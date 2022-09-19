ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian, 97, hit and killed by car on Boston Harbor Road

By Rolf Boone
 5 days ago

A 97-year-old pedestrian died Saturday afternoon when he was struck by a car on Boston Harbor Road Northeast, according to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office.

Alfred Drew of Olympia died near 35th Avenue Northeast about 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The man’s autopsy is set for this week, Coroner Gary Warnock said Sunday.

Sheriff’s Office officials said via social media that they do not suspect the driver was impaired.

The road was closed for several hours during the investigation.

Loowit Mountain
4d ago

our streets are becoming overrun with speeding aggressive drivers -

