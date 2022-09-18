Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
New food hall in Madisonville with tap room, 7 eateries opening this weekend
CINCINNATI — A new food hall is opening in Madisonville this weekend with food, drinks and entertainment. Element Eatery is opening Saturday with food, drinks and two free concerts. The food hall will be open from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. “We’re...
WLWT 5
Sarah Jessica Parker visits Cincinnati to launch wine brand
Sarah Jessica Parker visited Cincinnati to launch her new wine brand. Parker met with staff at Kroger's downtown Cincinnati location to introduce the wine, Invivo X. She's an Ohio native, born in Nelsonville, Ohio, and attended Cincinnati's School for Creative and Performing Arts, which is located in the historic Over-the-Rhine neighborhood near the store.
The Dish: Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Openings You May Have Missed
The Queen City has also welcomed an Italian comfort food spot, a New York-style deli and a new location of a brunch favorite.
cincinnatirefined.com
Lobsta Bakes of Maine National Lobster Day dinner party this Sunday
Lobsta Bakes of Maine has been a Cincinnati staple for local seafood-lovin' foodies for the past 25 years. The founder, Kevin Smith, recently retired and passed the torch to Phillip and Emma Jones and their family. "We are excited about the future of Lobsta Bakes, working with the current experienced team and retaining Kevin's existing suppliers, to keep everything that the customers have come to love over the years but also add new and exciting food and menu offerings with a European flair," Emma says.
eaglecountryonline.com
Three Area Veterans to be Honored at Lawrenceburg Fall Music Fest
The Purple Heart Salute will take place Saturday at Civic Park. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Three area veterans will be honored at Lawrenceburg Fall Music Fest. The annual Veterans Awards presentation will take place at Civic Park on Saturday, September 24 at 2:30 p.m. This year’s honorees are Richard Craig, Greg...
Here's When the Leaves Will Change Color This Fall in the Greater Cincinnati Area
Even those who don't proclaim themselves to be fall fanatics can appreciate one of the most beautiful features of spooky season.
linknky.com
Three Spirits Tavern in Bellevue to host NKY Cocktail Classic event
September is National bourbon heritage month, and bartenders in Northern Kentucky along the B-Line are having a cocktail competition to celebrate. Their goal is to have all bars along the line make a cocktail and sell that drink to patrons of their bars during September, while explaining the heritage of bourbon and how they made their cocktail.
Great Outdoor Weekend Offers More Than 100 Free Activities To Do Outside in Greater Cincinnati
Fall is almost here, and the weather in Cincinnati is looking incredibly comfortable this weekend — practically perfect for doing something outside.
WLWT 5
LIST: Pumpkin patches and fall festivals around the tri-state area
CINCINNATI — Fall is right around the corner and with that being said, it's time to let the festivities begin!. As the temperature drops, warm cider and pumpkin patches are sure to get you in the fall feel. Here's our list of fall festivals and pumpkin patches around the tri-state area!
linknky.com
Beyond the Curb headed to Latonia for in-person tour
The Covington neighborhood of Latonia will be the focus of Beyond the Curb’s fall in-person tour on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tour coordinator Jill Morenz said the team is excited to bring attention to Latonia. “This will be our 12th tour and the first...
dayton.com
Closing of Middletown brewery at end of month ‘leaves an empty, gut punch feeling’
Rolling Mill Brewing Co. opened on First Avenue five years ago. The long-term impact of COVID-19 and rising prices of products claimed the life of another Butler County business. Rolling Mill Brewery Co., a family-owned business that opened five years ago, is closing at the end of the month, the...
University of Cincinnati News Record
Get out and do something Sept. 20-26
Celebrate the first week of fall by getting out in the city and doing something new. Whether it’s crafts, comics or food, there is something for everyone in Cincinnati this week. Sept. 21: Crafting Day. UC International and UC International Partners and Leaders is hosting Crafting Day in TUC,...
Chrissy Teigen Wants to Know Where to Eat in Cincinnati and We Have Some Recommendations
Yeah, some may involve Cincinnati-style chili.
WLWT 5
University of Cincinnati grad goes viral for welcome sign mishap
CINCINNATI — A University of Cincinnati graduate went viral for a sign he has hanging on his house. It went viral not for what it says but for how it's spelled. Ever since he moved into his Oakley house, Josh Staley has had a Bearcat-themed welcome sign hanging by his front door.
dayton.com
Renaissance Festival adds more food options
With more than 200,000 people expected to pass into the enchanted gates of the Ohio Renaissance Festival this year, there’s an enormous appetite for entertainment as well as food. The 30-acre 16th century English village of Willy-Nilly is open on weekends through Oct. 30 to play host to massive...
cincymusic.com
Concerts to Attend This Week: September 19th - September 25th
There are a plethora of events to attend each and every day in and around Cincinnati! Can't keep track? We got you. Check out a list of note-worthy concerts happening this week! AND enter to win FREE tickets to a number of them!. Memorial Hall. 8pm. Tue 20. Peach Pit.
Covington: Devou Park Overlook to get facelift thanks to Drees company, Acute Hearing, more
Barbara Drees Jones presented to Commissioners at their regularly scheduled caucus meeting Tuesday night and said that Drees Homes would once again like to honor Ralph Drees. But unlike in 2003, where the man himself came before the city to propose the building and donation of an event center in commemoration of the company’s 75th anniversary, this time it was his daughter who made the request.
linknky.com
A Decade of Decadence: DBL Law’s Women of Excellence Event at the home of Bob and Diane Hoffer
DBL Law’s fête of the season returned in spectacular fashion at the residence of Bob and Diane Hoffer in Fort Mitchell on Friday. Billed as a networking event with “Cocktails, lifestyle, luxury, wellness, food, and more,” there were a variety of activities and presentations for it’s guests of distinction, with something for everyone to experience.
moversmakers.org
Beech Acres moving near downtown
Beech Acres Parenting Center, the parenting agency with more than 170 years of service to children and families of Greater Cincinnati and 160 employees, will relocate by October to a new centralized headquarters on the edge of downtown. A new lease for the fifth floor and nearly 22,000 square feet...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati weather: Chance for gusty storms Wednesday
CINCINNATI — Wednesday is the final day of summer and the season will go out with some heat!. Highs on Wednesday will range from 89 to 93 degrees with high humidity, meaning it will likely feel like the mid-90s in the afternoon. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS. Thursday,...
