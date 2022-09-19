It's been live and learn for the Meeteetse Longhorns this season with a vastly different personnel group from a year ago. Meeteetse finally put a notch in the left column after a 38-12 win over Hulett on Friday in the 6-Man ranks. Meeteetse has a fantastic running back in Joe Pina who ran for 157 yards and most of the time he is the fastest guy on the field. He had a rushing TD and a receiving TD. Quarterback Max Potas threw the ball just 9 times but 2 of them went for touchdowns. On defense for the Longhorns, Luukas Ryhti was in on 15 tackles. The Horns sit at 1-3.

