroll down for that album’s artwork and tracklist.
NME
Groove Armada share first new single in over two years, ‘Hold A Vibe’
Groove Armada have shared a new single called ‘Hold A Vibe’ and announced a special career-spanning boxset, ‘GA25’. The compilation album is due to for release on November 11 via BMG – pre-order/pre-save here. It’ll mark the 25th anniversary of the electronic duo’s debut single, 1997’s ‘At The River’.
Ariel Zetina Announces Debut Album, Shares New Song “Have You Ever”: Listen
Ariel Zetina—the Chicago-based DJ, producr, and writer—has announced her debut album, Cyclorama, with a new song called “Have You Ever” (featuring Cae Monāe). The album is due out October 21 via Local Action. Check out the full tracklist, album art, and “Have You Ever” below.
Guitar World Magazine
60 years of Ernie Ball: the history of a family business that changed the world of guitar and bass as we know it
With the help of Sterling Ball, we unpack the history behind a great American success story. What product is heard on more recordings than anything else over the last 60 years? Many guitarists, musicians or even casual music fans would probably answer something like the Fender Stratocaster, Gibson Les Paul, Martin dreadnought or even the Fender Precision Bass.
xpn.org
Adrian Quesada’s ‘Boleros Psicodélicos’ is a love letter to psychedelic bolero music
Maybe you’re familiar with this moment: You’re driving around in the car, looking for something to listen to on the radio, hitting the scan button more times than you can count when it hits you — a sound you’ve never heard before, pulling you in immediately, and you think to yourself, “What is that?” followed by “I love this.”
yankodesign.com
Electric Guitar with Braille fretboard helps the visually impaired master a new instrument
While simply color-coordinating or backlighting parts of an instrument may work for regular novices, it doesn’t translate to visually impaired users. Vitar hopes to solve that by covering its entire fretboard with Braille keys that can help blind and vision-impaired people navigate their way around a guitar. Vitar, however, isn’t a traditional electric guitar either – it’s a MIDI instrument styled like a guitar, which also unlocks an entire world of potential with electronic music.
musictimes.com
Maggie Lindemann New Music 2022: 'Suckerpunch' Has Singer Singing About Pushing People Away
Maggie Lindemann rose to prominence with her breakout bubblegum pop single "Pretty Girl," the song that took over social media in 2016. It's been a long time since the 24-year-old singer released "Pretty Girl," and that much is evident in her music, as she pivots and switches up the direction of her music with her newly released debut studio album "Suckerpunch."
NME
See the setlist from Roxy Music’s 2022 reunion tour
The latest setlist for Roxy Music‘s reunion tour has been shared online – check it out along with live performance footage below. Roxy Music’s UK and North American tour, which kicked off on September 7 at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, marks the first time that bandmembers Bryan Ferry, Andy Mackay, Phil Manzanera and Paul Thompson have been together on stage since the band’s ‘For Your Pleasure’ tour in 2011.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Jaco Pastorius go from funk to fuzz in one of his most groundbreaking bass solos
The self-proclaimed (and undisputed) “greatest bass player in the world” went full tilt in this unmissable performance. On September 29, 1978, Weather Report took to the stage in Offenbach, Germany, with the seminal fusion band’s most celebrated lineup of keyboardist Joe Zawinul, saxophonist Wayne Shorter, drummer Peter Erskine and bassist Jaco Pastorius.
Guitar World Magazine
Captain Beefheart guitarist Jeff Cotton talks jamming with Frank Zappa and "the eight months of emotional trauma" that went into making Trout Mask Replica
The former Captain Beefheart and His Magic Band guitarist looks back at recording one of the greatest experimental rock records of all time – and reveals what prompted him to return with his first new album in over 50 years. The third studio offering from Captain Beefheart and His...
