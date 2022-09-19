ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OC board to talk taxes in work session

 3 days ago
The Odessa College Board of Trustees will meet in a work session at noon Wednesday in Room 119 of the Wood Math and Science Building.

Trustees will discuss the GCC tax abatement and the 2022 tax rate. Monthly financial statements and budget amendments also are on the agenda.

The tax rate vote will be at the trustees’ regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27 in the Zant Room of the Saulsbury Campus Center.

The board approved the recommended rate in August. When it goes into effect, the total rate will be $1.88643 per $100 valuation.

