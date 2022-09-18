Read full article on original website
Shocking moment college football coach is apparently fired on the field after a loss
ARIZONA STATE apparently wasted no time in firing head coach Herm Edwards. Let go following their 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, a new video has surfaced that shows both Arizona's President and it's Athletic Director speaking to Edwards on the field immediately following the loss. Some have taken...
Huskies Gain Commitment from Fleet Arizona Edge Rusher
Jaxson Jones is the son of a former Utah receiver/returner.
TMZ.com
New Video Of Kyler Murray Incident W/ Fan Appears To Show Man Swiping At QB's Face
TMZ Sports has obtained new video of Kyler Murray's postgame incident with a fan at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday -- and it appears to show a man winding up before taking a swipe at the Cardinals star's face. The footage was shot just seconds after Arizona scored a game-winning touchdown...
Lamar Jackson placed on Ravens injury report, vows to play Sunday
The Baltimore Ravens put quarterback Lamar Jackson on their injury report Wednesday heading into Week 3. But the dynamic signal caller is confident he won’t be there on Sunday. Jackson was placed on the Injury list as a limited participant in practice, as he didn’t throw the ball due...
Fox News
2 players, including Super Bowl champion, suspended 3 games for violating substance abuse policy
The NFL handed down suspensions to two players Wednesday for allegedly violating the league's substance abuse policy. Los Angeles Rams tight end Brycen Hopkins and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee both will be out for their teams' next three games. Hopkins, son of former Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Brad...
Moore: Here are my candidates to replace Herm Edwards
The Herm Edwards era is over at Arizona State University, and it’s time for athletic director Ray Anderson to find a replacement. Anderson needs someone who follows the rules. The Herm train came off the tracks with a slew of departures after a recruiting scandal. He needs someone with...
Phoenix Suns Sign Former Detroit Pistons Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Phoenix Suns are signing Frank Jackson. He previously played for the Detroit Pistons.
Nathaniel Hackett Slammed by NFL Analyst, on 'One-&-Done' Path
The Denver Broncos head coach has been pilloried by the national perspective.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to premature Las Vegas Raiders’ celebration
“The game isn’t over until the fat lady sings,” is one of the oldest clichés in sports. And Sunday, Las Vegas Raiders fans learned the consequences of disrespecting that ancient rule. Things were going well for the Las Vegas Raiders and their fans late in the third...
NFL・
Jerry Jones reacts to Cowboys fan who rode horse through Walmart after win over Bengals
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones commented on a fan who rode a horse in Walmart after the team beat the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL issues warning to Bruce Arians after Bucs-Saints brawl: report
The NFL upheld its one-game suspension for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans for his role in Sunday’s brawl with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, and former head coach Bruce Arians also received a warning from the league for his behavior on the sidelines. Sources told ESPN...
Travis Kelce reacts to getting 'powerbombed' by Derwin James Jr.: 'He surprised the s--- out of me'
The Kansas City Chiefs might have won the AFC West battle with the Los Angeles Chargers last week, but safety Derwin James Jr. got the best of tight end Travis Kelce with a powerbomb tackle that led to tons of reaction on social media. Well, Kelce’s brother, Jason, had him...
Hurricanes’ Tyler Van Dyke prefers playing on the road, says home games lack ‘college atmosphere’
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke played in front of one of the largest and loudest atmospheres in college football in Week 3, losing to Texas A&M 17-9 on Saturday. The "12th Man" crowd was as raucous as ever, and it’s an atmosphere that Van Dyke actually prefers to the one he plays in front of at Miami’s home games.
NFL・
Steelers rookie George Pickens claimed to be open '90% of the time' vs. Patriots
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie receiver George Pickens has a message for his quarterback Mitch Trubisky: He’s open. Of course, football isn’t that simple, but the Steelers have been slow on offense to start the season. Trubisky hasn’t cracked 200 yards passing in two games, and Pickens, a standout during training camp and the preseason, has two catches for 26 yards on six targets.
SEC commissioner on expanded CFP: 'We want college football to be strong nationally'
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey is fine with continuing to dominate the college football landscape but also wants to see the game continue to grow. The expansion of the College Football Playoff to 12 teams beginning in 2026 will allow for more conferences to be represented at the end of the year, which Sankey believes is best for college football.
Bengals’ Joe Burrow not panicking over 0-2 start: ‘Take a deep breath and relax’
Fresh off the organization’s first Super Bowl appearance since 1989, the Cincinnati Bengals entered the 2022 NFL season with sky-high expectations. With quarterback Joe Burrow entering his third season and second with star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, many predicted an even better team following Cincinnati’s surprise Super Bowl run.
