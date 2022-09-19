ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

News Talk KIT

Thousands Expected To Watch Yakima’s Sunfair Parade

It's time for the 61st annual Sunfair Parade in downtown Yakima on Saturday, September 24. The parade starts at 10:00 am and follows the same route starting at the corner of 16th and Yakima Ave and winding its way down Yakima Avenue to Naches Avenue. The Sunfair Parade board selected...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

New offerings, old favorites part of Central Washington State Fair

A lot has changed in 130 years of Central Washington State Fairs, but organizers of this year’s version are confident one thing has remained constant: it’s a great chance for families to have fun. “There are so many reasons to come out and celebrate with us this year,”...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Reno's on the Runway hosts anniversary event

Reno's on the Runway, the restaurant on the grounds of Yakima Air Terminal, is celebrating its third anniversary on Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reno's will offer food specials, raffles, free soda, discounted merchandise and other specials. The restaurant at 2012 S. 16th Ave. in the airport's original...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Verlynn Best to lead the Sunfair Parade as grand marshal Saturday in Yakima

When the music and marchers of the Sunfair Parade return to Yakima Avenue on Saturday, Verlynn Best will be honored as grand marshal. She was selected by the parade’s board because of her advocacy for local businesses and dedication to the community, board president Paul Crawford said in a news release.
YAKIMA, WA
nwsportsmanmag.com

$1 Million In Habitat Help For Washington Elk, Wildlife Country

THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN ELK FOUNDATION. In an ongoing effort to support and enhance wildlife habitat, including the restoration of landscapes charred by wildfire, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and its partners allocated $1,064,039 of grant funding across Washington. “The Lick Creek and Silcott...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

'Unicorn' elk located near Yakima

YAKIMA - It doesn't fit the mythical depiction of a unicorn, but biologists are referring to an animal that was discovered near Yakima on Sunday as a "unicorn" elk. A story published by KIRO 7 posted photos of the animal with rare-looking antler growth this week. The television news station reports that the elk with an antler protruding from its forehead was spotted on a trail camera near Tampico on Sunday. Tampico is about 15 miles west of Yakima.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Tight Security At Central Washington State Fair

You may not even notice it but it's an important part of the upcoming Central Washington State Fair. It's security and Yakima Police will be working closely with fair security to make sure your visit is fun and safe. Fair officials say they will still check for illegal items in purses and other things people carry into the event.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Toppenish coffee shop will raise funds Saturday for 3 local kids with cancer

A fundraiser to help three Lower Yakima Valley youths battling pediatric cancer will take place Saturday at Karlee’s Koffee in Toppenish. The seventh annual Going Gold for Karlee Day will raise money for 17-year-old Elias Gonzalez of Grandview, 13-year-old Cara Onessimo of Wapato and 12-year-old Ismael Mancilla of Toppenish, said Karlee’s Koffee owner Nettie Dionne. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the coffee shop at 280 Fort Road.
TOPPENISH, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Residents tired of living off bottled water from Yakima Training Center took matters into their own hands

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Training Center (YTC) and U.S. Army Environmental Command officials found another 31 residents with an unhealthy amount of PFAS chemicals in their drinking water. The third and final round tested 192 water wells from July 25th to August 5th. YTC and officials are hosting an open discussion with community members at the Yakima Convention Center from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. September 29th.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

See This Beautiful Horse Take a Dip in a Yakima County Pool

A horse walks into a pool. The homeowner says, “Why the long face...AND WHY ARE YOU IN MY POOL?”. This summer has been an extremely hot one in Yakima County. We saw temperatures reach over 107 degrees on some days. Needless to say, it was a brutal summer. That is why we really don’t blame this adorable horse for taking a dip in a Yakima County resident’s pool.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA

