The AFC South meets the NFC North in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. The Houston Texans head north to square off against the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field. The Texans enter this matchup after a low-scoring affair with the Denver Broncos in Week 2 after a spirited 20-20 tie against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. The defense has been tough, but the offense has been unable to put points on the board in the fourth quarter. If Davis Mills can continue to learn on the job and put something together, this team can surprise some people.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO