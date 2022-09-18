Read full article on original website
Julio Iglesias Jr. Releases New Single “Into The Night,” Announces New Album
Julio Iglesias Jr., son of the famed singer Julio Iglesias, has announced a new covers album, Under The Covers, which is set to drop on February 7 and features big names like Jewel. To celebrate the news, Iglesias Jr. has also shared his newest single, “Into The Night,” a duet...
hotnewhiphop.com
Future Sells Chunk Of Publishing Rights For Tens Of Millions
When it comes to influential figures in today's rap game, few can hold a candle to Future. Rappers have spoken about him being untouchable in the studio, and the Atlanta trap sound that he helped forge has resulted in an empire of cultural significance and millions upon millions of plays. To commemorate Pluto's contributions to the music landscape, as well as to protect his long and storied career, he has sold his publishing rights to Influence Media Partners.
NME
What we learned about Leonard Cohen from making a documentary of his life
‘Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song’ is a new documentary exploring the life of the acclaimed songwriter and poet. It does so through the prism of his most famous work: 1984 folk classic ‘Hallelujah’. Initially it achieved little mainstream success, but has since become one of music’s most-beloved ballads and a favourite for artists to cover. Here, directors Dayna Goldfine and Daniel Geller explain what making the film taught them about their idol.
The Isley Brothers Unveil New Album’s Release Date
The Isley Brothers have revealed their thirty-third studio album, Make Me Say It Again, Girl, will debut on Sept. 30. This is the band’s first album in five years since the 2017 release of Power of Peace. The new album’s announcement includes a visual teaser that opens with a vintage introduction from the late, rock and roll pioneer Little Richard. “They are the originators. They are the creators, the emancipator, the architect of what they’re doing. Ladies and gentlemen, let’s hear it for the one and only, The Isley Brothers,” he declares. Then, archival performances and videos play in...
Drake Milligan Releases Album of Songs Written During His ‘Time in Nashville’ Following ‘AGT’ Run
The country music world has a new star in the works with Drake Milligan. The young singer-songwriter finished in third place in this year’s season of America’s Got Talent. But he has a lot more than that to celebrate. This week also saw the release of his first full-length studio album, Dallas/Fort Worth.
Stereogum
A Composer Breaks Down The Music Theory Behind Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul”
Beyoncé’s hypnotic new single, “Break My Soul,” has topped the Billboard Hot 100, and if pandemic restrictions continue relaxing, you’ll soon experience this ebullient ’90s-inspired house jam on a dance floor near you. It’s is a four-on-the-floor, fastball-down-the-middle club track, threaded with raucous New Orleans bounce chants (courtesy of a Big Freedia sample), and replete with archetypical house production characteristics. Because expertly crafted public relations accompanies everything Beyoncé does, it can be tempting to reflexively dismiss her music as mere ear candy—i.e., alluring sonic confections that lack nutritional value but attain cultural buoyancy due to strategic marketing. However, if you scratch the surface of a song like “Break My Soul,” you may notice some deceptively sophisticated composition techniques. Indeed, this new Beyoncé single might initially sound like it uses only standard house music tropes, but there’s actually some skillful innovation going on. So let’s check it out.
Serj Tankian Debuts New Song Through AR Experience, Announces 2022 EP
Serj Tankian is ready to take his music experience to the next level. The System of a Down vocalist is prepping a new EP titled Perplex Cities, and each song off the upcoming set will be made available via a free augmented reality experience, including the track "Pop Imperialism" that can be tested out in AR via the Arloopa app now.
Listen to Jimi Hendrix’s Live ’69 Version of ‘I Don’t Live Today’
A new Jimi Hendrix Experience live album is on the way, showcasing the late guitar icon at the height of his abilities. Los Angeles Forum: April 26, 1969 will be released on Nov. 18 via Legacy Recordings. It features the original Experience lineup with Hendrix on guitar and vocals, Noel Redding on bass and Mitch Mitchell on drums. Initially recorded in the spring of 1969, this is the first time the recording is being released in its entirety, just in time for what would have been Hendrix's 80th birthday (Nov 27).
Review: LeAnn Rimes’ ‘god’s work’ is a Complex Collection of Spiritually-Fueled Hits
To understand god’s work, you must first understand LeAnn Rimes. Not the LeAnn Rimes who, at 13, rose to country music fame with the 1996 honky tonk swinging “Blue.” Not the LeAnn Rimes who appeared atop a Coyote Ugly bar to sing the 2001 bop “Can’t Fight The Moonlight.” But the LeAnn Rimes now, the person it took her 20-plus years to become.
Miss Grit’s ‘Like You’ Explores Uncanny Sounds and Feelings on the Way to Alt-Rock Deliverance
Margaret Sohn, the inventive, incisive singer-songwriter who performs as Miss Grit, is the kind of guitarist you might affectionately call a “tone nerd.” Sohn (they/she) studied music technology at New York University, and while doing press for Miss Grit’s excellent 2021 EP, Impostor, spoke often about building effects pedals and how, as they put it to Guitar World, a big part of their songwriting process is “just plugging into effects pedals and making weird sounds.” “Like You,” Miss Grit’s first new music since Impostor (and first since signing to Mute Records), is filled with weird sounds. Not wackadoo weird, but...
How Behemoth’s Nergal Learned to Scream
Behemoth frontman Nergal is the latest harsh vocalist to join Loudwire on ‘How I Learned to Scream.’. Just like Nick Holmes from Bloodbath and Paradise Lost, Nergal’s introduction to extreme vocals came from Venom. “It was Cronos who really made me want to scream,” Nergal says. “He was a vocalist but also a combination of screaming and singing, because his screaming technique kind of included the melody in it as well.”
NME
Garbage announce new ‘Anthology’ compilation: “It’s testimony to almost three decades of creative work”
Garbage have announced a new ‘best-of’ compilation album called ‘Anthology’ – find all the details below. The Shirley Manson-fronted band will release the career-spanning, 35-track collection on October 28 via BMG/Stunvolume. You can pre-order/pre-save it here. “This anthology is testimony to almost three decades of...
NME
Groove Armada share first new single in over two years, ‘Hold A Vibe’
Groove Armada have shared a new single called ‘Hold A Vibe’ and announced a special career-spanning boxset, ‘GA25’. The compilation album is due to for release on November 11 via BMG – pre-order/pre-save here. It’ll mark the 25th anniversary of the electronic duo’s debut single, 1997’s ‘At The River’.
Ariel Zetina Announces Debut Album, Shares New Song “Have You Ever”: Listen
Ariel Zetina—the Chicago-based DJ, producr, and writer—has announced her debut album, Cyclorama, with a new song called “Have You Ever” (featuring Cae Monāe). The album is due out October 21 via Local Action. Check out the full tracklist, album art, and “Have You Ever” below.
How to Choose an Acoustic Guitar, for Every Budget and Skill Level
The acoustic guitar is an underrated instrument these days. With all the gear out there designed for electric guitars, the possibilities for sound are literally infinite; with an acoustic, there’s not much to hide behind—but that can be a good thing. And while the people who were mad when Dylan went electric in ‘65 are clearly on the wrong side of history, there was, in fact, a kernel of truth in their enduring belief that the acoustic guitar is awesome and that its legacy should be preserved.
