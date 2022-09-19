Read full article on original website
Candidate Q&A: State Senate District 16 — Brandon Elefante
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Brandon Elefante, Democratic candidate for state Senate District 16, which includes Halawa Heights,...
Maui Voters To Decide If County Should Operate As A Bilingual Government
Voters in Maui County will soon decide the fate of a sweeping proposal to facilitate a bilingual local government. The measure would require the county to issue all official notices in English and Hawaiian, the endangered language of Hawaii’s native people that, after generations of decline, is experiencing a revival.
Gun Ownership Lessons For Hawaii From Missouri
Have you ever wondered what a Hawaii with more guns in more places might look like?. The recent U.S. Supreme Court decision protecting the “right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense” has forced the Honolulu Police Department to begin changing permit procedures for carrying guns in public.
It’s Tough To Win An Election As An Independent Candidate In Hawaii
Michelle Kwock is running for public office, but you wouldn’t know from talking to her. Sometimes even she forgets. “My chance of winning is extremely slim,” she says. She’s not wrong. Kwock’s running as a nonpartisan, meaning she’s not affiliated with any political party in Hawaii.
Candidate Q&A: 1st Congressional District — Ed Case
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Ed Case, Democratic candidate for the 1st Congressional District, which covers urban Oahu....
Manchin’s Environmental Permitting Plan Splits Hawaii Democrats In Washington
WASHINGTON — With a potential government shutdown looming at the end of the month, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin has once again put his party in an awkward position. The divisions even extend to Hawaii’s federal delegation. As part of a deal to get Manchin’s vote on the Inflation...
This New Dairy Owner Says Local Cows Can Bring Down Hawaii’s Milk Prices
Go to the neighborhood grocery in Honolulu, and it’s hard to find a gallon of milk for less than $7. But Bahman Sadeghi is hoping to change that. The chief executive of Meadow Gold Dairies, which Sadeghi acquired in 2020, has a long-range goal of bringing back Hawaii’s dairy industry.
The Son Of A Slain Oahu Jail Inmate Is Suing The State Over Lax Practices
Vance Grace served a total of 34 years in Hawaii prisons and jails, and in the summer of 2020 he was looking forward to getting out in a month or so. He wanted to travel to the mainland after his release to watch the retirement ceremony for his son, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Candidate Q&A: U.S. Senate — Bob McDermott
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Bob McDermott, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate. His opponents are Democrat Brian Schatz,...
Chad Blair: There’s Value In Legislative Task Forces And Studies
Even though the Hawaii Legislature formally meets for just a few months of the year, its work continues during the interim. It includes multiple requests to government agencies and officials, some of them binding, some just suggestions. The requests from the 2022 session were posted online this summer, and it’s...
A Super PAC Backed By The Carpenters Union Is Pouring Cash Into This Maui Council Race
The same group funded by the construction industry that has made headlines across Hawaii for political attack ads in past elections is throwing its weight behind a few Maui County races — putting tens of thousands of dollars behind one candidate in particular. Hawaii residents may already be familiar...
Outmigration In Hawaii Is Expected To Drive Major Declines In Public School Enrollment
Enrollment in Hawaii public schools declined for the third year in a row, with roughly 3,000 fewer students attending Hawaii’s 295 public schools this year than the previous year — a trend that public school officials expect will continue for years to come. Since the start of the...
Neal Milner: Hawaii Needs Inspired Public Workers, Not Bureaucrats
It’s been a terrible couple of months for the state’s Department of Public Safety and Honolulu’s Department of Planning and Permitting. So, what else is new? The bad bureaucracy beat goes on. And on. Shape things up!. Quit thinking that way. It gets us nowhere. Well, maybe...
Candidate Q&A: Kauai Mayor— Michael Roven Poai
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Michael Roven Poai, candidate for Kauai County mayor. His opponent is Derek Kawakami.
A New Sense Of Urgency Is Driving Nonprofits To Grow More Local Food In Hawaii
The land isn’t much to look at yet: A large swath of former sugar cane fields on the edge of downtown Hilo, next to a cemetery. But if Hawaii island’s largest food bank has its way, in coming years the nearly 25-acre property that it purchased last year will play a big role in addressing food security on the island.
Government Support For Nonprofits Only Goes So Far
The City and County of Honolulu recently publicized a relief program for Hawaii’s nonprofit organizations. This recognizes the indispensable role community-based organizations play in meeting critical community needs. Mayor Rick Blangiardi is to be applauded for his dedication to increase the capacity of local community-based organizations at this time....
Candidate Q&A: Office of Hawaiian Affairs At-Large Trustee — Chad Owens
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Chad Owens, candidate for Office of Hawaiian Affairs at-large trustee. The other candidates...
Protesters Block Access To County Road Leading To Waipio Valley
Kupuna, taro farmers, residents and lineal descendants of Waipio Valley blocked access to the county road that leads down into the iconic valley on Monday. The blockade is a protest over Mayor Mitch Roth’s recent decision allowing limited access for Hawaii island residents, county-permitted tour operators and those seeking to practice Native Hawaiian customs and traditions.
Chad Blair: Has Trump’s Big Lie Gained Traction In Hawaii?
Two days before Hawaii’s primary, on Aug. 11, a national group sent a press release to local inboxes warning that “election conspiracy theorists and Trump-backed MAGA Republicans” were on the statewide ballot. It is not news that GOP election deniers are running in local offices, as Civil...
Black Market Weed Is Still The Buyer’s Choice Over Legal Marijuana In Hawaii
A new state report estimates only about 20% of the marijuana sold in Hawaii last year came from local marijuana dispensaries, and blames “market structure and regulation” for driving consumers to buy from illegal growers and sellers. The report by the Tax Working Group of the Dual Use...
