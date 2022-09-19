ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SF teachers could see 6% raise in new tentative agreement

By Tori Gaines, Sara Stinson
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Unified School District and the United Educators of San Francisco have reached a tentative agreement for the 2022-2023 school year, according to an announcement from SFUSD.

The agreement includes a raise for teachers and paraeducators, more preparation time for all teachers, and dedicated substitute teachers at certain schools across San Francisco. “This agreement is one step in a series to ensure educators are able to stay in SFUSD. We are glad we could come to agreement in the fall on this year’s much-needed raise, as it will immediately impact UESF members and their families,” said UESF President Cassondra Curiel.

According to the new agreement, teachers from kindergarten through fifth grade will have 195 minutes of preparation time scheduled into their work week. High school and middle school teachers will be offered one full preparation period as well as an additional 30 minutes of preparation time each week.

The agreement also stated that the SFUSD will be piloting a Dedicated Core Substitute Program in the coming spring semester. This would place dedicated substitutes at a few key schools across the district to be available in case of teacher absences. The tentative agreement is expected to be finalized via a vote by the San Francisco Board of Education in an October meeting.

“This agreement is an important investment in our educators, and an important step for SFUSD to attract and retain talented professionals,” said SFUSD Superintendent Dr. Matt Wayne. “I want to thank our educators who continue to teach and nurture students every day in SFUSD schools and classrooms. We are committed to working with our labor partners to cultivate a vibrant education workforce and partnering on efforts to sustain these investments.”

Recently KRON4 reported on a Bay Area school district that was seeking rooms for rent for educators who could not afford to rent apartments or homes in the area.

#School Teachers#Linus K12#Linus High School#Sfusd#Uesf#Core Substitute Program
