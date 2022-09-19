Read full article on original website
KMAland Softball (9/22): Maryville, Nebraska City, Auburn grab wins
(KMAland) -- Maryville, Nebraska City and Auburn all won in KMAland softball action on Thursday. Ella Schulte tripled twice, drove in two and scored three times, and Emma Aley blasted a grand slam home run for Maryville in the rout. Miquela Giesken pitched in a hit, two RBI and a run for the Spoofhounds.
Carolyn M. Hansen, 57, Maryville, MO
Visitation Location:No formal visitation is planned. Notes:Carolyn passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Mosaic in St. Joseph, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com.
KMAland Volleyball (9/22): Clarinda, Sidney, Woodbine, Nebraska City among winners
(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Sidney, Missouri Valley, Woodbine, East Atchison, Nebraska City and Johnson County Central were among the KMAland volleyball winners on Thursday. Kaitlyn Bruhn and Addison Inman both had five kills each, and Kaylie Bake finished with 12 assists for the Monarchs. Anna Wiges totaled nine digs in the loss.
2022 Friday Night Football in KMAland -- Week 5
(KMAland) -- The football season is halfway home. KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:00 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland.
Maryville alum Green doing big things at Northwest Missouri State
(Maryville) -- Maryville graduate Elijah Green has stepped up for the Northwest Missouri State football program in a massive way. The accolades poured in for Green after a memorable performance against Central Missouri last week. Green terrorized Central Missouri's offense with four sacks in the Bearcats' 24-7 win. The big...
Ten nature sites in Missouri, Kansas renamed to remove indigenous slur
Ten nature sites in Missouri and Kansas have been renamed under a new national policy to remove a slur used against Native American women.
Football Friday Picks (Week 5): Derek vs. Ryan vs. Trevor vs. Nick
(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports Football Friday Blog is back today with a twist. Ryan still leads the clubhouse after his 11-4 outing last week. Derek went 8-7 while Trevor and Nick had a rough go with 7-7 records. Here's how we fare through four weeks. Ryan: 44-16 (.733) Derek:...
Rock Port feeling confident heading into Atchison County Super Bowl
(Rock Port) -- Two of KMAland Missouri's fiercest rivals clash in Tarkio on Saturday afternoon when East Atchison and Rock Port go at it in the Atchison County Super Bowl. For Rock Port, the Blue Jays come in at 3-1 with back-to-back wins behind them. "We're feeling pretty good," Coach...
Clarinda looks for third-straight win in key showdown with Greene County
(Clarinda) – Following an 0-2 start to the season, the Clarinda football team has bounced back to win two straight heading into a big district showdown with Greene County. The Cardinals opened district play last week with a key 28-7 win over previously unbeaten Clarke. "It was finally good...
Sharon "Sherry" Perkins, 81, Randolph, IA
Randolph Fire & Rescue, Randolph Depot Museum, or Fremont Co. Historical Society. Condolences to her family may be shared on her tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/649055/sherry-perkins/
Broadcast journalist Murphy joins Creston Hall of Fame
(Creston) -- From reading announcements over the middle school intercom, a KMAland native grew into an Emmy-winning TV news reporter/anchor. Now, Tiffany Murphy has another honor to add to her illustrious career, as she was inducted Friday morning into the Creston High School Hall of Fame. A 2005 Creston High graduate, Murphy currently serves as an evening anchor at WLNE ABC 6 in Providence, Rhode Island. In an interview with KMA News, Murphy traced her career back to her 8th grade year at Burton R. Jones Middle School in Creston, when she read announcements over the school intercom. That led to jobs in high school at radio stations in Creston and Osceola. Murphy tells KMA News her desire to be "in the know" prompted her to enter broadcast news.
Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed
Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
Talking With Tom (Week 5): East Mills & Atlantic
(KMAland) -- Former Griswold football coach and long-time KMA Sports reporter Tom Moore made stops in Malvern and Atlantic this week. The ole ball coach spoke with East Mills co-head coaches Claude Lang & Kevin Schafer and Atlantic's Joe Brummer. East Mills travels to Tabor to face Fremont-Mills on the...
Doy Allee, 87, Sheridan, MO
Visitation Start: 1:00 P.M. Funeral Home: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO. Cemetery: Sheridan Cemetery, Vanskyock Addition, Sheridan, MO.
Shen flag retirement ceremony Saturday
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's Shenfest activities climax with a solemn, patriotic ceremony. More than a thousand flags will be destroyed in a flag retirement ceremony Saturday at 7 p.m. at Sportsman's Park north of the National Guard Armory. Shenandoah's American Legion #88 sponsors the ceremony. Legion Spokesman Dennis Nance tells KMA News the flags are retired by incineration.
Clarke at Shenandoah Varsity Football
If you are interested in being a sponsor, doing play by play, helping with broadcast production, or having Fuller Digital Solutions broadcast your school's events please contact us at https://www.fullerdigital.net/contact-us or email Sandy with KMA for Advertising opportunities during these broadcasts shansen@kmaland.com.
Riverside, Stanton move up, Kuemper Catholic, Sioux City North join latest state volleyball rankings
(Des Moines) -- Riverside and Stanton each gained two spots in the latest state rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. Stanton is now No. 10 in Class 1A while Riverside is No. 13. Kuemper Catholic has rejoined the rankings. The Knights are No. 12 in Class...
Next man up mentality, improvement on the mind for Shenandoah ahead of matchup with Clarke
(Shenandoah) -- It's been a tale of two halves to start the season for Shenandoah, but optimism is still alive as they head into a Class 2A District 8 matchup with Clarke. After starting the season 2-0 with wins over Missouri Valley and Nodaway Valley, the Shenandoah Mustangs (2-2) have dropped the past two games against Atlantic (2-2) 26-0, and Red Oak (4-0) 47-0. However, the Mustangs got bit by the injury bug last week, including losing senior standout tight end and defensive end Blake Herold.
Week 5 -- Friday Night Football LIVE Scoreboard
(KMAland) -- Week five of the high school football season is here. Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.
Missouri State Auditor identifies concerns in audit of Nodaway County
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway issued an audit of Nodaway County that identifies areas of concern and provides recommendations to county officials to address those concerns. The review gave a rating of “good,” the same rating given in the previous audit of Nodaway County. “Audits can help local...
