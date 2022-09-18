ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hotnewhiphop.com

Future Sells Chunk Of Publishing Rights For Tens Of Millions

When it comes to influential figures in today's rap game, few can hold a candle to Future. Rappers have spoken about him being untouchable in the studio, and the Atlanta trap sound that he helped forge has resulted in an empire of cultural significance and millions upon millions of plays. To commemorate Pluto's contributions to the music landscape, as well as to protect his long and storied career, he has sold his publishing rights to Influence Media Partners.
MUSIC
NME

What we learned about Leonard Cohen from making a documentary of his life

‘Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song’ is a new documentary exploring the life of the acclaimed songwriter and poet. It does so through the prism of his most famous work: 1984 folk classic ‘Hallelujah’. Initially it achieved little mainstream success, but has since become one of music’s most-beloved ballads and a favourite for artists to cover. Here, directors Dayna Goldfine and Daniel Geller explain what making the film taught them about their idol.
MUSIC
Vibe

The Isley Brothers Unveil New Album’s Release Date

The Isley Brothers have revealed their thirty-third studio album, Make Me Say It Again, Girl, will debut on Sept. 30. This is the band’s first album in five years since the 2017 release of Power of Peace. The new album’s announcement includes a visual teaser that opens with a vintage introduction from the late, rock and roll pioneer Little Richard. “They are the originators. They are the creators, the emancipator, the architect of what they’re doing. Ladies and gentlemen, let’s hear it for the one and only, The Isley Brothers,” he declares. Then, archival performances and videos play in...
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

A Composer Breaks Down The Music Theory Behind Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul”

Beyoncé’s hypnotic new single, “Break My Soul,” has topped the Billboard Hot 100, and if pandemic restrictions continue relaxing, you’ll soon experience this ebullient ’90s-inspired house jam on a dance floor near you. It’s is a four-on-the-floor, fastball-down-the-middle club track, threaded with raucous New Orleans bounce chants (courtesy of a Big Freedia sample), and replete with archetypical house production characteristics. Because expertly crafted public relations accompanies everything Beyoncé does, it can be tempting to reflexively dismiss her music as mere ear candy—i.e., alluring sonic confections that lack nutritional value but attain cultural buoyancy due to strategic marketing. However, if you scratch the surface of a song like “Break My Soul,” you may notice some deceptively sophisticated composition techniques. Indeed, this new Beyoncé single might initially sound like it uses only standard house music tropes, but there’s actually some skillful innovation going on. So let’s check it out.
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Serj Tankian Debuts New Song Through AR Experience, Announces 2022 EP

Serj Tankian is ready to take his music experience to the next level. The System of a Down vocalist is prepping a new EP titled Perplex Cities, and each song off the upcoming set will be made available via a free augmented reality experience, including the track "Pop Imperialism" that can be tested out in AR via the Arloopa app now.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Listen to Jimi Hendrix’s Live ’69 Version of ‘I Don’t Live Today’

A new Jimi Hendrix Experience live album is on the way, showcasing the late guitar icon at the height of his abilities. Los Angeles Forum: April 26, 1969 will be released on Nov. 18 via Legacy Recordings. It features the original Experience lineup with Hendrix on guitar and vocals, Noel Redding on bass and Mitch Mitchell on drums. Initially recorded in the spring of 1969, this is the first time the recording is being released in its entirety, just in time for what would have been Hendrix's 80th birthday (Nov 27).
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Miss Grit’s ‘Like You’ Explores Uncanny Sounds and Feelings on the Way to Alt-Rock Deliverance

Margaret Sohn, the inventive, incisive singer-songwriter who performs as Miss Grit, is the kind of guitarist you might affectionately call a “tone nerd.” Sohn (they/she) studied music technology at New York University, and while doing press for Miss Grit’s excellent 2021 EP, Impostor, spoke often about building effects pedals and how, as they put it to Guitar World, a big part of their songwriting process is “just plugging into effects pedals and making weird sounds.” “Like You,” Miss Grit’s first new music since Impostor (and first since signing to Mute Records), is filled with weird sounds. Not wackadoo weird, but...
MUSIC
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 2 On ABC, Where The Funniest Elementary School In Philadelphia Starts A New School Year

Abbott Elementary’s first season proved that network TV can still attract audiences with smart and warm comedies, thanks to Quinta Brunson’s ability to build a classic workplace comedy with a lot of realistic stories revolving around the difficulties and wonderful moments involved in being in an underfunded big-city public school. After tons of praise and Emmys for Brunson’s writing and co-star Sheryl Lee Ralph’s supporting performance, the show is back for its second season. ABBOTT ELEMENTARY SEASON 2: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) lets out a little scream in her car. She apologizes to the cameraman...
EDUCATION
Loudwire

How Behemoth’s Nergal Learned to Scream

Behemoth frontman Nergal is the latest harsh vocalist to join Loudwire on ‘How I Learned to Scream.’. Just like Nick Holmes from Bloodbath and Paradise Lost, Nergal’s introduction to extreme vocals came from Venom. “It was Cronos who really made me want to scream,” Nergal says. “He was a vocalist but also a combination of screaming and singing, because his screaming technique kind of included the melody in it as well.”
MUSIC
NME

Groove Armada share first new single in over two years, ‘Hold A Vibe’

Groove Armada have shared a new single called ‘Hold A Vibe’ and announced a special career-spanning boxset, ‘GA25’. The compilation album is due to for release on November 11 via BMG – pre-order/pre-save here. It’ll mark the 25th anniversary of the electronic duo’s debut single, 1997’s ‘At The River’.
THEATER & DANCE
Vice

How to Choose an Acoustic Guitar, for Every Budget and Skill Level

The acoustic guitar is an underrated instrument these days. With all the gear out there designed for electric guitars, the possibilities for sound are literally infinite; with an acoustic, there’s not much to hide behind—but that can be a good thing. And while the people who were mad when Dylan went electric in ‘65 are clearly on the wrong side of history, there was, in fact, a kernel of truth in their enduring belief that the acoustic guitar is awesome and that its legacy should be preserved.
MUSIC

