The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
USC’s 2023 football schedule revealed
COLUMBIA, S.C. (Sept. 20, 2022) – The Southeastern Conference has released the 2023 football schedules for all SEC schools, it was announced Tuesday night. South Carolina has seven home games, four road trips and one neutral site contest slated for the 2023 campaign. South Carolina will open the 2023 season with a neutral site game […]
thecomeback.com
South Carolina football coach apologizes for shocking Title IX gaffe
It’s always a bad sign for a college football coach to have to apologize for something else other than his team’s performance during a 41-point loss to a conference rival. But that’s exactly what has happened to South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer after his team’s loss to the University of Georgia on Saturday.
Versatile hitter Ethan Wagner commits to South Carolina
The South Carolina baseball program has added another player to its 2024 recruiting class as offensive third baseman and outfielder Ethan Wagner publicly made his pledge to the program on Tuesday. Wagner, a native of Aurora, Ill. but now attending P27 Academy in Lexington, chose the Gamecocks over several other...
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina football: Can Rattler step out of the fire?
Spencer Rattler is in the fryer. The college football fanaticals took to social media over the weekend to turn up the heat on Rattler for his horrible 1st-quarter interception that shifted Georgia’s attack into high gear last Saturday, and the rout sped into a full flame. His ineffectiveness was...
White details working through defensive injuries
South Carolina defensive coordinator Clayton White is having to work through some injuries to some of his key players which has allowed a handful of the younger players on defense to see more time on the field. White, who is in his second year as the Gamecocks’ defensive coordinator, saw...
Satterfield explains various play calls, decisions against Georgia
Marcus Satterfield’s first game calling plays against Georgia didn’t go so well. South Carolina lost at Georgia last season, 40-13. The Gamecocks were held to 304 yards, averaged 4.83 yards per play and didn’t score a touchdown until 10:55 was left in the fourth quarter. The starting quarterback got hurt after a handful of plays, only to be replaced by the guy who didn’t start, because of a foot injury suffered a month earlier.
IN PHOTOS: Faces in the Crowd - Georgia
South Carolina hosted top-ranked Georgia in the home conference opener Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. A second straight sell out in Columbia saw the Gamecocks drop consecutive SEC games with a 48-7 loss. Check out our weekly Faces in the Crowd gallery to see if you were spotted Saturday.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Family Connection of South Carolina Announces Elizabeth Kinney as Board of Directors President
Columbia, SC — Family Connection of South Carolina recently elected Elizabeth Kinney, of School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties, as president of the board of directors. Mrs. Kinney has served as a board member since 2020. John Roberts, Partner at Burr & Forman, served as president from 2019 – August 2022. Mr. Roberts will remain a member of the board.
thenewirmonews.com
Chapin angler wins 2022 Strike King Bassmaster
Connor Cartmell of Chapin and Andrew Vereen of Murrells Inlet brought home the grand prize of $5,000 at the 2022 Strike King Bassmaster College Series National Championship on Sunday, September 4th held in Winyah Bay in Georgetown, SC. With a three-day total of 40 pounds, 2 ounces, and home waters for Vereen, he and Cartmell earned the National Championship victory.
Tuesday afternoon South Carolina football injury update
South Carolina Gamecocks football coach Shane Beamer had a lengthy list of injuries to update on Tuesday afternoon, during his weekly press conference. “Corey Rucker practiced today,” Beamer said. “It was great to see him out there.”. Beamer added, “Everyone that you’re going to ask me about that...
College Football World Reacts To Shane Beamer's Apology
Shane Beamer has apologized after he shouted at a group of female athletes on Saturday night. The South Carolina head football coach screamed at the athletes to get off the field during a Title IX recognition. After the first quarter, the University invited all 275 of its female athletes to...
Which are the best days to go to the State Fair? This schedule will help you plan your visit
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair opens on October 12 and runs for 12 days, through October 23. That's 12 days to eat, ride, visit farm animals, take in some fine art and beautiful baked goods ... but which day is the best to go?. Here's a...
coladaily.com
South Carolina native lands dream job at Lexington County Sheriff's Department
Carleisha Gilliam always knew she wanted to work in law enforcement. The Lexington County investigator said she told people she wanted to be an officer when she was around three or four years old. She stuck to that plan and graduated from Lander University and then went on to Columbia College, where she received a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice.
WIS-TV
Traffic stalled on I-26 near St. Andrews Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Traffic is stalled on I-26 east near St. Andrews Road due to an obstruction in the roadway, according to SCDOT. The incident started around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. No details have been released on what the obstruction was. Two lanes were closed at 8:30 a.m. Traffic...
abccolumbia.com
Student athletes to clean up site of former homeless camp
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department says student athletes from Palmetto Prep Academy will be assisting in the cleanup of a former homeless camp tomorrow. The athletes from Palmetto Prep will work to clean up left-over debris at the wooded piece of property from 9 am- 1...
brantleybanner.com
Committed to Carolina
Many student athletes struggle to get scouted in order to continue to play their sport at the collegiate level. However, this was not a problem for senior Sofia Krstolic, as she started to take swimming seriously at the age of 8 years old. Krstolic’s drive for swimming not only led her to become a crucial member of her team, but also created an abundance of opportunities for her future. Her hard work landed her an offer from the University of South Carolina, and on Aug. 30, Krstolic made a verbal commitment to pursue swimming at the University.
Company expected to create 100 jobs in Midlands with new EV charger manufacturing facility
COLUMBIA, S.C. — ABB E-mobility, recently announced continued expansion of its global and US manufacturing footprint with new manufacturing operations in Columbia, South Carolina. The multi-million dollar investment will increase production of electric vehicle chargers, including Buy America Act compliant ones, and create over 100 jobs. The company says...
golaurens.com
SC Attorney General announces additional assault charge against Laurens caregiver
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (SCMFCU) has arrested Ursula Marie Davis on an additional charge related to a July 17, 2022 assault at NHC Laurens. Davis, 53 years old, of Clinton, SC, was charged with Second Degree Assault and Battery...
WIS-TV
$40K worth of A/C units stolen from local church: ‘where do we go from here?’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The pastor of Christ Fellowship International in Saint Andrews says $40,000 worth of HVAC units were ripped from his church sometime this month. “We had four, 10 ton [HVAC] units just lined up back here. And to walk back here now, to find... wires cut, lines cut. It’s a hard pill to swallow,” said Pastor Tirrell Anderson behind his church on Morninghill Drive.
WIS-TV
Broadband expansion project by Midlands co-op delivers high speed internet to more than 18k in rural areas
ST. MATTHEWS, S.C. (WIS) - More than 18,000 people in rural parts of the Midlands now have access to high-speed internet for the first time. This is made possible through the locally-owned Tri-County Electric Cooperative and its subsidiary, TriCoLink. The $50 million project delivers high-speed internet to all of the...
247Sports
