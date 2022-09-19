Read full article on original website
Jackson has played some tough teams so far in 2022. Shelley, Idaho, and Douglas gave the Broncs a big challenge and so did South Fremont from St. Anthony's, Idaho over the weekend. The Cougars are 5-0 and Jackson dropped to 2-2 following a 34-14 road defeat. South Fremont put Jackson...
It's been live and learn for the Meeteetse Longhorns this season with a vastly different personnel group from a year ago. Meeteetse finally put a notch in the left column after a 38-12 win over Hulett on Friday in the 6-Man ranks. Meeteetse has a fantastic running back in Joe Pina who ran for 157 yards and most of the time he is the fastest guy on the field. He had a rushing TD and a receiving TD. Quarterback Max Potas threw the ball just 9 times but 2 of them went for touchdowns. On defense for the Longhorns, Luukas Ryhti was in on 15 tackles. The Horns sit at 1-3.
PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from September 12 – September 19, 2022. Wylee Labart, of Clatskanie, OR, was arrested on September 14 for alleged DUI, driving on a suspended license, open container, no insurance and speeding. Lindsay Orchard, of Pinedale,...
JACKSON — The Teton County Sheriff’s Office has seen a rash of calls this week regarding scammers posing as local law enforcement officers to extort money or personal information. “There’s been a wave of phone scams this week where the caller is using deputies’ names,” Teton County Sheriff...
