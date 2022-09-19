Read full article on original website
Las Vegas Aces Party with E-40 at Drai’s Nightclub to Celebrate WNBA Championship
The Las Vegas Aces, the new WNBA Champions, were welcomed home from Connecticut with a celebration fit for champions at Drai’s Nightclub at The Cromwell early this morning. Most of the squad, including WNBA Finals MVP Chelsea Gray and teammates Kierstan Bell, Aisha Sheppard, and Theresa Plaisance, participated in the fun after flying back from Connecticut at 2:30 a.m. The squad partied and danced from the stage for most of what was a once-in-a-lifetime performance after being invited on stage by Drai’s LIVE artist, E-40.
Aces poised to capture multiple WNBA tiles with Wilson, Gray
A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces look to be a safe bet to win a few more WNBA titles over the next several years, a realization that can’t be ignored even though they haven’t had very much time to celebrate their organization’s first championship. “I think we found ourselves in this league where everyone has their standard of how they’ve won, and we are creating that,” Wilson said not long after the franchise won its first title on Sunday with a 78-71 victory against Connecticut in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals. “Our journey is just beginning.” The Aces have several of their core players signed to deals that will keep them in Las Vegas for the next few years. None is bigger than Wilson, who has already won two MVPs and is entering her prime at just 26 years old. She also was named defensive player of the year for the first time too this season and will be the centerpiece in which the Aces hope will be a title defense next year.
WNBA’s Chelsea Gray Named MVP After Helping Las Vegas Aces Win Their First Championship
Sunday's game was held at Connecticut's Mohegan Sun Arena, where Gray scored 20 points and accomplished six assists.
The hot streak that won a WNBA title
There are hot streaks, and then there's the 10-game heater Chelsea Gray just completed to lead the Las Vegas Aces to their first WNBA title and earn Finals MVP honors. By the numbers: Gray averaged 21.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 10 playoff games — up from her regular-season averages of 13.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists.
Hottest 2022 Las Vegas Aces WNBA championship gear includes t-shirts, jerseys, hats, hoodies, socks
The Las Vegas Aces won the 2022 WNBA Championship when a 78-71 victory over the Connecticut Sun gave them a 3-1 series victory in the WNBA Finals. It was the franchise's first championship in its 25-year history and an incredible roster and coaching staff have quickly become by loved by the Las Vegas fanbase after the franchise moved there in 2018. Longtime San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon led the team to a championship in her first year at the helm and stars like A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young helped the club put together a magical season. Now, you can get Aces WNBA championship gear here.
Gregg Popovich reacts to Aces’ Becky Hammon winning WNBA title in first season after leaving Spurs
The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun to win the WNBA championship on Sunday. Aces head coach Becky Hammon certainly made her presence known in her first year with the team. Hammon was previously a member of the San Antonio Spurs coaching staff. Spurs legendary head coach Gregg Popovich has only had good things to say about her over the years, and that continued following Becky Hammon’s WNBA championship victory, per the San Antonio Spurs on Twitter.
Aces’ Hamby Reveals She Was Pregnant During WNBA Finals
She made her announcement during the team’s championship parade on Tuesday.
