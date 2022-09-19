ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Mike Evans explains role in Marshon Lattimore brawl during Buccaneers-Saints game: 'It gets spicy when you come to New Orleans'

By Jacob Camenker
Sporting News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 17

Kenric Paul
2d ago

he's mad because he got shut down. Every time he plays New Orleans he get shut down, no ball catches....And Fournett should've been out as well.

Reply(4)
7
Earl Broussard
2d ago

they should have thrown not only Evans but Fournette and Brady for inciteting the whole thing he's the refs little darling a very much prima dona quarterback

Reply(1)
6
James Spears
2d ago

competition on the field is good fighting on the field is foolish on both parts, u wanna prove ur the best do it on the field, other than that get in MMA an get paid for it

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70

A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady, Gisele Have Reached Potential Compromise

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have reportedly reached a potential compromise in their relationship. Gisele has made it clear that she doesn't love Brady continuing to play football into his mid-40s. Brady retired following the 2021 season, though he ended up coming out of retirement after about a month. Last...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Gisele News

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen continue to be under the microscope with their marriage. Last week, reports surfaced, suggesting that Gisele was seen crying on her phone amid the marriage drama with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. "Gisele Bündchen seen crying on her phone in NYC amid Tom Brady marital...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman Unhappy News

Former UCLA Bruins quarterback Troy Aikman is not happy with his alma mater. Aikman, who went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Cowboys out of UCLA, ripped his school's fan base on social media, following their poor attendance showing. "This is an embarrassment but we couldn’t fill the Rose Bowl...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
FanSided

Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance means for Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals means for Dak Prescott’s return. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season appeared to be over in their very first game. Quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which required surgery that will sideline him for multiple weeks. After the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that it will be Cooper Rush who will fill in in Prescott’s absence.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Cooper Rush Wife Photo

It's a happy Monday for Dallas Cowboys fans. Sunday, backup quarterback Cooper Rush led the Cowboys to a last-second win over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Cowboys topped the Bengals on a game-winning field goal as time expired. Following the game, Rush's wife, Lauryn, shared an adorable photo...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Bills share medical update on Dane Jackson after scary hit to head

Dane Jackson was taken to a hospital after taking a scary hit to the head on Monday night, but he has movement in his extremities. Jackson’s Bills were leading the Tennessee Titans 17-7 with just under a minute before halftime when the injury occurred. The Titans had a 2nd-and-10 and went with an empty backfield, signaling a likely passing play.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Bruce Arians Could Face Punishment: NFL World Reacts

Bruce Arians official position may reside in the front office, but the former Bucs head coach was on the sideline during Sunday's brawl with the Saints. And according to NBC's Pro Football Talk, he could be getting some mail from the league office. Per PFT: "[The] NFL is working on...
NFL
The Associated Press

49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. Coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Lance would need to undergo season-ending surgery, raising immediate questions about using Lance as a runner between the tackles so often early this season. “Any time a guy gets hurt, I wish I didn’t call that,” Shanahan said. “But no, that’s something we were going to do and something we would continue to do. It’s a football play we believe in and something that gives him a real chance to be successful.”
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Buccaneers Saints#Tampa Bay
The Spun

There Are 2 Monday Night Games Tonight - Here's Why

There are two Monday Night Football games on the schedule for this evening. Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season will feature two different Monday Night Football games, with one game airing on ESPN and the later game airing on ABC. At 7:15 p.m. E.T., the Buffalo Bills will...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Saints coach Dennis Allen rips referees for Marshon Lattimore ejection after Mike Evans, Tom Brady ruckus

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore relived his bad blood with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Mike Evans on Sunday as both players saw themselves ejected from their Week 2 matchup. Evans shoved Lattimore from behind after the latter got involved in some jawing with Tom Brady and Leonard Fournette, and it sparked a bit of a brawl between the two sides.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy