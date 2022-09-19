ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance means for Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals means for Dak Prescott’s return. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season appeared to be over in their very first game. Quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which required surgery that will sideline him for multiple weeks. After the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that it will be Cooper Rush who will fill in in Prescott’s absence.
DALLAS, TX
AthlonSports.com

San Francisco 49ers Are Signing A Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday

The San Francisco 49ers are in desperate need of better quarterback depth. Trey Lance is out for the year with a season-ending injury. Now, the team is left with Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy. The 49ers are adding depth at the quarterback position this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC West franchise...
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: 49ers thought Jimmy G to Commanders likely pre-surgery

The 49ers’ decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo surely has paid off, but it might not have been the perfect outcome for San Francisco, had Garoppolo landed with another team. One team who showed major interest in Garoppolo was the Washington Commanders. It was set to become a reality until the 30-year-old QB underwent surgery on his throwing shoulder back in March, ESPN reported, citing sources.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Giants' Kenny Golladay empties locker after Week 2 win

Despite an impressive 2-0 start under head coach Brian Daboll, the New York Giants are dealing with some possible inter-office drama on Monday. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay was quick to depart after seeing a significantly reduced amount of playing time in the team's Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Roquan Smith, Velus Jones DNPs at Bears practice

The Bears were without one of the biggest names at Wednesday’s practice. Roquan Smith did not participate with a hip injury. He was not seen on the practice field either. Velus Jones Jr. was also a DNP after missing practice last Thursday and Friday, as well. Jones Jr. stretched with the team on Wednesday, but then went back into the team’s training facilities. The rookie wide receiver has battled a hamstring injury throughout the summer and has yet to make his regular season debut.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Rodgers sports eccentric haircut for Bears game

Aaron Rodgers is an eccentric guy. He has an astrology-inspired tattoo, Nicholas Cage impersonations, participation with hallucinogens and a plethora of oddball stories from his time in the spotlight. The four-time NFL MVP quarterback added another to his resume with a new haircut. He left all the hair from his...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears add wide receiver for Fields

Last week the quarterback play in the NFL and college left a lot to be desired. Yes, there were some exceptional performances, but overall, the position looks more flawed and less developed than early season reports projected. This week's mock exchanges one quarterbacking prospect for a new passer, but still...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Baltimore Ravens Are Releasing A Veteran Player This Tuesday Afternoon

The Baltimore Ravens lost their Week 2 game vs. the Miami Dolphins in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday afternoon. 24 hours later, the AFC North franchise is making a roster move. The Ravens are releasing veteran linebacker Kyler Fackrell off their practice squad. Fackrell is 30 years old and has been...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports Chicago

Jaylon Johnson allowed zero targets through two weeks

Jaylon Johnson isn't letting any receiver get open this season. Through two weeks, the Bears' best corner hasn't allowed a single target to any of his assignments, according to NFL Next Gen stats. From Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and now Allen Lazard and other Packers receivers, Johnson has remained perfect....
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady, Bucs reverse course on recent decision

Tom Brady apparently will not be taking a veteran rest day in the middle of every week, after all. A recent report claimed Brady and the Bucs had come up with an arrangement where the 45-year-old quarterback would not practice on Wednesdays. The plan was for Brady to use that day as a veteran personal day, though he was still expected to be at the facility preparing for the Bucs’ upcoming opponent. That has already changed, as Brady was on the practice field with his teammates on Wednesday.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Top 10 single-game fantasy football performances in NFL history

Every once in a while, an NFL player puts up a statline so preposterous that it doesn’t seem real – even for fantasy football. Between dominant running backs and star wide receivers, a marquee fantasy football player can single-handedly win a matchup. When it comes to the best of the best, it’s possible that the one player outscored the opposing team by himself.
NFL
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

