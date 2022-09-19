Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
ImpactLife opens temporary donor center in Moline
ImpactLife has temporarily relocated its Moline Donor Center to 4703 16th St., Moline, to accommodate a remodeling project at its permanent location in Moline at 3600 16th St. The temporary location is near the intersection of 16th Street and 52nd Avenue in Moline, approximately one half-mile south of the permanent site, according to a Tuesday release. The blood center expects to use the temporary location through the end of October and possibly into November, spokesman Kirby Winn said. Hours of operation and appointment schedules are unchanged.
Suspect arrested for damaged ATMs, stolen cash and car
A Burlington man faces felony charges after police say he damaged an ATM at a Davenport bank in an incident that involved a truck stolen from Eldridge and a damaged ATM in Galva, Illinois.
ourquadcities.com
Galesburg poised to hire new city manager
The city of Galesburg has offered the city manager position to Gerald Smith, who has served in that role in Maquoketa, Iowa, among a 25-year career in public administration. The offer is contingent upon approval of an employment agreement, which is scheduled for City Council consideration at the Sept. 26, 2022 City Council meeting. Smith was chosen by the Galesburg City Council to fill the position after a nationwide recruitment and selection process, led by the recruitment firm GovHR.
ourquadcities.com
Quad City Pizza to close Bettendorf location
Quad City Pizza Company announced Tuesday it will close in Bettendorf on Oct. 1. “It is with heavy hearts and a lot of mixed emotions we are announcing that our Bettendorf location will be closing operations effective October 1, 2022,” the business posted on its Facebook page. “It goes without saying the last few years have been extremely difficult, for various reasons, for small businesses.
KWQC
Muscatine police investigate child death at park
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine police and fire departments responded around 6 p.m. Friday to Eversmeyer Park, in the 1100 block of Orange Street, for a 2-year-old child who was unconscious and was no longer breathing, according to a media release. According to police, CPR was in progress as...
KWQC
Hy-Vee to open regional facility in old Davenport Gordmans
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee is renovating the old Gordmans building in Davenport to create a regional hub. Hy-Vee is renovating the building at 3860 Elmore Avenue to be a regional hub to support Hy-Vee stores across the Quad Cities, according to Dawn Buzynski, Hy-Vee’s Strategic Communications Director. The...
977wmoi.com
Renovations, Relocations, and New Projects for OSF HealthCare
With the opening of the redesigned emergency department on the OSF Holy Family Medical Center campus in Monmouth and the addition of a wound care clinic, relocations and upgrades have also occurred within the St. Mary campuses, shares President and CEO Lisa DeKezel:. “We have relocated the OSF Prompt Care...
geneseorepublic.com
Anonymous donor helps River Bend Food Bank overcome low donations
DAVENPORT, Iowa — River Bend Food Bank has seen a noticeable decrease in donations since last year, and the organization said it's been a struggle to keep up with public demand. "We're dealing with is, about 42% of food donations decreased," said Jenny Brinkmeyer-Colvin, River Bend's Chief Development Officer....
KWQC
Police: 1 injured in shooting at AKA Bar
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One man was injured after a shooting at the AKA Bar Sunday morning, police said. The Davenport Police Department responded at 1:22 a.m. to the parking lot of the AKA Bar, at 3811 Harrison Street for a reported shooting, according to a media release. Officer said...
KWQC
Police: 4 arrested in connection to robbery in Rock Falls
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Sterling man and three teens were arrested after police say they assaulted two people and stole a phone. Jesse J. Wilson, 18, a 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy, and a 13-year-old boy were each charged with robbery, a Class 2 felony, aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony and mob action, a Class 4 felony.
KWQC
Man arrested Monday following disturbance in Muscatine elementary school parking lot
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two Muscatine schools were placed on lockdown Monday while police responded to a disturbance in the parking lot of one of the schools. Around 2:38 p.m., the Muscatine Communications Center received multiple 911 calls reporting a person was causing a disturbance in the parking lot of McKinley Elementary School, 621 Kindler Ave. There also were reports that the person claimed to have a weapon, police said in a media release.
KWQC
Rosecrance opens new location in Moline
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.
ourquadcities.com
Fall Visit Days at Augustana
Assistant Director of Admissisons and Diversity Outreach Eric Rowell joined us to highlight how Augustana College is here to help your high schooler further their education. For more information visit augustana.edu/qcpromise.
ourquadcities.com
QC bank president has big heart for new Genesis program
On July 4, 2016, at age 51, John Anderson had a surprise heart attack. The CEO of Quad City Bank & Trust had a family history of heart disease — his father died of a heart attack at 50 and his mother at 55. “I was very mindful that...
ourquadcities.com
Stroll back in time at Echoes from Riverside
Moline Parks and Recreation invites you to take a leisurely stroll and visit with some of Moline’s early citizens. Step back in time at historic Riverside Cemetery and as actors bring characters to life during Echoes from Riverside. According to a release:. The focus of this year’s program will...
KWQC
Crews responded to car fire on I-74 in Bettendorf Tuesday
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews in Bettendorf responded to a car on Fire on I-74 Tuesday. Bettendorf police and fire departments responded Tuesday around 2:50 p.m. to a car on fire at the top of the on-ramp to I-74 from Grant Street. According to police, the car was overheating and...
ourquadcities.com
Looking forward with Rivermont Collegiate
Program Director Dr. Edgar Crockett sat down with us today to talk about how Rivermont Collegiate is always aiming to enhance their students’ educational experiences. For more information visit rivermontcollegiate.org.
ourquadcities.com
Balloon release for homicide victims set
A balloon release for the Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at Centennial Park, 315 S. Marquette St., Davenport. During the National Day of Remembrance, Family Resources will honor, commemorate, and celebrate the lives of murder victims and their surviving family members. The public is invited.
This Beloved QC Pizza Spot Is Closing Its Bettendorf Location
We will soon have one less place to get pizza in the QC. Quad City Pizza Company announced that they will be closing their location in Bettendorf effective on October 1st. The Facebook post didn't cite a specific reason, just that " the last few years have been extremely difficult, for various reasons, for small businesses".
Comments / 0