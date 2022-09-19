ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, WA

KGW

Ridgefield teachers overwhelmingly approve new contract, union says

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — A tentative contract agreement between the Ridgefield School District and a union representing teachers after a six-day strike is tentative no more. According to the Ridgefield Education Association, staff voted "overwhelmingly" in favor of ratifying the new contract. The three-year collective bargaining agreement was approved Tuesday...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
kptv.com

N Vancouver high school robotics club awarded $10,000 grant

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A high school robotics club with the Battle Ground School District has been awarded a $10,000 grant by a Kent, Wash. business, the district announced on Friday. The club, CloverBots, is run by Todd Ferris, a Prairie High School photography teacher and retired engineer. The school...
VANCOUVER, WA
KOIN 6 News

Group of educators push to rename PPS building after late Matthew Prophet

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The late Matthew Prophet was superintendent of Portland Public Schools from 1982 to 1992. He was the city’s first Black school superintendent, and many say, the most effective. Long-time educator, activist and now family therapist Lurlene Shamsud-Din is leading a group looking to name the PPS headquarters or another prominent school […]
PORTLAND, OR
Ridgefield, WA
thelundreport.org

Vancouver Mental Health Facility Looks To Ease Overcrowding

Washington officials want to fill more beds at the state’s two psychiatric hospitals with patients in the criminal justice system. And to make room, state officials are building a 48-bed facility in Vancouver for people who have been civilly committed. More beds outside the hospitals would open up more bed space inside, said Tyler Hemstreet, a spokesperson for the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services.
VANCOUVER, WA
KGW

COVID vaccine equity gap closing for Oregon's Latino communities

PORTLAND, Ore. — Around this time last year, less than half of Oregon's Latino population had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — something the state's public health officials described as an “unacceptable inequality,” according to an OPB article. But that share of vaccinated individuals has since...
OREGON STATE
thereflector.com

Woodland rescinds planning agreements with Cowlitz County

In an effort to better handle the potential for growth outside of city limits, Woodland has formally cut ties with Cowlitz County in regard to the city’s development planning. During its Sept. 6 meeting, the Woodland City Council voted 5-0 to approve a resolution rescinding two prior resolutions that...
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro to build Oregon's first microchip 'innovation center'

The city says it makes sense for a world-class research center to be based in what's become a leading microchip economy.Hillsboro plans to build Oregon's first Semiconductor Center of Innovation Excellence, using funds secured through a Business Oregon planning grant. The announcement from the city says that it will work with partners like Oregon State University, Intel and the Oregon Business Council, to establish the center and the programs it will offer. City officials say it makes a lot of sense for such a center to be built in Hillsboro, since it's already the heart of Oregon's Silicon...
HILLSBORO, OR
WWEEK

NuScale Faces Class Action Lawsuit Brought by Former Employees

Former employees of NuScale, a Tigard company that designs nuclear reactors, have filed suit in U.S. District Court in Portland, alleging the company denied them $100 million in proceeds when it went public earlier this year. NuScale began trading under the ticker symbol SMR after a merger with a Special...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police determine threat of violence at East Gresham Elementary School was ‘prank’

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The Gresham-Barlow School District is letting families know police have determined threats of violence against the school were a “prank.”. In an email sent to families Monday night, the school district said they learned of a “threat of violence” made against the East Gresham Elementary School. The principal of East Gresham Elementary Kimberly Miles said staff immediately told the school’s security coordinator and called police who began investigating the threat and working with the district.
GRESHAM, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro defends proposed water rate increases

The city will be hosting a community conversation this week, and a public hearing is set for Oct. 3. While Hillsboro's proposed water rate increases continue to draw public feedback, city officials are defending the rate hike, arguing that Hillsboro's water is still among the cheaper options in the Portland metro area. This is the second year in a row that Hillsboro's Utilities Commission — which sets the fixed rate and usage rates for the city's water supply — has put forth proposed rate increases. Officials say the new rates are necessary to pay for an expanding system,...
HILLSBORO, OR
