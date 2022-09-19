Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This 17th century home is the only surviving building that is linked to the Salem Witch trialsAnita DurairajSalem, MA
Check Out These Popular Spots to Eat in Salem, MAGirl Eats WestchesterSalem, MA
Students, community members protest CIA recruiting event outside Cohen AuditoriumThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Woman loses respect for husband because he treats her too well, does too many choresMary DuncanBoston, MA
Somerville residents hold Safe Streets rally for improved transportation infrastructureThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
thelocalne.ws
Students spruce up shelter
Clocking up some community service hours, a group of students has given the bus shelter at Agawam Village a makeover. Helped by adults from Ipswich-Rowley Rotary, the crew painted the structure and laid out fresh gravel last Sunday afternoon. Ipswich Youth Volunteers is a new club at the high school,...
Boston Globe
‘I realized that there is nowhere else I want to live.’
A retired interior designer oversees the overhaul of her Gloucester home, so she can age in place safely. Sue Adams’s son was visiting in 2020 and pointed to the dangers around her. “Your house has a lot of trip factors, and you tend to fall,” he said. She...
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Belmont (MA)
Eight miles from downtown Boston, Belmont is a mostly residential suburb in the heart of the Greater Boston Metropolitan Area. One thing to love about Belmont is how many of the best bits you can see on foot. There’s a compact downtown area along Leonard Street, and then a block...
Festive Fun For Everyone! Plymouth Pride Announces Inclusive Apple Picking Day Event
(EAST BRIDGEWATER, MA) Plymouth Pride has announced a fun fall event that is sure to get you in a festive mood! Apple picking with Plymouth Pride will take place on Saturday, October 1st- the perfect way to kick off the spooky season! Event participants are instructed to meet "at the apple picking entrance after parking" so that everyone can begin together.
thelocalne.ws
New Doyon playground set for spring 2023 installation, hunt for funds continues
IPSWICH — A brand-new playground will be installed at Doyon Elementary School this spring. But this isn’t just any old playground — it is entirely transportable. “All of the structures can be completely moved to another location,” said Haley Rist, co-chair of the playground committee. “So, if — or when — a new school is built, and it’s on another property, all of this could be moved.”
Boston Globe
Estella arrives at Downtown Crossing
The modern American restaurant brings chicken and waffles, tiramisu, and more. New American restaurant Estella opened at Downtown Crossing this week, taking over the former 49 Social space on Temple Street. Owner Helder Brandao said that he was inspired to launch the restaurant, which opened on Sept. 17, after spending years in Washington D.C., with a feeling that the Boston dining scene was missing something. In addition, cooking had always been a part of his family’s life.
Archaeologists unearth relics of slavery in Roxbury
"This dig will answer a ton of questions... Either way, we will learn more about this important place in Boston’s Black history." Last Tuesday, as most of Boston sheltered from gloomy rain indoors, a small team of archaeologists and volunteers were getting their hands dirty in Roxbury. It was the first day of a new dig the team hoped would unearth valuable artifacts and information about the city’s history — and the enslaved people that were an inextricable part of it.
wgbh.org
10 years vacant, the Harvard Square Theatre may be poised to spring back to life
The Harvard Square Theatre has sat vacant and desolate on Church Street for more than a decade. But behind the boarded-up front doors, an effort is underway that could bring the iconic movie theater back to life, according to Michael Monestime, a spokesman for billionaire Gerald Chan. Chan bought the theater in 2015 for $17.5 million, adding to his more than $100 million in properties portfolio in the heart of Cambridge.
traveltasteandtour.com
North of Boston, MA
Located just 30 minutes from Boston, the area known as North of Boston or Essex County offers 200 miles of stunning coastline, rich history, robust culture, world class locavore dining, attractions, entertainment and so much more! You’ll find lodging to meet your every need, and plenty of options for food and drink to fuel your adventures! North of Boston is home to witches, whales, a vibrant art scene, schooners, fresh and local seafood, with the Essex Coastal Scenic Byway connecting it all.
Redwood trees will be planted in neighborhoods across Boston. Here’s why
BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday unveiled a plan to plant redwood trees in neighborhoods across Boston in an effort to fight climate change. While speaking at the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University, Wu announced that the botanical research institution had gifted 10 dawn redwood trees to help the city bolster its tree canopy in a push to enhance livability and public health.
thelocalne.ws
Play is the Way gets around to … play
IPSWICH — The Play is the Way Team is at it again, and they are taking it on the road. Well, the roads of Ipswich, at any rate. Last year, the team of early childhood educators provided free monthly trainings across town that focused on the critical early-developmental need for play experiences.
ashlandmass.com
Virtual: 13 Moons: A History of Wampanoag Culture
The Wampanoag Culture has been a part of the Massachusetts and Rhode Island region for thousands of years. During this presentation, Darius Coombs will talk about how the Wampanoag Culture thrived during normal times. He will share how this normalcy was disrupted and the consequences of those actions on the people. There have been many efforts to keep the Wampanoag Culture alive and progressive. These accomplishments include the recovery of the language, material culture, self-pride, and more. Join Darius for an exploration of Wampanoag history through the centuries.
thelocalne.ws
Double quintet ensemble Double Impact to play Sept. 25
What do Vincent Persichetti, Eric Ewazen, Reena Esmail, and Peter Schickele all have in common?. Besides all being graduates of the Julliard School of Music, their works are being featured in a special concert of chamber music presented by the Double Impact Ensemble on Sunday, September 25 at 3 p.m. at the First Church in Ipswich.
thelocalne.ws
Sarah Coulombe obituary
Sarah Elizabeth Coulombe, 63, passed away on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in the Lahey Medical Center in Burlington after a courageous struggle with complications resulting from heart and diabetic issues over the past two years. Sarah was born in Boston on March 9, 1959, and came to reside in town...
miltontimes.com
Women-Owned Medical Aesthetics Spa opening in East Milton
Two local nurse practitionersand lifelong friends are opening a full service medical spa location in East Milton Square, offering the newest and most advanced skin, body, wellness and anti-aging treatments. The Milton location is their third. Milton Medical Aesthetics, owned by Lindsey Gillooly and Allison Daly, will open its doors...
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!
(MASSACHUSETTS) Whether you're a fan of carving them, eating parts of them, or just looking at them, these fun pumpkin-themed festivals are sure to be a hit for every member of the family!
westfordcat.org
Serving quality a ‘top priority’ for new restaurant in Westford
WESTFORD — A new restaurant has opened its doors in Westford, serving a variety of breakfast and lunch options on Littleton Road. Nearly a month after Gene’s Chinese Flatbread Café closed its doors on Aug. 14 at its 175 Littleton Rd. location, Classic Kitchen Café officially opened its doors on Sept. 17. The restaurant is owned by Merrimack Valley locals Samantha Connor and her husband, Gabriel Dantas.
Massachusetts Town Being Terrorized By Flock of Unruly Turkeys
It seems as though turkeys in a Massachusetts town are getting revenge ahead of Thanksgiving this year. The birds have been terrorizing the residents of the town. A flock of unruly turkeys is harassing a neighborhood in Woburn, Massachusetts. Several residents shared their experience with the peckers. Meaghan Tolson is...
thelocalne.ws
Fall events to kick off in Hamilton with outdoor movies and concerts
HAMILTON — With the Patton Park concerts done for the summer, what’s a hapless Hamilton soul to do? How about wandering over to the Patton Homestead for fall entertainment?. The town has organized two movies and four concerts at the Homestead over coming weeks. The first movie, to...
thelocalne.ws
ICAM program schedule, Sept. 18 – Sept. 24, 2022
7:30 a.m. Let’s Visit Topsfield Fair through the Years. 10:30 a.m. Smart Boating: Small Powerboat Purchases. 11 a.m. ECKANKAR: Under the Spread of the Holy Spirit’s Wings. 1 p.m. Grumpy Old Men Cooking: Curry Chicken & Bacon Pecan Squares. 2 p.m. Ipswich Museum Lunch Lectures: Fragments of Colonial...
