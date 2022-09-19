Delphos Canal Days Parade brings community together

It was raining candy at Sunday’s Delphos Canal Days Parade.

DELPHOS — It is one of the central events on the city of Delphos’ social calendar, and on a sunny Sunday afternoon, residents lined the streets for the Delphos Canal Days Parade.

The parade serves as one of the culminating events for Canal Days, which served up a weekend full of fun for Delphos residents. From Thursday’s opening toast to Sunday’s bike raffle and prize drawing, Canal Days provided a variety of opportunities to keep attendees entertained. North Main Street was closed off for people to enjoy the social tent, rides and other attractions. Music lovers were wowed over the weekend with performances Friday by Billy Likes Soda and on Saturday by the Derek Alan Band and AC/DC tribute band Midnight.

Sunday’s parade featured a variety of area businesses, school marching bands, including both Delphos Jefferson and St. John’s, and plenty of lights and sound from area first responder vehicles, all coming out to show their community pride and shower families with candy. Horse-drawn wagons also provided a testament to the region’s past.

Participation in the parade was impressive with trucks and floats stretching westward for hundreds of yards on Lincoln Highway before the parade as they found their place in line.

Janet Painter of Delphos was enjoying the sights with her three children Sunday as the parade made its way down Second Street. For her family, coming to the parade is a yearly tradition.

“It’s [about] the atmosphere and everyone out here having fun,” she said.

With so many social functions disrupted over the last couple of years, being able to enjoy a parade along with a large crowd lined along the street was gratifying for Painter.

“It’s been awesome for us to get out of the house and enjoy things like this again,” she said.

Misty Bowers of Delphos echoed that sentiment as she enjoyed the parade with her children and grandchildren. For her, this is one of her favorite times of the year.

“It’s nice to see everyone out,” she said.

Eight-year-old Alex Schulte had one major draw to the parade.

“I like candy,” he said. “I also like it when I get a basketball because basketball is my favorite sport,” he said.

