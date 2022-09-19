Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady Addresses Ryan Fitzpatrick ‘That Motherf-----’ Rumor
The Buccaneers quarterback commented on the popular theory.
Justin Jefferson’s immediate reaction to Vikings’ brutal loss to Darius Slay, Eagles
Justin Jefferson couldn’t help but get frustrated after the Minnesota Vikings lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, with their offense getting completely stymied by the defense led by Darius Slay. Speaking to the media after the defeat, Jefferson admitted that they wasted plenty of opportunities to score, referencing the two interceptions that Slay got […] The post Justin Jefferson’s immediate reaction to Vikings’ brutal loss to Darius Slay, Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike Tomlin’s plea to Mitch Trubisky after poor performance vs. Patriots
The Pittsburgh Steelers were humbled on Sunday after a Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, losing to Mac Jones and the New England Patriots by a score of 17-14. It was by no means an offensive clinic from either team, but in particular, Mitch Trubisky struggled to produce. On Monday, head coach Mike Tomlin […] The post Mike Tomlin’s plea to Mitch Trubisky after poor performance vs. Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buccaneers WR Mike Evans reveals Tom Brady motivation behind brawl-sparking fight with Marshon Lattimore
Mike Evans made headlines on Sunday for all the wrong reasons after he was at the center of a brawl between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints. Evans got himself ejected from the game for his actions, and the same was the case for Marshon Lattimore of the Saints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mitchell Trubisky bluntly highlights what needs to stop amid Steelers’ offensive woes
The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to build on their Week 1 come-from-behind win over the Cincinnati Bengals on the road, as they returned home for Week 2 only to lose to the New England Patriots in a low-scoring affair, 17-14. Mitchell Trubisky was not happy with the way the Steelers’ offense flowed against the Patriots, and he made that clear with some honest takes on what should change soon for Pittsburgh.
Eagles star Darius Slay’s stern message to Justin Jefferson after 2-interception game vs. Vikings
Darius Slay is not denying that Justin Jefferson is one of the best receivers in the NFL today, but the Philadelphia Eagles cornerback wants to remind the Minnesota Vikings star that he’s one of the best in his position, too. After helping the Eagles take down the Vikings on...
Trey Lance’s first message after 49ers season-ending ankle surgery
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance recently underwent ankle surgery and is expected to miss the remainder of the season. Lance sent out a hopeful message following the procedure. “Truly appreciate all of the messages and prayers. Surgery was a success and I am ready to attack this rehab process....
Justin Fields’ message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans
The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Matt Eberflus invokes 24-hour rule on Bears after disastrous loss to Aaron Rodgers, Packers
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is not denying his players time to reflect on their Week 2 loss to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, but he wants it done in 24 hours. The new Bears tactician invoked the 24-hour rule on the team following their embarrassing 27-10...
NFL Odds: Steelers vs. Browns prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers head to the Dawg Pound to take on the Cleveland Browns as the two AFC North longtime rivals clash on Thursday Night Football. It’s time to check out our NFL odds series with a Steelers-Browns prediction and pick. The Steelers are coming off a 17-14 loss...
Steelers Don't Have a Quarterback Problem
For a second year in a row, the Pittsburgh Steelers are letting their QB be a scapegoat.
Stephen A. Smith shares reluctant reaction after Cowboys holds on vs. Bengals
After the Dallas Cowboys suffered a heavy Week 1 loss against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN’s Stephen A Smith was quick to declare that the season is over for the Cowboys after just one week into the new season. To make matters worse, the Cowboys also...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team
We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
Pittsburgh Steelers: 3 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Browns on TNF
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the road to face the Cleveland Browns for a Week 3 Thursday Night Football matchup, and it’s time to make some bold Steelers predictions for this AFC North showdown. The Steelers are coming off two very close games. In Week 1, Pittsburgh defeated...
Tony Romo gushing over Cooper Rush during Bengals game will fire up Cowboys fans amid Dak Prescott’s injury
Tony Romo used to be the man for the Dallas Cowboys, but now that he’s no longer playing the role of a star quarterback for America’s Team, he still tries to check on his old team. While he knows that the Cowboys are not at their best without Dak Prescott, Romo clearly believes that backup Cooper Rush is capable of carrying the load while Prescott takes his time to heal from a finger injury. The Cowboys certainly shared that trust in Rush, who led Dallas to a 20-17 home win Sunday over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.
Tom Brady Reportedly Took Notable Trip On Monday
Over the weekend, Tom Brady exorcised his demons with a win over the New Orleans Saints. After going 0-4 against the Saints in the regular season over the past two years, Brady and the Bucs finally got a win. Not long later, he took a notable trip. According to a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Broncos Country won’t ride with Nathaniel Hackett’s latest delusional take over in-game gaffes
Nathaniel Hackett’s bad play calling and poor game management were put on the spotlight in the Denver Broncos’ tough win against the Houston Texans in Week 2. However, the head coach doesn’t think those are the problems for his team. Instead, Hackett cited communication issues as the...
Yardbarker
Eagles troll Kirk Cousins with famous quote after win against Vikings
The Philadelphia Eagles cruised against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, and the team’s Twitter account had some fun during the win. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had a bad game and went 27/46 for 221 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. The second interception came late in the third...
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 3 game
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns play on Thursday Night Football in an NFL Week 3 game, the first game on the NFL Week 3 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. ...
Dolphins news: Jaylen Waddle gets real on why Tua Tagovailoa’s monster Week 2 isn’t surprising
The Miami Dolphins entered the 2022 season with mixed expectations. Much of the discourse around the team centered around their quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. With vastly improved weapons around him, the onus was on Tua to deliver for the team. In Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens, the Dolphins QB did exactly that.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
199K+
Followers
111K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0