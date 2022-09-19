Read full article on original website
Candidate Q&A: Lieutenant Governor — Sylvia Luke
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Sylvia Luke, Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor. Her opponent is Republican Seaula Tupa’i....
Honolulu Historic Preservation Bill Is Gaining Traction
A popular measure that would boost protection for Honolulu’s treasured but endangered ancient sites is off to a strong start at the Honolulu City Council. Bill 44, a measure introduced in July that would create a city historic preservation commission, has already attracted at least six of the nine votes necessary for passage. It could possibly pass by the end of the year, supporters said.
Maui Voters To Decide If County Should Operate As A Bilingual Government
Voters in Maui County will soon decide the fate of a sweeping proposal to facilitate a bilingual local government. The measure would require the county to issue all official notices in English and Hawaiian, the endangered language of Hawaii’s native people that, after generations of decline, is experiencing a revival.
Honolulu Elections: The Race Is On To Represent Downtown
In the Honolulu City Council race to represent downtown and its surrounding neighborhoods, Tyler Dos Santos-Tam is promising new leadership while Traci Toguchi is pledging to continue the work she’s already doing as an aide to incumbent Councilwoman Carol Fukunaga. At a debate on Monday hosted by the Kokua...
It’s Tough To Win An Election As An Independent Candidate In Hawaii
Michelle Kwock is running for public office, but you wouldn’t know from talking to her. Sometimes even she forgets. “My chance of winning is extremely slim,” she says. She’s not wrong. Kwock’s running as a nonpartisan, meaning she’s not affiliated with any political party in Hawaii.
The Struggle Over Towering Wind Farms Is At The Center Of A Honolulu City Council Debate
A backlash has arisen against industrial wind turbines, with Kahuku residents leading the charge, raising an alarm about the problems the 40-story towers constructed there have created for them and for their children — pulsating noises, flickering shadows, and what they say are sleep disruptions, depression and new neurological ailments.
Gov. Ige eyes change of direction for new Aloha Stadium
The Stadium Authority says that Governor Ige is changing direction on the NASED project, canceling both the NASED's entertainment district and real estate project's request for proposals.
Gun Ownership Lessons For Hawaii From Missouri
Have you ever wondered what a Hawaii with more guns in more places might look like?. The recent U.S. Supreme Court decision protecting the “right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense” has forced the Honolulu Police Department to begin changing permit procedures for carrying guns in public.
KITV.com
Momentum building for legalization of recreational marijuana in Hawaii
There's a huge push underway to allow the recreational use of marijuana, even though the drug is still illegal under federal law. A group of state leaders, dispensaries and patients are crafting a plan to establish a system for the Legislature to consider next session.
Candidate Q&A: 1st Congressional District — Ed Case
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Ed Case, Democratic candidate for the 1st Congressional District, which covers urban Oahu....
KITV.com
Gov. Ige declares fourth disaster relief period for Axis deer crisis in Maui County
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii Gov. David Ige declared a new disaster relief period due to the Axis deer overpopulation crisis in Maui County. “The emergency relief period has been declared to enable the state and county to continue taking measures to reduce and control axis deer populations and to implement management strategies,” Ige wrote in a press release on the new proclamation.
KDWN
Drought in Nevada, Western US heats up as a Senate campaign issue
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The consequences of drought and efforts to funnel billions of dollars toward securing water supplies in the West are becoming larger issues in two of the most consequential races for the U.S. Senate. Cities and farmers in Nevada and Arizona are facing cuts as the Colorado River dwindles. Democratic candidates in the two states are tapping a last-minute win in Congress that included drought-relief funding in hopes of attracting voters. It’s unclear whether their efforts will pay off in November as historic inflation and other economic concerns take center stage. Dry conditions and water supplies have historically played little to no role in campaign ads in the West.
Prosecutors call on lawmakers to take action after Supreme Court ruling
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii County Prosecutors are calling the death of Makalapuanani Beverly Mauga in Hawaiian Beaches Thursday a heinous murder. The victim’s family said she was a loving sister, daughter and mother who didn’t deserve what happened. Her accused killer, Michael Carvalho, remains in custody. It’s cases like this along with a recent Hawaii […]
Study: Hawaii is the worst state for teachers
There are some states where they are more fairly compensated than others. Can you guess where Hawaii ranks on the list?
How Much Does It Cost To Retire in Hawaii?
Many retirees dream of retiring in a state like Hawaii. The temperate climate and relaxing atmosphere of the islands may be the lifestyle reset retirees are seeking after decades of hard work. ...
Axis deer crisis grows to 60,000 or more on Maui
Despite the current ongoing efforts to control the growing deer population, experts guess there are about 60,000 or more deer roaming Maui.
Candidate Q&A: U.S. Senate — Bob McDermott
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Bob McDermott, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate. His opponents are Democrat Brian Schatz,...
The Son Of A Slain Oahu Jail Inmate Is Suing The State Over Lax Practices
Vance Grace served a total of 34 years in Hawaii prisons and jails, and in the summer of 2020 he was looking forward to getting out in a month or so. He wanted to travel to the mainland after his release to watch the retirement ceremony for his son, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office Seeks Special Session to Reverse High Court’s Grand Jury Decision
The Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office is asking the Legislature to convene in special session and draft a new law that would reverse a recent ruling by the Hawaii Supreme Court that limits prosecutor’s choices when indicting serious criminals. Honolulu First Deputy Prosecutor Thomas Brady told a West Oahu community...
KITV.com
Ex-Maui official, businessman plead guilty for Hawaii bribes
HONOLULU (AP) — A former Maui County official and the Honolulu businessman who paid him $2 million in bribes in exchange for more than $19 million in wastewater contracts each pleaded guilty Monday in one of the largest bribery cases ever prosecuted in Hawaii. Stewart Olani Stant, who was...
