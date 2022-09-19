ImpactLife has temporarily relocated its Moline Donor Center to 4703 16th St., Moline, to accommodate a remodeling project at its permanent location in Moline at 3600 16th St. The temporary location is near the intersection of 16th Street and 52nd Avenue in Moline, approximately one half-mile south of the permanent site, according to a Tuesday release. The blood center expects to use the temporary location through the end of October and possibly into November, spokesman Kirby Winn said. Hours of operation and appointment schedules are unchanged.

MOLINE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO