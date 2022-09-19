Read full article on original website
The 49ers Are Paying Jimmy Garoppolo a Lot More Than They Were Expecting to With Trey Lance Out of the Mix
Jimmy Garoppolo will earn a lot more money than he thought in 2022 with the injury to Trey Lance. The post The 49ers Are Paying Jimmy Garoppolo a Lot More Than They Were Expecting to With Trey Lance Out of the Mix appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yoan Moncada had one of the most lackadaisical 1st innings you'll ever see
The White Sox’s last-ditch hopes of rallying in the AL Central were essentially crushed with a loss Tuesday, and third baseman Yoan Moncada started the game Wednesday evening as if there was little to play for.
