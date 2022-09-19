ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MAC football power rankings: Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan bask in surprise wins

By By Patrick Andres / The Blade
 2 days ago

The top team in The Blade’s Mid-American Conference power rankings lost, which was to be expected. The bottom team won, which was decidedly not. And neither game represented the conference’s most visible game of the week.

It was just another week in the MAC, now bereft of undefeated teams three weeks into the regular season.

Here’s a look at where things stand in The Blade’s power rankings after Week 3.

1. Toledo (2-1)

The Rockets scored 21 points on Ohio State, more than any other opponent this year. The only problem was that the Buckeyes scored 77. The defense is in need of serious work -— Ohio State quarterbacks C.J. Stroud and Kyle McCord combined to throw for 482 yards and three running backs ran for 50 or more — but quarterback Dequan Finn showed enough to impress and keep Toledo in the catbird seat.

2. Miami (1-2)

The Blade’s MAC power rankings might give more weight to quality losses than the College Football Playoff selection committee. With that said, the Redhawks’ not-that-bad performance against Kentucky is looking better and better with the Wildcats likely to greet October undefeated. After pushing Cincinnati around at times Saturday, Miami visits a Northwestern team ripe for the taking after a humiliating loss to Southern Illinois.

3. Kent State (1-2)

The Golden Flashes did their part, blasting Long Island 63-10 at home. Then, they got optical help from past opponents: Washington dominated Michigan State from wire-to-wire in Seattle and Oklahoma blasted Nebraska in Lincoln. Kent State, thusly, can claim to have looked as good as two Big Ten teams against top 25 opponents. That pattern probably won’t hold against Georgia, but it reflects well on coach Sean Lewis’ team.

4. Eastern Michigan (2-1)

The other team in the league above .500 got there in style, dominating Arizona State on Saturday night in Tempe to leap four spots this week. The Eagles are a hard team to gauge — a close win over Eastern Kentucky and a blowout loss to Louisiana-Lafayette suggest a week-to-week volatility strange even by MAC standards — but seem poised to benefit from another stellar Chris Creighton coaching job. Buffalo is up next in Ypsilanti.

5. Northern Illinois (1-2)

The Huskies lost, again, and have yet to beat an FBS team this year. Northern Illinois remains a better concept on paper than in real life, but the Huskies did lead an improved Vanderbilt team 21-14 at the half in DeKalb, Ill. With a trip to Kentucky looming, they’ll try to fare better than a Miami team with an identical record did in Week 1.

6. Ohio (1-2)

The Bobcats’ tally since beating Florida Atlantic in its opener: two weeks, two road games against good teams, two blowout losses to Penn State and Iowa State. The train’s still on the rails for the time being, but the defense needs serious work after surrendering 463 total yards to the Cyclones. Fordham presents an opportunity for a bounce-back win.

7. Central Michigan (1-2)

The 44-point output against a top-10 Oklahoma State team is keeping the Chippewas afloat at the moment. Central Michigan took care of business this week, rebounding from a slow start to dominate Bucknell in Mount Pleasant. Coach Jim McElwain’s squad’s reward: road trips to Penn State and Toledo in consecutive weeks.

8. Western Michigan (1-2, 1-0 MAC)

The Broncos’ resume this year: (a) didn’t look world-historically awful against a good Michigan State team, (b) beat Ball State, (c) didn’t look world-historically awful against a good Pittsburgh team. The Broncos lack Northern Illinois and Central Michigan’s Power Five close calls and Ohio’s quality FBS win. They can get the latter this week on the road against San Jose State.

9. Bowling Green (1-2)

If rankings were based on entertainment value, Bowling Green would be a College Football Playoff contender. The Falcons followed their seven-overtime loss to Eastern Kentucky with a stunning overtime upset of a Marshall team on the outskirts of the top 25. They have blocked two punts this season, committed a numbers infraction, and given up an 18-yard two-point conversion. Saturday was progress, but Bowling Green is still looking for a true, complete game.

10. Akron (1-2)

The bottom tier begins here. Western Michigan played Michigan State and looked acceptable; Akron played the Spartans and did not. This week, it was more of the same, as the Zips were outgained 676-276 in a 63-6 loss to Tennessee. It’s hard to find a win on the schedule for Akron before November, especially if Bowling Green finds a groove.

11. Ball State (1-2, 0-1)

The other team with a blowout loss to Tennessee. Ball State took care of business Saturday, shutting out Murray State 31-0. Can the Cardinals take their defensive momentum south to Statesboro, Ga., and upset a Georgia Southern team reeling from an upset loss to UAB?

12. Buffalo (0-3)

With the caveat that the Bulls looked competent Saturday against an always-solid Coastal Carolina team, leading 16-14 at the half, 0-3 is 0-3. Holy Cross is unbeaten, but that last-second loss to the Crusaders remains an eyesore as Buffalo looks ahead to its MAC opener next Saturday.

247Sports

Ohio State football: Toledo coach Jason Candle calls Buckeyes a 'monster opponent'

Ohio State football kept rolling to open the 2022 season with a 77-21 win Saturday against Toledo. The Buckeyes advanced to 3-0 on the year, while Toledo was able to score more than any other Ohio State opponent thus far. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud played a near-perfect game, completing 22 of his 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns. After the game, Toledo coach Jason Candle heaped praise on Ohio State's players and coaching staff.
