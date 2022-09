Buzz Question - So me and my fiancé are in the planning stages of our wedding. And the biggest issue from the get go is WHERE TO HAVE IT! I want it in my hometown where my family is and he wants it in his hometown. We have NOT been able to decide where to have it so he throws out that we NEED to have it somewhere NEUTRAL like right between both cities. I am NOT up for that. I don't want my wedding is some random TOWN I could care less about. Any suggestions? I think it should be in the BRIDES hometown, right?

MIDLAND, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO