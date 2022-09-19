High school football: What we learned in Week 5

The high school football regular season is at its midway point in Ohio and nearly halfway through in Michigan, and title contenders and top individual talents are becoming evident.

Here is a look at what we have learned.

Liberty Center defense is stout: If there was any doubt about just how solid the Liberty Center defense was through four games, the Tigers left no doubt last Friday in their 16-0 shutout of visiting three-time defending Northwest Ohio Athletic League champion Archbold.

Anchored up front by its three big interior linemen — senior Owen Box (6-foot-4, 266 pounds) and juniors Landon Bockelman (6-3, 260) and Seth Navarre (6-2, 225) — Liberty Center held the Blue Streaks' usually potent offense to just 124 yards of total offense, including just four net rushing yards while making things miserable for quarterback Cade Brenner.

The Tigers have now blanked three teams that were league champions in 2021 — Tinora of the Green Meadows Conference, 31-0, Otsego of the Northern Buckeye Conference, 9-0, and Archbold. Liberty Center has yielded just 27 total points in five games (5.4 average).

Archbold senior running back Carson Dominique, who entered the game as the NWOAL's top rusher and scorer with 577 yards on 85 carries and 13 touchdowns, was limited to 27 yards on 11 carries, and Brenner was tackled or sacked for losses totaling 29 yards.

The win came on the heels of a 40-6 win at Wauseon a week earlier. The Indians were picked in the preseason to place third in the NWOAL, one spot behind Archbold.

Abundant crop of running backs: The 2022 season has seen one of the most talented and productive groups of running backs in the northwest Ohio area in many years.

Last year's three All-Blade team running backs — Anthony Wayne's Joe Caswell, Perrysburg's Connor Walendzak, and Elmwood's Mason Oliver — all returned and are producing again at a high level, as are Central Catholic's Chris Edmonds, Gibsonburg's Connor Smith, and Whitmer's Taron Crawford.

Caswell has rushed for 608 yards and nine touchdowns for 5-0 AW, Walendzak, a University of Toledo commit, has carried for 621 yards and scored 11 touchdowns for the 4-1 Yellow Jackets and is also a talented receiver for quarterback T.J. Takats, and Oliver has rushed for 948 yards and 11 scores.

Smith is coming off back-to-back 300-yard games and has carried for 1,296 yards and 19 touchdowns. In Week 4 ,he ran 45 times for 355 yards and six touchdowns in a win over Tiffin Calvert, and last Friday added 34 rushed for 323 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Northwood.

Edmonds, who was a late-emerging standout last season for the Fighting Irish, is the team's No. 1 back this year, and has rushed 102 times for 697 yards and scored 12 touchdowns for 4-1 Central.

Crawford has been Whitmer's top offensive producer, carrying 79 times for 678 yards and 10 scores for the 3-2 Panthers.

There are other area players on pace to reach 1,000 rushing yards on the season, but those six have been the best of the bunch midway in the regular season.

Top emerging quarterback: When the season began, there was much talk about the area's bumper crop of quarterbacks. That talk centered around fourth-year Fremont Ross starter Kaden Holmes, Findlay sophomore and top college recruiting target Ryan Montgomery, Central's highly accurate Ty'Waun Clark, Perrysburg's Takats, St. John's Jesuit's Blake Lichtenberg, Liberty-Benton's Kam Garlock, and Wauseon's Elijah McLeod.

But one sophomore QB has burst onto the scene and added his name to the list of top passers.

Through five games, Clay's Mason Heintschel has elevated the 4-1 Eagles offense to a surprising level thus far, completing 95 of 123 passes (77 percent) for 1,363 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Clay's top receivers have been seniors Evin Baker (23 catches, 424 yards, 11 TDs) and Christian Mays (38 catches, 422 yards, 4 TDs).

Elmwood measuring up: Entering the 2022 season, Elmwood was the pick of Northern Buckeye Conference coaches to win its first league title since 2005, when the Royals shared a championship in the former Suburban Lakes League with Eastwood and Otsego.

In their final season in the NBC before leaving to join the Blanchard Valley Conference for the 2023-24 school year, the Royals of coach Greg Bishop are looking capable of ending that title drought led by a balanced offensive attack.

That offense includes 2021 All-Ohio running back Oliver and quarterback Hayden Wickard, who has thrown for more than 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns through five games.

That balance helped the Royals top two-time defending NBC champion Otsego, 21-7, last Friday, setting up a very likely first-place showdown of unbeaten teams at Eastwood on Sept. 30.

Both teams are 5-0, 2-0 in the NBC, and will be heavily favored this Friday. Elmwood hosts 1-4 Woodmore, and Eastwood plays at 1-4 Lake.

Elmwood was ranked No. 8 in the most recent Division V state poll.

Whiteford on another title chase?: The Whiteford Bobcats have a new head coach this season with Todd Thieken replacing highly successful 10-year coach Jason Mensing (93-25 record, 2012-21), who guided Whiteford to a 14-0 Michigan Division 8 state championship season in 2017 and a 13-1 D-8 runner-up finish in 2016.

Not much has changed in terms of the Bobcats' performance.

Whiteford was ranked No. 1 in last week's D-8 state poll, and moved to 4-0 with a 48-0 blanking of Adrian Madison in Tri-County Conference play.

That win moved the Bobcats' TCC record to 35-4 since 2016. Whiteford has won four conference titles during that stretch.

A week earlier, senior four-year quarterback Shea Ruddy became the Bobcats' all-time passing leader when he finished a 52-14 win over Detroit Loyola with 3,547 career passing yards.

AW, Perrysburg on collision course: In a preseason poll of NLL coaches, the vote came out in a dead heat with defending champion Anthony Wayne and 2020 champ Perrysburg both receiving four first-place and four second-place votes from league coaches.

AW's Generals have opened 5-0 (2-0 NLL) led by a strong defense (26 total points allowed) and the running of reigning NLL player of the year Caswell. After a 24-21 season-opening loss at 5-0 Dublin Jerome, Perrysburg is 4-1, 2-0.

The Yellow Jackets will have a tough test at home this Friday against a much-improved Southview team (4-1, 1-1), which lost 15-0 at AW last Friday.

But then comes an expected showdown for the league championship at Anthony Wayne on Sept. 30.