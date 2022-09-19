ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 1

Related
Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu Historic Preservation Bill Is Gaining Traction

A popular measure that would boost protection for Honolulu’s treasured but endangered ancient sites is off to a strong start at the Honolulu City Council. Bill 44, a measure introduced in July that would create a city historic preservation commission, has already attracted at least six of the nine votes necessary for passage. It could possibly pass by the end of the year, supporters said.
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Candidate Q&A: Lieutenant Governor — Sylvia Luke

Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Sylvia Luke, Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor. Her opponent is Republican Seaula Tupa’i....
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Pearl City, HI
Government
Hawaii State
Hawaii Elections
Local
Hawaii Government
City
Pearl City, HI
State
Hawaii State
Honolulu Civil Beat

Candidate Q&A: 1st Congressional District — Ed Case

Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Ed Case, Democratic candidate for the 1st Congressional District, which covers urban Oahu....
HAWAII STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glenn Wakai
Honolulu Civil Beat

Gun Ownership Lessons For Hawaii From Missouri

Have you ever wondered what a Hawaii with more guns in more places might look like?. The recent U.S. Supreme Court decision protecting the “right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense” has forced the Honolulu Police Department to begin changing permit procedures for carrying guns in public.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Gov. Ige declares fourth disaster relief period for Axis deer crisis in Maui County

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii Gov. David Ige declared a new disaster relief period due to the Axis deer overpopulation crisis in Maui County. “The emergency relief period has been declared to enable the state and county to continue taking measures to reduce and control axis deer populations and to implement management strategies,” Ige wrote in a press release on the new proclamation.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
civilbeat.org

Hawaii Activists Travel To DC To Demand Action On Red Hill

WASHINGTON — Had President Joe Biden stepped out onto the north lawn of the White House on Tuesday he might have been greeted by chants in Olelo Hawaii. “Ola i ka wai!” Water is life. He also would have heard another message, one that wouldn’t need any translation....
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Election Local#Economy#State Government#Democratic#Republican#Hta
KHON2

Prosecutors call on lawmakers to take action after Supreme Court ruling

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii County Prosecutors are calling the death of Makalapuanani Beverly Mauga in Hawaiian Beaches Thursday a heinous murder. The victim’s family said she was a loving sister, daughter and mother who didn’t deserve what happened. Her accused killer, Michael Carvalho, remains in custody. It’s cases like this along with a recent Hawaii […]
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Ethics
Honolulu Civil Beat

Candidate Q&A: U.S. Senate — Bob McDermott

Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Bob McDermott, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate. His opponents are Democrat Brian Schatz,...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Ex-Maui official, businessman plead guilty for Hawaii bribes

HONOLULU (AP) — A former Maui County official and the Honolulu businessman who paid him $2 million in bribes in exchange for more than $19 million in wastewater contracts each pleaded guilty Monday in one of the largest bribery cases ever prosecuted in Hawaii. Stewart Olani Stant, who was...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu, HI
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.

 https://www.civilbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy