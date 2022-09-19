ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Las Vegas Aces Party with E-40 at Drai’s Nightclub to Celebrate WNBA Championship

The Las Vegas Aces, the new WNBA Champions, were welcomed home from Connecticut with a celebration fit for champions at Drai’s Nightclub at The Cromwell early this morning. Most of the squad, including WNBA Finals MVP Chelsea Gray and teammates Kierstan Bell, Aisha Sheppard, and Theresa Plaisance, participated in the fun after flying back from Connecticut at 2:30 a.m. The squad partied and danced from the stage for most of what was a once-in-a-lifetime performance after being invited on stage by Drai’s LIVE artist, E-40.
The Associated Press

Aces poised to capture multiple WNBA tiles with Wilson, Gray

A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces look to be a safe bet to win a few more WNBA titles over the next several years, a realization that can’t be ignored even though they haven’t had very much time to celebrate their organization’s first championship. “I think we found ourselves in this league where everyone has their standard of how they’ve won, and we are creating that,” Wilson said not long after the franchise won its first title on Sunday with a 78-71 victory against Connecticut in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals. “Our journey is just beginning.” The Aces have several of their core players signed to deals that will keep them in Las Vegas for the next few years. None is bigger than Wilson, who has already won two MVPs and is entering her prime at just 26 years old. She also was named defensive player of the year for the first time too this season and will be the centerpiece in which the Aces hope will be a title defense next year.
A'ja Wilson
Kelsey Plum
Alyssa Thomas
Curt Miller
Becky Hammon
Yardbarker

Liberty's Ionescu, Laney Rep USA's World Cup Roster

Those expecting to see New York Liberty stars Sabrina Ionescu and Betnijah Laney collaborate at the height of their basketball powers are appearing to get their wish before 2022 lets out. The metropolitan pair was part of the 12-woman roster released by USA Basketball on Monday as the program prepares...
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Shocking details emerge on Herm Edwards’ Arizona State football tenure after firing

The entire sports world has seen it. The video of ex-Arizona State football head coach Herm Edwards talking with the university’s athletic director and president on the field following a loss to Eastern Michigan. Shortly after the conversation, the university announced that Edwards had been fired amid an NCAA investigation that led to five coaches […] The post Rumor: Shocking details emerge on Herm Edwards’ Arizona State football tenure after firing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Axios

The hot streak that won a WNBA title

There are hot streaks, and then there's the 10-game heater Chelsea Gray just completed to lead the Las Vegas Aces to their first WNBA title and earn Finals MVP honors. By the numbers: Gray averaged 21.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 10 playoff games — up from her regular-season averages of 13.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists.
247Sports

Arizona State Herm Edwards buyout details

On Sunday Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards and the university mutually decided to go their separate ways, creating a possible scenario where Edwards’ buyout will change. ASU athletic director Ray Anderson met with the media hours after the announcement and made clear, Edwards was not fired. “This just...
ClutchPoints

Woj drops eye-opening LaMarcus Aldridge tidbit after Robert Williams injury news for Celtics

If the Boston Celtics decide to look for a Robert Williams III replacement while the big man recovers from surgery, they could consider LaMarcus Aldridge for the role. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Celtics showed a “little interest” in Aldridge this summer. Now with Williams set to undergo surgery and be sidelined for […] The post Woj drops eye-opening LaMarcus Aldridge tidbit after Robert Williams injury news for Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports

Hottest 2022 Las Vegas Aces WNBA championship gear includes t-shirts, jerseys, hats, hoodies, socks

The Las Vegas Aces won the 2022 WNBA Championship when a 78-71 victory over the Connecticut Sun gave them a 3-1 series victory in the WNBA Finals. It was the franchise's first championship in its 25-year history and an incredible roster and coaching staff have quickly become by loved by the Las Vegas fanbase after the franchise moved there in 2018. Longtime San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon led the team to a championship in her first year at the helm and stars like A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young helped the club put together a magical season. Now, you can get Aces WNBA championship gear here.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Adam Silver’s major ‘behind-the-scenes’ role in Robert Sarver selling Suns, revealed

Robert Sarver made headlines again on Wednesday after it was revealed that the 60-year-old millionaire now intends to sell his stake in the Phoenix Suns and the Phoenix Mercury. As it turns out, however, Sarver’s recent decision may not have been as noble as some of us might have been led to believe. ESPN’s NBA […] The post RUMOR: Adam Silver’s major ‘behind-the-scenes’ role in Robert Sarver selling Suns, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Gregg Popovich reacts to Aces’ Becky Hammon winning WNBA title in first season after leaving Spurs

The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun to win the WNBA championship on Sunday. Aces head coach Becky Hammon certainly made her presence known in her first year with the team. Hammon was previously a member of the San Antonio Spurs coaching staff. Spurs legendary head coach Gregg Popovich has only had good things to say about her over the years, and that continued following Becky Hammon’s WNBA championship victory, per the San Antonio Spurs on Twitter.
ClutchPoints

1 Spurs player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp

The San Antonio Spurs seem to be finally embracing the rebuilding mode. With the NBA training camp officially starting next week, head coach Gregg Popovich will make his final observations to determine the starting lineup. Regardless of what he decides, fans will see a very different Spurs team. After losing three straight years in the […] The post 1 Spurs player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
