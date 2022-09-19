ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphos, OH

Delphos Canal Days Parade brings community together

By Craig Kelly
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22TSRJ_0i0oNKyz00
It was raining candy at Sunday’s Delphos Canal Days Parade.

DELPHOS — It is one of the central events on the city of Delphos’ social calendar, and on a sunny Sunday afternoon, residents lined the streets for the Delphos Canal Days Parade.

The parade serves as one of the culminating events for Canal Days, which served up a weekend full of fun for Delphos residents. From Thursday’s opening toast to Sunday’s bike raffle and prize drawing, Canal Days provided a variety of opportunities to keep attendees entertained. North Main Street was closed off for people to enjoy the social tent, rides and other attractions. Music lovers were wowed over the weekend with performances Friday by Billy Likes Soda and on Saturday by the Derek Alan Band and AC/DC tribute band Midnight.

Sunday’s parade featured a variety of area businesses, school marching bands, including both Delphos Jefferson and St. John’s, and plenty of lights and sound from area first responder vehicles, all coming out to show their community pride and shower families with candy. Horse-drawn wagons also provided a testament to the region’s past.

Participation in the parade was impressive with trucks and floats stretching westward for hundreds of yards on Lincoln Highway before the parade as they found their place in line.

Janet Painter of Delphos was enjoying the sights with her three children Sunday as the parade made its way down Second Street. For her family, coming to the parade is a yearly tradition.

“It’s [about] the atmosphere and everyone out here having fun,” she said.

With so many social functions disrupted over the last couple of years, being able to enjoy a parade along with a large crowd lined along the street was gratifying for Painter.

“It’s been awesome for us to get out of the house and enjoy things like this again,” she said.

Misty Bowers of Delphos echoed that sentiment as she enjoyed the parade with her children and grandchildren. For her, this is one of her favorite times of the year.

“It’s nice to see everyone out,” she said.

Eight-year-old Alex Schulte had one major draw to the parade.

“I like candy,” he said. “I also like it when I get a basketball because basketball is my favorite sport,” he said.

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0391 or on Twitter @cmkelly419.

Comments / 0

Related
The Lima News

Schoonover Lake restoration: complete

LIMA — More than 800 fish now have a new home at Schoonover Lake. St. Mary’s Fish Hatchery filled the lake with catfish on Wednesday morning following the Mayor’s conference. After years of restoration, Schoonover Lake is ready for new life. Community members are welcome to walk...
LIMA, OH
WANE-TV

Three Rivers Festival director out after 1 year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Three Rivers Festival is looking for new leadership – again. Justin Shurley confirmed to WANE 15 he’s no longer executive director of the festival. He’s taken a new position as Director of Philanthropy at The League for the Blind and Disabled, he said.
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

Apple Festival at Lauer Farm Park

LIMA — Lots of people turn out for the Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District’s Apple Festival. This year is the 27th Apple Festival which is now held on even years at the Lauer Farm Park, 800 Roush Rd., Lima. Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Parks Director Tyler Black says, “It’s...
LIMA, OH
continentalenews.com

Monthly Bingo in Oakwood Ohio

The Meadows of Kalida hosts a Monthly Bingo in Oakwood at the Cooper Library on the 2nd Thursday of each Month. This event is for seniors 65 and better! Come join us monthly for a free homecooked meal and entertainment! No RSVP Required. Contact Taylor at 419-672-8851 for more information.
KALIDA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Basketball
City
Delphos, OH
hometownstations.com

Motorcyclists came out to help honor veterans with the Ride for Honor

Allen County, OH (WLIO) - If you saw a large group of motorcycles driving around the area Sunday, they were making sure that veterans get the recognition that they deserve. Around 200 people took part in the annual Ride for Honor, to raise money for the Flag City Honor Flight. The motorcyclists escorted a group of veterans on a 3-hour ride. Besides the ride, there was a chicken dinner, raffles, and an auction. All the proceeds will help send local veterans of the Vietnam War and older to Washington D.C. for free for one special trip.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
westbendnews.net

One More Chance to Enter the Steam train tickets Raffle!

PAULDING – The John Paulding Historical Society is raffling two deluxe coach tickets for the sold out Tri-State Scenic Steam Excursion on October 1. The tickets were generously donated by the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society, whose historic Nickel Plate Road steam locomotive No. 765 will pull the excursion train.
PAULDING, OH
The Lima News

New bike lane road signage installed

LIMA — Allen County Public Health has partnered with the City of Lima to install new bike lane markers. Allen County Public Health’s Creating Healthy Communities program will use thermoplastic sharrows for the new lanes. The material chosen lasts longer than normal bike-lane markers. Bicyclists will now have lanes on Lakewood, Kenilworth, McKibben and Baxter streets.
LIMA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Ac Dc#Lincoln Highway
consistentlycurious.com

19 Awesome Things To Do In And Around Troy, Ohio

Are you looking for a list of fun things to do in Troy, Ohio?. The charming area of downtown Troy is one of the best-hidden gems in Ohio. Right in the heart of Miami County, Troy offers visitors unique adventures, family-friendly parks, and tons of midwest hospitality. Discover the history, taste the flavors and join in on incredible local events.
TROY, OH
13abc.com

ODOT to hold auction for land in Northwood

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 is holding a public auction to sell excess land in the city of Northwood in Wood County next week. The auction will take place on Sept. 28 and will be held at ODOT District 2′s headquarters located at 317 East Poe Road in Bowling Green. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and the auction will begin at 1 p.m.
NORTHWOOD, OH
The Lima News

Police calls

1800 block of North Cole Street, Lima — Police responded to a report of domestic violence Sunday. 2000 block of North West Street, Lima — An intoxicated person was reported Sunday. 1000 block of North Elizabeth Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was reported Sunday....
LIMA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Times-Bulletin

Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Sept. 16-18)

The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
VAN WERT, OH
countynewsonline.org

Darke County Animal Shelter: Dogs looking for a forever home

The Darke County Animal Shelter has new dogs looking for their forever home: Alisha and Flora. Both dogs got their Bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, are microchipped and are heartworm negative. The adoption fees are $90 cash/check. The shelter’s visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm. Saturday 9am-11:30 am. The shelter is located at 5066 County Home Rd. Greenville, OH 45331. You can reach them at 937-547-1645.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Greenville Police Blotter

WANTED PERSON – Around 8:17 a.m. officers responded to the 300 block of W. Water Street in reference to an effort to assist Children’s Services with an issue. While at the residence the offender was located in the basement and it was found she had an active warrant for her arrest. Jeremy Jones was arrested in the process, and while officers were arresting Jones, they were informed Lesa Smith was also in the basement with methamphetamine on her. No methamphetamine was located, but she was arrested for a warrant out of Bellefontaine for failing to appear on a driving without a license charge. She was transported to the jail to be held on a $2,000 bond.
GREENVILLE, OH
The Lima News

Kennedy highlights police programs for helping veterans

LIMA — It can be an enormously difficult task for members of the military to readjust to civilian life, with many dealing with the effects of post-traumatic stress and even traumatic brain injury. Some find the answers in drugs, which can lead to crime and multiple encounters with law enforcement and the court system. On Wednesday, Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy spoke to the chiefs of Allen County law enforcement agencies to highlight this issue as well as efforts to address it.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
fortwaynesnbc.com

Application filed to exhume teen girl’s remains after 60 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The family of a teen girl murdered in Paulding, Ohio decades ago is hoping that modern technology can identify a killer. On November 13, 1960, 14-year-old Nancy Eagleson was walking home from a movie with her sister. A truck pulled alongside the girls and offered a ride. The driver sped off with Nancy, leaving her sister behind. Nancy’s body was found hours later.
PAULDING, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
7K+
Followers
286
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy