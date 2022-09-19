ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Three talking points from the Premier League weekend

By Ian Kington, Oli SCARFF, Isabel Infantes
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are top of the Premier League after beating Brentford 3-0 /AFP

Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham took advantage of a reduced Premier League schedule due to policing pressures ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral as the top three pulled clear at the top of the table.

City and Arsenal were comfortable 3-0 winners on the road at Wolves and Brentford respectively, while Tottenham's 6-2 demolition of Leicester left the Foxes still rooted to the foot of the table.

West Ham are also struggling to match the standards they have set in recent seasons as a 1-0 defeat at Everton left the Hammers in the bottom three heading into an international break.

AFP Sports looks at three talking points from the Premier League weekend.

Are Arsenal title contenders?

Brentford boss Thomas Frank was fulsome in his praise for the Gunners as he tipped Mikel Arteta's men to challenge City for the title.

Arsenal have not been champions of England for 18 years and have failed just to make it into the top four for the past six seasons.

However, the arrivals of Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fabio Vieira along with the return of William Saliba from three loan spells has built on the progress made under Arteta last season.

At a ground where Arsenal crumbled in losing 2-0 on the opening night of the campaign last year, Saliba stood up to the physical presence of Ivan Toney and even grabbed the opening goal.

Jesus and Vieira were then on target with the visitors so comfortable Arteta could even hand a debut to 15-year-old Ethan Nwaneri in the closing stages.

Dethroning a City side now blessed with the firepower of Erling Haaland made prove too big a task over 38 games for Arteta's men.

The Norwegian took his tally to 14 goals in 10 City games as the champions cruised to victory at Molineux.

But Arsenal's improvement should have Spurs, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United sweating over the stiff competition to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Son finds his form

Three and easy: Son Heung-min returned to form with a hat-trick against Leicester /AFP

Spurs' early season performances might not have matched their north London rivals, but they will head to the Emirates in two weeks' time just one point behind after hitting Leicester for six.

Son Heung-min had been dropped to the bench after exhausting Antonio Conte's patience in a slow start to the season.

But last season's Premier League Golden Boot winner showed his class is permanent by coming off the bench to score a hat-trick as Tottenham ran riot in the second half against the feckless Foxes to leave Brendan Rodgers clinging to his job.

"The team has been doing really, really good but I was disappointed with my performance," said Son.

"I'm really glad the ball finally went in! I'm glad I've been able to help the team, that is really important and I can go to national duty with renewed energy."

Forest's gamble going wrong

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper is under pressure to bed in 22 new players quickly /AFP

Nottingham Forest marked their return to the Premier League by breaking the record for summer signings with 22 new arrivals at the City Ground.

But they are paying the price for a lack of continuity as a 3-2 defeat to Fulham made it four consecutive defeats for Steve Cooper's men.

Cooper even admitted afterwards that it is hard to foster team spirit with so many new faces.

"I've spoken about with the lads. It's not as if we're not aware of it and we've challenged ourselves - how do we become a team?

"Whether it's our tactical ideas, whether it's our togetherness, whether it's our spirit, whether it's pushing each other, that comes when you have real trust with each other and trust is built over time."

Cooper transformed the two-time European champions after taking charge a year ago with the club bottom of the Championship.

Yet, even the feat of leading Forest back to the Premier League may not be good enough for trigger happy owner Evangelos Marinakis if results do not turn quickly.

Yardbarker

Liverpool to send scouts to watch €45-50m star amid transfer rumours

Liverpool will reportedly send scouts to watch Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhaylo Mudryk in action amid transfer rumours linking him with a number of top clubs. The Ukraine international looks a hugely exciting young talent, and it seems inevitable that he’ll be on the move in the near future, with Fabrizio Romano known for being a big fan of the player, and writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that he’ll cost around €45-50million.
Daily Mail

Manchester United are 'preparing a £25m bid for Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos' as Erik ten Hag looks for a new forward... and the club have 'already made contact with the Portugal U21 international's representatives'

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a bid for Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos. The 21-year-old has scored eight goals in 12 games for the Portuguese side so far this season, alerting United officials who are hunting for a forward. According to The Sun, United will not pay more than the £25million...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

It’s official: You are old

They say that time is undefeated, and on that note we present to you 15-year-old Arsenal debutant Ethan Nwaneri. Nwaneri came on against Brentford in Sunday’s 3-0 win for the Gunners, becoming the youngest player in Premier League history at the age of 15 years, 181 days. The attacking midfielder broke the previous record of 16 years and 30 days, which was set by Liverpool winger Harvey Elliott in 2019 when he was at Fulham. “He has trained a couple of times with us and I had a feeling yesterday that if the opportunity came I would do it,” Arsenal head coach Mikel...
The Guardian

Women’s Super League: talking points from the opening weekend’s action

Liverpool were able to recovered from a goal down to stun Chelsea at Prenton Park on their return to the Women’s Super League after a two-year absence. As early as the first minute, chaos ensued. Gilly Flaherty was penalised in the box for fouling Guro Reiten and Fran Kirby converted the spot-kick. It seemed there might be a second for Chelsea. And there should have been when Sam Kerr latched on to a sumptuous ball from Kirby and lifted the ball into the net – only for the flag to be raised and the goal ruled out. Further inspection from fans on social media proved that the decision should not have been called offside, with Kerr marginally ahead of her marker but played onside by another defender. The Australian then had another goal ruled out before Liverpool struck with a penalty of their own, Katie Stengel scoring after a long throw from Megan Campbell was harshly adjudged to have been handled by Millie Bright. Stengel calmly repeated the trick five minutes before full-time to make it 2-1. Maryam Naz.
FOX Sports

USMNT Stock Watch: Is there still hope for Jordan Pefok?

Editor's Note: "Plane to Qatar" is FOX Sports' weekly feature tracking the progress of players hoping to crack the United States Men's National Team's 26-player roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. We know a lot more about the USMNT's pool of World Cup hopefuls than we did...
SB Nation

PSG want Champions League games out of Europe. Seriously?

The Dark Forces of Football are back at it. Or should I leave it at The Super Powers of it? Oh, damn, just one sentence and I already mentioned the dreaded S-word. The plans were first reported by David Ornstein from The Athletic last Sunday night and they went under the European radar until early on Monday morning. That was the moment echoes started reverberating and you, undoubtedly and inevitably, found yourself looking at—let’s be honest—just another of those magnifying stories of grandiose plans describing all you need to know about UEFA’s latest dream.
The Independent

Todd Boehly’s Premier League All-Star idea not discussed at top-flight meeting

The idea of a Premier League All-Star match was not even mentioned at a top-flight clubs meeting in London on Wednesday.Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly floated the idea of a North vs South match during a conference in New York last week, and said he had already discussed it with bosses at other Premier League clubs.However, the PA news agency understands there was no mention of an all-star match when clubs came together for a shareholders’ meeting.All-Star matches are common in American professional sports, but the idea has come in for criticism from a number of observers since Boehly suggested...
