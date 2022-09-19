ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team

We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox News

Steelers rookie George Pickens claimed to be open '90% of the time' vs. Patriots

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie receiver George Pickens has a message for his quarterback Mitch Trubisky: He’s open. Of course, football isn’t that simple, but the Steelers have been slow on offense to start the season. Trubisky hasn’t cracked 200 yards passing in two games, and Pickens, a standout during training camp and the preseason, has two catches for 26 yards on six targets.
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

Georgia football commit Peyton Woodring nails 54-yard field goal

Back in June, Georgia picked a commitment from Lafayette (La.) Ascension Episcopal kicker Peyton Woodring. Woodring showed why he is ranked the No. 1 kicker in the country on 247Sports last week as he nailed a 54-yard field goal. Check it out in the video below. Through three games, Woodring says he is 3-of-3 on field goal attempts, 12-of-14 on kickoffs going for touchbacks, and 5-of-5 on PAT.
ATHENS, GA
Fox News

NFL issues warning to Bruce Arians after Bucs-Saints brawl: report

The NFL upheld its one-game suspension for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans for his role in Sunday’s brawl with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, and former head coach Bruce Arians also received a warning from the league for his behavior on the sidelines. Sources told ESPN...
TAMPA, FL
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils visit three heralded preps in Georgia

It isn't easy keeping track of all the top-shelf recruits the Duke basketball coaches have visited in the past few weeks since the open recruiting period began. But it helps that the Blue Devils reportedly met with three elite prospects in one stop on Monday. Combining info in tweets from Pro ...
DURHAM, NC
Deadspin

We need to talk about Browns fans

It’s not like women who watch the NFL didn’t know this was coming. After all, we’ve been down the road too many times, seen too many fans defiantly wearing Ray Rice or Ben Roethlisberger jerseys. We’ve, against our better judgment, delved into the comments surrounding players accused of harming a woman on social media too many times, only to see that it’s not just a few bad apples who defend athletes who harm women and wish ill on the rest of us, calling us “cunts” and “hoes” and “bitches.” We’ve never been let down by underestimating the sinister nature of the NFL fan who likes a player MORE because he’s accused of brutalizing women. And happily crows about it every chance he gets.
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Von Miller makes young Bills fan’s day before MNF game

Before his Buffalo Bills taking on the Tennessee Titans for the first game of Week 2’s Monday Night Football doubleheader, Von Miller was signing autographs for some of Buffalo’s fans. We’d say that he made the day of one young Bills fan but judging by this kid’s reaction, that only scratches the surface.
BUFFALO, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Footballer James Robinson’s Girlfriend, Morisa Monroe Garnhart

Since he entered the NFL as a free agent, James Robinson has been one of the more reliable running backs for the Jacksonville Jaguars. With his left Achilles tendon ruptured, Robinson’s last season was cut short, and his girlfriend has been there to support him. She has always stood by the footballer’s side through the good and bad times. Fans are eager to know more about James Robinson’s girlfriend, Morisa Monroe Garnhart. So, we delve deep into her background in this Morisa Monroe Garnhart wiki.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
