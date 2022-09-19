Kelenic was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The 23-year-old was passed up for a promotion when big-league rosters expanded to 28 players at the start of September, but he'll join the Mariners for the last couple weeks of the regular season. Kelenic has appeared in 40 MLB games this year and has a .124/.187/.265 slash line and 38.2 percent strikeout rate, though in his latest stint in the minors he cut his strikeout rate to 15.8 percent and also posted a .950 OPS in 33 games. Whether or not he can transfer that success to the big leagues this time around remains to be seen, but he'll get a look down the stretch for Seattle.

