Lobsta Bakes of Maine has been a Cincinnati staple for local seafood-lovin' foodies for the past 25 years. The founder, Kevin Smith, recently retired and passed the torch to Phillip and Emma Jones and their family. "We are excited about the future of Lobsta Bakes, working with the current experienced team and retaining Kevin's existing suppliers, to keep everything that the customers have come to love over the years but also add new and exciting food and menu offerings with a European flair," Emma says.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO