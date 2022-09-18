Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?Chicago Food KingArlington Heights, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape says 13 million Americans approve of violently putting Trump back in powerD.J. EatonChicago, IL
Related
wgnradio.com
This Week in Chicago History: The Bean, Bonnie Hunt, and Baby Ruth candy bars
Anna Davlantes, WGN Radio’s investigative correspondent, joins Bob Sirott to share what happened this week in Chicago history. Stories include the debut of WTTW, the completion of Cloud Gate a.k.a. The Bean, a German sub dedicated to the Museum of Science and Industry, and more.
wgnradio.com
The reason behind the rise in banned books
Deborah Caldwell-Stone, the director of the American Library Association’s Office of Intellectual Freedom joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why organized political groups are involved in the rise of banned books across the nation. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
wgnradio.com
How comedian Steven Wright’s life changed in five minutes
Academy Award winning and Grammy nominated comedian Steven Wright joins John Williams to talk about his career, his very first appearance on Johnny Carson, how his Tonight Show appearances changed the trajectory of his career, how his comedic style is an exaggerated version of his personality, the way he comes up with material, and the new material he is especially proud of right now. Steven will be performing at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie on October 6th. You can buy tickets here.
wgnradio.com
Our favorite Chicago comfort food
As seasons change, and either work or your favorite football team is stressing you out, nothing sounds better than some good Chicago comfort food. Everyone’s definition of “comfort food” may be different, as you’ll hear from our hosts of the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast. Kevin Powell thinks of homemade meals with the family (like his mom’s meatloaf) and Michael Piff thinks of food that tastes like a hug (like Honey Butter Fried Chicken). At the end of the day, it’s the food that gives you the most COMFORT and the guys have returned from a brief hiatus to discuss it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgnradio.com
Green cleans more than carpets!
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/20/2022: Executive Green Carpet Cleaning’s General Manager Dave Rampage and Office Manager Kelly Mickley joins the program to talk about other cleaning services they offer other than carpet cleaning. To learn more about Executive Green and what services they provide go to executivegreencarpetcleaning.com or call them at 1-630-990-8600.
This Chicago Couple Is Viral For Their Super Realistic 'Stranger Things' Halloween Decorations
October is near, and for many, it's time to dig out the Halloween decorations from storage and display them to commence the spooky season. This year, a Chicago couple is already going viral for opting to decorate their yard with an eerie, ultra-realistic rendition of an iconic scene from Netflix's Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2.
One word only, describe how is it like to live in Chicago
Chicago's 2020 census population was 2,746,388, the most populous city in the U.S. state of Illinois. How do you guys feel about living in Chicago?. If you could only use one word to describe it, which one would you use?
4kids.com
Best Pumpkin Patches in Chicago
Take a detour at the farm and let the gourd time begins in one of the best pumpkin patches in Chicago!. When temperature drops and leaves start to fall, farms-turned-carnivals are taking shape around Chicago to kickstart the Fall festivities. There’s no other sign that Halloween is coming than seeing pumpkins everywhere. And we can’t think of any better way to spend the spooky holiday than visiting the best pumpkin patches in Chicago to enjoy a delightful farm experience with kids!
RELATED PEOPLE
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: The Lorali to reopen in Uptown
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. The Lorali, A Former Uptown Single-Room Occupancy Hotel, Will Become 80 Market-Rate Apartments: The Lorali, empty since 2019, is the latest single-room occupancy building to be redeveloped into market-rate apartments in Uptown.
3-year-old 'bundle of joy' pushed into lake near Chicago's Navy Pier by relative, sources say
A 3-year-old boy his grandfather describes as a "bundle of joy" was pushes into Lake Michigan by a relative, sources told ABC7.
300 couples from Chicago area renewed vows to mark golden wedding anniversary
Renewing their vows to each other during a highly emotional service, couples from all over the Chicago area were joined by their families during this very special celebration.
Two Chicago Restaurants Named Among America's 50 Best Restaurants by New York Times
The New York Times recently released the 2022 edition of the annual Top 50 most-loved restaurants nationwide, with this year's venture showing some Chicago representation. Two North Side eateries, Evette's of Lincoln Park and Fulton Market and Dear Margaret of Lakeview, qualified for this year's list. Evette's, which opened just...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jack’s Popular Over-The-Top Pumpkin Patch Pop Up Returns Tomorrow
The creative team behind Goose Island’s roster of exciting seasonal popups will tomorrow bring back their popular fall experience ‘Jack’s Pumpkin Pop-Up‘ for its fifth year in Chicago. As we enter fall and the leaves begin to change color, those many adored annual events start to announce themselves offering an abundance of corn mazes, light displays, pumpkin patches, pumpkin spiced lattes, after-hours events, and all sorts of fall fun. The plentitude of pumpkin-related fun can be found all over the country but here in Chicago, we have some of the very best and Jack’s Pumpkin Patch Pop-Up is one of those places where there are no half measures when it comes to celebrating the season. Spanning more than 2 acres of land down in Goose Island guests will find Chicago’s largest corn maze, carnival games, photo opportunities, axe throwing, various bars, food trucks, and over ten thousand pumpkins all within the over-the-top outdoor pop-up.
Vic Mensa Donates $10K In Gas, Samples 93 Boyz Cannabis Line In Chicago
Rapper Vic Mensa headed back to his home city to give Chicagoans free gas. Held at a BP station in a Southside neighborhood, the “Down On My Luck,” rapper spent over $10,000 in fuel and offered citizens pre-rolled samples of his own weed strain. According to TMZ, Vic’s inaugural cannabis company, 93 Boyz, hosted the gas giveaway and fueled 200 cars. “I don’t know how I’ma get gas to take you to work,” said one appreciative woman to her granddaughter at the event. “We have $5 on the car then you all came. Ain’t nothing but God and blessings. I just want...
Chicagohenge is happening soon: What is it and when are peak viewing times?
Twice a year, Chicago's sunset and sunrise align perfectly with the city's east-west grid system, creating a spectacular view of the sun shining through the buildings. (CHICAGO) Each year on the fall and spring equinoxes, photographers and skywatchers line the streets or stop their cars, to see a stunning view of the rising or setting sun outlined through the skyscrapers.
Why is Chicago's tap water so GOOD?
Every time I come to Chicago, I loooove the tap water taste. When I shower/brush my teeth/wash face I’m not even mad if water gets in my mouth bc it is so delicious. It tastes so irony/metally and I love it. I’m from St. Louis and our tap water doesn’t have a distinct taste.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eater
Honey Butter Fried Chicken Jibarito Pop-Up to Benefit Puerto Rican Hurricane Relief
Perhaps more people across the country would know about the jibarito if The Bear took place at a Puerto Rican restaurant instead of an Italian beef stand. Alas, the steak sandwich that uses fried plantains instead of bread isn’t known as well outside of Chicago. But there have been recent efforts to share the unique taste in the world.
wgnradio.com
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Red flags abound in the implementation of the Safe-T Act
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/21/2022): This week, St. Senator John Curran (R-Downers Grove) -former assistant Cook County state’s attorney- joins John Kass and Jeff Carlin to debunk the half-truths surrounding the Safe-T Act and offer up a sobering view of what will happen when the law goes into effect beginning Jan. 1, 2023, abolishing the cash bail system in Illinois. Curran also explains the goals of the the Pretrial Implementation Task Force formed by the Supreme Court, of which he is a member. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
Cooler pattern coming for Chicago but won't last long
Chicago - We will be flirting with an 80 degree high today at O'Hare. If we hit it, that would mark the fifth straight day this September with a high of 80 degrees or more. Meteorological fall has gotten off to a warm start with September now running more than three degrees above average.
Comments / 0