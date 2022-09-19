Read full article on original website
without compromise
3d ago
The story of weather protection.. It could..mayby and not sure... But they all know for sure what the temperature will be in a 100yrs...
3
Cool temperatures sunshine expected Wednesday in SoCal
Southern California will see some mild temperatures on Wednesday, just slightly below normal for this time of year, but the heat is returning soon.
'One of the hottest heat waves' | National Weather Service discuss San Diego's 2-week heat wave
SAN DIEGO — The heat wave that pounded the western states at the end of August and into September, for over 10 days was record breaking on so many levels, but it was a decade in the making. Alex Tardy is a Meteorologist with the National Weather Service and...
The tiny corner of California that isn’t in drought
As of Thursday, 99.77% of California is experiencing drought, according to tracking by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Just one (very small) corner of the state is left out.
NBC San Diego
Get Ready For Early Sunsets, San Diego. Here Are the Sunset Times For Fall
After a sweltering end to the summer, San Diego weather may start feeling cool enough to switch your iced pumpkin spice latte to hot as autumn falls upon the Northern Hemisphere. The start of fall also signals earlier sunsets and dwindling hours of sunlight. Here are some key fall and...
San Diego is #3 destination for people looking to move to a different city
San Diego is one of the top destinations in the country that people are looking to move to, according to a new housing report published by real estate website Redfin.
'It’s so scary!' | San Diegan describes experience as Hurricane Fiona hits
SAN DIEGO — A San Diegan living in Puerto Rico for a year rode out Hurricane Fiona in fear. “It’s so scary,” said Dawnelle Guidone, who sent CBS 8 videos of the storm as it approached her apartment in Isabela, rattling windows. With 115 mph winds and...
foxla.com
Southern California man in Mexico feels massive earthquake
A magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck the Mexican Pacific coast Monday. One Southern California man was in Puerto Vallarta when it happened.
NBC San Diego
What Are Those? Mysterious Orbs of Orange Light Glow Above San Diego, Tijuana
From Tijuana, Mexico, to north San Diego County, California, witnesses Monday night reported seeing mysterious orbs of orange light hovering in the sky, prompting many questions with few answers. The lights appeared sometime around 9 p.m. PST and were visible for about a half-hour, from what witnesses told NBC 7....
West Coast storm to bring drought relief, an early taste of winter
AccuWeather forecasters say a potent storm system will stall offshore for a couple of days and allow for a steady soaking rain in Northern California. For a select few areas at high elevations, a bit of wet snow
New study: Americans voted San Diego 3rd most desirable, 10th most overrated
SAN DIEGO — What's not to love about San Diego?. A new survey reveals Americans voted this city as one of the most desirable, yet also one of the top overrated cities. People either love or hate California. Despite ranking as the second best state to live in, California is also considered the least desirable state with every 1 in 4 Californians saying it's one of the five worst in the U.S.
Two California cities top list of places that people want to leave
Homebuyers are leaving the Bay Area in droves, according to a new housing report published by real estate website Redfin.
Navy & Port of San Diego sign agreement that will generate millions for electrification projects
SAN DIEGO — The United States Navy and the Port of San Diego celebrated an agreement on Tuesday that is expected to generate millions of dollars for electrification projects around San Diego Bay. The agreement will give the Navy access to participate in California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standards market....
TripAdvisor Blog
5 must-visit cities near the California coast
Don’t miss these stops as you work your way up the shore. With its world-class vineyards, artsy enclaves, and bustling urban centers, there are countless reasons to visit the Golden State. But we’re partial to California’s coastline for its breathtaking nature, picturesque beaches, and some of the most scenic byways and parks in the country. Ahead, some of the best sights, activities, and accommodations to add to your SoCal-to-NorCal itinerary.
KSBW.com
Here's how much rain fell on the Central Coast, limited damage reported
SALINAS, Calif. — A cold front swept California's Central Coast on Saturday night into Sunday evening, delivering soakings of rain considered significant since summer hasn't even ended. Downtown Monterey received 1.02 inches of rain, Watsonville reported 1.87 inches, while Santa Cruz received 0.42 inches. Inland areas saw less rain...
Northern California storm system headed south; L.A. unlikely to see rain
A weak Northern California storm system is headed south, but Los Angeles area residents will have to drive to see some precipitation. The storm system was expected to bring some rain and cloud cover over the Central Coast beginning Sunday evening and could hang around as long as Tuesday. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara […]
Strange lights seen floating in San Diego sky, have you seen them?
Mysterious lights have been reported across San Diego on Monday night. CBS 8 viewers have sent in videos showing strange, mysterious lights floating in skies across San Diego. "I just started taking a video and i couldn't believe what I saw,” said Teluryde Dedominicis of Pacific Beach. Dedominicis says...
KCRA.com
Tracking Northern California rain: What to know about winds, timeline of storm, flash flooding watch
September is often a month with big changes as summer turns to fall, and this particular September is no different as off-and-on rain showers bring a flash flooding watch to nearby burn scars. Sunday and the next couple of days will bring more weather changes to Northern California, our weather...
KPBS
For the third straight month, home prices in San Diego have fallen
San Diego, along with the rest of the nation, continues to show signs of a slowing housing market. Then, the city of El Cajon says it’s standing behind its threats to fine local motels for accepting too many homeless residents. Plus, a San Diego climate scientist says airlines need to confront their significant impact on carbon emissions by embracing solutions that may upend the industry. And, the U.S. government has renamed hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical sites on federal lands to remove a racist slur for Native American women. Later, we hear from two Ensenada surfers trying to preserve and spread the city’s surfing history. Finally, from early pandemic mask-making to a Pulitzer finalist: A new play, "Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord, opens at La Jolla Playhouse this week, exploring lockdowns, Asian American racism, Facebook groups, invisible labor and generosity.
San Diego residents receiving up to $1,050 in new stimulus payment
counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you live in San Diego, here is great news: an inflation relief package from the state of California is coming your way soon. Qualifying individuals will receive money to help with bills and rising costs where you live. The cost of living in San Diego is over one and a half times more than anywhere else in the country, so this payment will likely help you out with your expenses.
News 8 Throwback: Miramar Air Show flying across San Diego skies
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — As the 2022 Miramar Air Show is set to return to the skies this weekend after a nearly a three year hiatus, we’re taking a look back at some of our News 8 archive clips of Miramar Air Show highlights from the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s in San Diego.
