Bangor, ME

I-95 FM

Old Pub Gets New Name And Fresh Look In Downtown Bangor

Since opening in the fall of 2009, Ipanema Bar & Grill has been a fixture in the downtown Bangor area. Nestled in between Mexicali Blues and Blaze at 10 Broad Street, Ipanema and its upstairs counterpart, The Reverand Noble Pub, have both been destinations for those who come to Bangor hungry and thirst for tasty treats.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Family-Owned Maine Energy Transfers Ownership To Dead River Company

A greater Bangor-based fuel company, that's been in operation since 1932, has changed hands. For 88 years, Maine Energy has not only been delivering fuel to local residents and businesses but also installing and maintaining the heating and cooling equipment used to keep these buildings comfortable. Maine Energy Inc.'s President,...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Officials release cause of Union Street fire

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Officials are beginning to piece together what caused Saturday morning’s apartment fire on Union Street in Bangor. The Maine Department of Public Safety tells us the fire originated in one of the unit’s kitchens. The tenants were not home at the time. All tenants...
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Amish Community Market in Unity Reopens Wednesday

Eight months after a fire destroyed the building, the Amish Community Market has reopened. The Amish Community Market and Bakery in Unity has reopened. According to the market's Facebook page "The Community Market will reopen on Wednesday, September 21st at 8am. The bakery is not quite done yet, so no donuts until next week. Cookies and some other baked goods should be available, but no fried products."
UNITY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Blue Hill says goodbye to historic Falls Bridge

BLUE HILL, Maine — The Blue Hill community is saying goodbye to a historic landmark after a decision was made earlier this year to demolish and replace Falls Bridge. Discussion about whether to restore or demolish the nearly 100-year-old bridge has been going on since 2016, with a decision landing earlier this year.
BLUE HILL, ME
wabi.tv

Two Broadway-area Bangor subdivisions, combined 120 units, approved

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Permits and revisions were issued for three incoming Bangor subdivisions at Tuesday’s planning board meeting. The first, and most contentious, is a set of 30 duplexes to be built on 12 acres of land off Lancaster Avenue, near Broadway. This was the fourth meeting regarding...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

More than 100 Shrine units come together for Bangor/Brewer parade

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -It was a beautiful day Saturday for Shriners from all over New England and beyond to hit the streets of Bangor and Brewer. The Anah Shrine hosted the parade that ran from Acme Road in Brewer all the way through downtown Bangor. People of all ages lined...
BREWER, ME
Q106.5

Watch This Daring Ride on a Foil Surfboard in Bangor

A quiet stroll on the Brewer Riverwalk turned exciting on Saturday when we spotted this daring person riding a foil surfboard in the Penobscot. Have you ever heard of a foil surfboard? I never had, until I saw one for myself on Saturday. As my family and I waited for the start of the Shriner parade, we decided to take a quick walk on the Riverwalk. It was a beautiful day, with endless sunshine, a nice breeze, and lots of blue water. We came across some friends and stopped to chat when one of the kids pointed out a person who was 'flying over the water.' This is what we saw.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Jon Pardi Returns to New Hampshire Friday

Pardi Animals, this calls for a road trip. Jon Pardi is getting close to the final night of his trek around the country. The Ain't Always The Cowboy Tour makes a stop in Gilford, New Hampshire at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, September 23. Tickets are still available. Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters will open the show.
GILFORD, NH
wabi.tv

St. Michael Parish names temporary administrator

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A priest familiar to the Bangor region has been named temporary administrator of St. Michael Parish. Father Frank Murray is taking over after the the unexpected death of Father John Skehan in August. The Parish includes churches and schools in Augusta, Gardiner, Hallowell, Whitefield, and Winthrop.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Outdoor hiring event to be held in Waterville Wednesday

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A hiring event is taking place in Waterville tomorrow. It’s from 10 am to 2 pm at Head of Falls. There will be 31 health care related employers and nine employers from other job sectors. For more information you can reach out to the below...
WATERVILLE, ME
WMTW

Maine homeowner fires gun at would-be burglar

GREENBUSH, Maine — Police say a homeowner in the Penobscot County town of Greenbush fired at a man who had broken into their home. Deputies say Justin Masters, 33, broke into a home on Greenfield Road by going through a window Monday night. Police say he ran off when the homeowner fired at him.
GREENBUSH, ME
observer-me.com

Quarry Restaurant to be featured on ‘The Dish’

MONSON — The Quarry Restaurant in Monson announces that “The Dish, CBS Saturday Morning” will air a segment on The Quarry at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. Crews were in Monson recently to film the show hosted by Jeff Glor. “The Dish” focuses on restaurants and...
MONSON, ME
Q106.5

This Tiny Garden House in Belfast, Maine is my Fairytale Dream Home

I have always dreamt of living in a tiny house but this garden home on Airbnb in Belfast, Maine, has stolen my heart. The property is listed by Kate on Airbnb for $150/night but I would like to move in indefinitely. Resting on an acre of perennial flower gardens, the charming tiny home studio is only minutes from downtown Belfast while still being tucked into nature in quiet solitude.
BELFAST, ME
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Maine

What is one food that you would never get tired of eating? If the answer is a delicious pizza then keep on reading to find out about three amazing pizza spots in Maine that you should visit if you've never tried their food. No matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Q106.5

Brewer, ME
Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

