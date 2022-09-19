Read full article on original website
Pflanzsamen
2d ago
Nice paid vacation For these creeps and everything goes away. No more in the news. Business as usual. Require them to have malpractice insurance for court and settlement costs and things will change.
Timothy Leppek
2d ago
That’s it? Where’s his jail time for assaulting people for no reason? But if I hit an 18 year old in the gut with a flashlight now I’m using a dangerous weapon and getting attempting murder charges. What an abuse of power yelling at an 18 year old because he’s riding a scooter downtown bay city threatening to take him to jail? I think this dude should be fired
Some Genesee County employees will now be able to work remotely under new policy
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – Some employees for Genesee County will now be able to work remotely. The Genesee County Board of Commissioners voted to approve a new hybrid working model on Wednesday, allowing for some county employees to work from home in certain situations. Not all employees will be...
Genesee County on verge of approving work-from-home plan for some employees
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Some county government employees would be allowed to work from home under a proposal that the Board of Commissioners could adopt this week. Commissioners have given the plan initial approval in a committee meeting, saying that it would keep departments staffed for in-person visits while allowing some employees the flexibility of doing their work from home.
Video shows confrontation between Bay City Public Safety Director and man
An order has been issued against Lockhart chemical, with fines as high as $25,000 per day. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. Here are the top stories we are following this evening, Sept. 19th. Bay City Public Safety Director on Leave. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Video footage released...
NRDC blasts Flint for failing to complete water service line work by September deadline
FLINT, MI -- The city is falling down on the job of excavating and replacing the last of its lead and galvanized steel water service lines, only starting the work that remains weeks before a Sept. 30 deadline, the Natural Resources Defense Council says. The NRDC said in a news...
Community service motivated Burton’s first female mayor more than politics
BURTON, MI -- Jane L. Nimcheski’s claim to local fame was her election as the first female mayor of Burton, but friends and family say she cared most about community service -- something that made her stand out in a city known for its rough-and-tumble politics. Nimcheski, 79, died...
Thetford Township trustee says he won’t stop attempts to recall supervisor despite setback
THETFORD TWP., MI -- Thetford Township Trustee Ralph Henry has tried at least four times to start recall drives against Supervisor Rachel Stanke and says he’ll try again after the Genesee County Election Commission rejected his most recent attempt earlier this week. Henry said Wednesday, Sept. 21, that he...
Video shows Bay City Public Safety director’s interaction with teens that resulted in suspension
BAY CITY, MI — Officials have confirmed Bay City Public Safety Director Michael J. Cecchini was placed on administrative leave after he had a heated exchange with riders of Bird Scooters, an incident recorded on video. The director’s conduct, as depicted in the footage, has also resulted in an...
Bay City Suspends Top Cop
Bay City Manager Dana Muscott has suspended the city’s Director of Public Safety following a citizen complaint. A statement from Muscott’s Office issued Sunday evening says the City will be cooperating with the Michigan State Police on any investigation they may undertake. The city has placed Michael Cecchini...
Jury awards $100K to health worker who said Flint blood lead data was falsified
FLINT, MI -- A former Genesee County Health Department secretary who claimed she was forced to resign after refusing to falsify the results of blood lead tests of Flint children has been awarded $100,000 in damages by a Genesee Circuit Court jury. Attorneys for the county and April Cook-Hawkins confirmed...
Michigan jury awards $100k to woman who says she lost her job for refusing to falsify contamination data
A jury awarded $100,000 to a woman who says she lost her job after refusing to falsify blood test results of children exposed to lead-contaminated water in Flint, her lawyer said Tuesday. April Cook-Hawkins worked at the Genesee County health department for approximately four to five months before being forced...
Allegedly armed man flushed from hiding in Bay County woods by state police helicopter
GIBSON TWP, MI — After a purportedly armed man made homicidal threats against his family, he allegedly ran into a patch of woods in northern Bay County. There, he refused to come out for hours, encouraging police to come after him. Eventually, a Michigan State Police helicopter spotted the...
Genesee County 911: Part of Flushing Road closed after accident, water rescue
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The 911 Dispatch Center in Genesee County said part of Flushing Road was closed after a reported crash and water rescue. Authorities say a call came in just before 3:15 a.m. Monday about a person in the Flint River near the intersection of Flushing and North Linden roads in Flint Township.
Hemlock Semiconductor Co. could see $27M transfer from state for expanded operations
Whether to approve millions for the expanded operations of Hemlock Semiconductor Corporation in Michigan was the question on lawmakers minds when the House Appropriations Committee met early Wednesday, Sept 21. The contingency fund request would provide $27 million in state funding to Michigan’s Strategic Site Readiness Program for a performance-based...
Mental health court graduation offers Flint man second chance
FLINT, MI - Flint resident Aaron Richards expected to come to court Wednesday afternoon to hear the announcement of his mental health court graduation. What the 30-year-old did not expect to happen was Probate Judge Jennie Barkey to announce the clearance of his felony record. Richards, who pleaded guilty in...
Former Midland resident accused of trying to abduct, stab boy in New Mexico
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A 27-year-old man who used to live in Midland is accused of trying to pick up a boy and then stabbing him several times in New Mexico. Authorities say 27-year-old Brandon McMillan is charged with trying to pick up a boy at a high school in Taos, New Mexico, saying he was his son. Court documents show McMillan went on to stab the boy several times.
Jury awards $100K; woman says she lost job over Flint data
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A jury awarded $100,000 to a woman who lost her job after refusing to falsify results of blood tests for children who were exposed to lead-contaminated water in Flint, a lawyer said Tuesday.April Cook-Hawkins worked for four to five months at the Genesee County health department before being forced to quit in 2016, Carol Laughbaum said.The department said Cook-Hawkins was ousted over her performance, but the jury didn't accept that reason last Friday and awarded $100,000 for emotional distress, Laughbaum said."They said she wasn't a team player. Virtually nothing at trial showed she wasn't a team...
AG Nessel, EGLE announces action against Lockhart Chemical Co. for spill into Flint River
FLINT, Mich. - Attorney General Dana Nessel visited Flint on Monday to announce action against Lockhart Chemical Company for a spill into the Flint River. Nessel announced the issuance of an Order by the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) to Lockhart Chemical Company in Flint. Directors Final...
Upset mother broke chief’s glasses, threw body cam during arrest at Harbor Beach Community Schools
More details have emerged about the upset mother detained outside of the K-8 entrance of Harbor Beach Community Schools last Wednesday afternoon. 39-year-old Jennifer Lynn Howard of Ruth claims that she was at the school to pick up her two sons for a Cass City therapy appointment. However, the school had been informed that the children had been placed into the protective custody of their grandmother and were not to be released from school to Howard, calling police for assistance in the situation.
Saginaw County Health Dept. installs Narcan vending machines
SAGINAW, MI—A new Naloxone vending machine has been installed by the Saginaw County Health Department in order to help combat drug overdoses and to help increase awareness of the dangers of fentanyl. The machine is located in the main lobby of the health department (1600 N. Michigan Ave.), is...
SB M-47 at Hospital Rd closed due to crash
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan Department of Transportation stated on Twitter Tuesday night about a crash on M-47. The crash caused the south bound road to close at Hospital Rd. on September 20. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. South bound M-47 reopened for all...
