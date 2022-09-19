ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Jefferson’s immediate reaction to Vikings’ brutal loss to Darius Slay, Eagles

Justin Jefferson couldn’t help but get frustrated after the Minnesota Vikings lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, with their offense getting completely stymied by the defense led by Darius Slay. Speaking to the media after the defeat, Jefferson admitted that they wasted plenty of opportunities to score, referencing the two interceptions that Slay got […] The post Justin Jefferson’s immediate reaction to Vikings’ brutal loss to Darius Slay, Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike Tomlin’s plea to Mitch Trubisky after poor performance vs. Patriots

The Pittsburgh Steelers were humbled on Sunday after a Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, losing to Mac Jones and the New England Patriots by a score of 17-14. It was by no means an offensive clinic from either team, but in particular, Mitch Trubisky struggled to produce. On Monday, head coach Mike Tomlin […] The post Mike Tomlin’s plea to Mitch Trubisky after poor performance vs. Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mitchell Trubisky bluntly highlights what needs to stop amid Steelers’ offensive woes

The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to build on their Week 1 come-from-behind win over the Cincinnati Bengals on the road, as they returned home for Week 2 only to lose to the New England Patriots in a low-scoring affair, 17-14. Mitchell Trubisky was not happy with the way the Steelers’ offense flowed against the Patriots, and he made that clear with some honest takes on what should change soon for Pittsburgh.
Justin Fields’ message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans

The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team

We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
Tony Romo gushing over Cooper Rush during Bengals game will fire up Cowboys fans amid Dak Prescott’s injury

Tony Romo used to be the man for the Dallas Cowboys, but now that he’s no longer playing the role of a star quarterback for America’s Team, he still tries to check on his old team. While he knows that the Cowboys are not at their best without Dak Prescott, Romo clearly believes that backup Cooper Rush is capable of carrying the load while Prescott takes his time to heal from a finger injury. The Cowboys certainly shared that trust in Rush, who led Dallas to a 20-17 home win Sunday over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.
