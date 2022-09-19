Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: OHA gives update on rollout of Measure 110 funding, Blazers add to staff rosterEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Here's how to register to vote in Oregon on National Voter Registration DayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Ridgefield teachers overwhelmingly approve new contract, union says
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — A tentative contract agreement between the Ridgefield School District and a union representing teachers after a six-day strike is tentative no more. According to the Ridgefield Education Association, staff voted "overwhelmingly" in favor of ratifying the new contract. The three-year collective bargaining agreement was approved Tuesday...
KGW
Ridgefield teacher strike ends as union and district reach tentative agreement
Sunday’s bargaining session saw negotiators reach a deal, ending a strike that last six school days. Classes resume Monday.
kptv.com
N Vancouver high school robotics club awarded $10,000 grant
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A high school robotics club with the Battle Ground School District has been awarded a $10,000 grant by a Kent, Wash. business, the district announced on Friday. The club, CloverBots, is run by Todd Ferris, a Prairie High School photography teacher and retired engineer. The school...
Group of educators push to rename PPS building after late Matthew Prophet
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The late Matthew Prophet was superintendent of Portland Public Schools from 1982 to 1992. He was the city’s first Black school superintendent, and many say, the most effective. Long-time educator, activist and now family therapist Lurlene Shamsud-Din is leading a group looking to name the PPS headquarters or another prominent school […]
Salem-Keizer school board meetings go virtual again after tension between groups
SALEM, Ore. — School boards across the country have become hotbeds of division with parents and community members attending meetings and butting heads over topics like politics, race and LGBTQ+ issues. Leaders of the Salem-Keizer School District this week reverted back to virtual school board meetings after tension during...
thelundreport.org
Vancouver Mental Health Facility Looks To Ease Overcrowding
Washington officials want to fill more beds at the state’s two psychiatric hospitals with patients in the criminal justice system. And to make room, state officials are building a 48-bed facility in Vancouver for people who have been civilly committed. More beds outside the hospitals would open up more bed space inside, said Tyler Hemstreet, a spokesperson for the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services.
COVID vaccine equity gap closing for Oregon's Latino communities
PORTLAND, Ore. — Around this time last year, less than half of Oregon's Latino population had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — something the state's public health officials described as an “unacceptable inequality,” according to an OPB article. But that share of vaccinated individuals has since...
‘We have a tricycle with flat tires’: Local leaders express frustration with Portland’s homeless issue
The crisis of homelessness in Portland is the talk of Oregon's Governor's race, the election around Portland's form of government, and on top of the mind of voters. KOIN 6 News is taking an in-depth look at what factors lead people into homelessness and what prevents them from leaving.
thereflector.com
Woodland rescinds planning agreements with Cowlitz County
In an effort to better handle the potential for growth outside of city limits, Woodland has formally cut ties with Cowlitz County in regard to the city’s development planning. During its Sept. 6 meeting, the Woodland City Council voted 5-0 to approve a resolution rescinding two prior resolutions that...
'I'm really fearful': Tenants panic amid rent hike at Washougal apartment complex
WASHOUGAL, Wash. — Several tenants at a Washougal, Washington apartment complex are facing a steep rent increase, leaving many scrambling for options. On Friday, residents at the Rockwood Terrace Apartments received a lease renewal offer with close to a $400 per month rent increase. That would bring rent to $1,365 a month.
Ridgefield school closure extended through Friday as teacher strike continues
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — Ridgefield schools will remain closed Friday, the Ridgefield School District announced Thursday evening. Friday will be the sixth missed school day since the district's teachers began striking late last week. Negotiators from the district and the Ridgefield Education Association have met for bargaining sessions each day...
KGW
Tenants at an apartment complex in Washougal face 40% increase in rent
Management gave tenants just one week to sign the lease. Rent increase won't kick in until December.
thereflector.com
Officials from North Clark County discuss transportation issues with state commission
The state-level body that helps steer transportation policy in Washington had a chance to hear directly from local officials last week on issues they face while trying to build and maintain roads in Clark County. The Washington State Transportation Commission visited Clark County and participated in a two-day meeting hosted...
Hillsboro to build Oregon's first microchip 'innovation center'
The city says it makes sense for a world-class research center to be based in what's become a leading microchip economy.Hillsboro plans to build Oregon's first Semiconductor Center of Innovation Excellence, using funds secured through a Business Oregon planning grant. The announcement from the city says that it will work with partners like Oregon State University, Intel and the Oregon Business Council, to establish the center and the programs it will offer. City officials say it makes a lot of sense for such a center to be built in Hillsboro, since it's already the heart of Oregon's Silicon...
WWEEK
NuScale Faces Class Action Lawsuit Brought by Former Employees
Former employees of NuScale, a Tigard company that designs nuclear reactors, have filed suit in U.S. District Court in Portland, alleging the company denied them $100 million in proceeds when it went public earlier this year. NuScale began trading under the ticker symbol SMR after a merger with a Special...
kptv.com
Police determine threat of violence at East Gresham Elementary School was ‘prank’
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The Gresham-Barlow School District is letting families know police have determined threats of violence against the school were a “prank.”. In an email sent to families Monday night, the school district said they learned of a “threat of violence” made against the East Gresham Elementary School. The principal of East Gresham Elementary Kimberly Miles said staff immediately told the school’s security coordinator and called police who began investigating the threat and working with the district.
KGW
Oregon's Secretary of State marks National Voter Registration Day with stop in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — With Oregon's election day less than two months away, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan held an event at the Multnomah County Library in Southeast Portland on Tuesday to mark National Voter Registration Day. "People in Oregon can do that easily at Oregonvotes.gov," Fagan said. "It literally...
Concerned about a Portland homeless camp? Here’s who to contact
Portland has a way for residents to report illegal camping or related garbage within the city. It’s called the One Point of Contact Campsite Reporting System.
Portland affordable housing tenants speak out after nearly 50% rent spike
Tenants in affordable apartments in north Portland came to KOIN 6 News after they say their landlord increased rent by nearly 50%.
Hillsboro defends proposed water rate increases
The city will be hosting a community conversation this week, and a public hearing is set for Oct. 3. While Hillsboro's proposed water rate increases continue to draw public feedback, city officials are defending the rate hike, arguing that Hillsboro's water is still among the cheaper options in the Portland metro area. This is the second year in a row that Hillsboro's Utilities Commission — which sets the fixed rate and usage rates for the city's water supply — has put forth proposed rate increases. Officials say the new rates are necessary to pay for an expanding system,...
KGW
