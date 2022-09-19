RENO, Nev. (AP) — The consequences of drought and efforts to funnel billions of dollars toward securing water supplies in the West are becoming larger issues in two of the most consequential races for the U.S. Senate. Cities and farmers in Nevada and Arizona are facing cuts as the Colorado River dwindles. Democratic candidates in the two states are tapping a last-minute win in Congress that included drought-relief funding in hopes of attracting voters. It’s unclear whether their efforts will pay off in November as historic inflation and other economic concerns take center stage. Dry conditions and water supplies have historically played little to no role in campaign ads in the West.

NEVADA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO