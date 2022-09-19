Pedestrian, 97, hit and killed by car on Boston Harbor Road

A 97-year-old pedestrian died Saturday afternoon when he was struck by a car on Boston Harbor Road Northeast, according to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office.

Alfred Drew of Olympia died near 35th Avenue Northeast about 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The man’s autopsy is set for this week, Coroner Gary Warnock said Sunday.

Sheriff’s Office officials said via social media that they do not suspect the driver was impaired.

The road was closed for several hours during the investigation.